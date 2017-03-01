Girls basketball: District capsules

District Girls Basketball Capsules

Division II District

WHERE: Paulding High School.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (23-0) vs. (4) Lima Bath (16-7), 6:15 p.m.; (5) Defiance (16-8) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (16-6), 8 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7 p.m.

NOTABLE: Two-time returning state runner up Ottawa-Glandorf is locked and loaded to try and defend its district crown against an all-Western Buckeye League field.

Bath gave O-G one of its toughest tests of the season back in December. The Titans, who were riddled with the flu during that week, got 22 points from Kylie White and 16 from Kadie Hempfling to edge the Wildcats 49-45. White, who shared the Western Buckeye League Player of the Year award with Hempfling this season, needs just 12 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Division III District

WHERE: Shelby High School.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (8) Seneca East (13-11) vs. (2) Willard (12-12), 6:15 p.m.; (4) Riverdale (13-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (14-10), 8 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2 p.m.

NOTABLE: Riverdale has already bounced Sandusky Bay Conference schools Huron (66-55) and Edison (60-51) from the tournament and will try and dispatch a third when it faces Margaretta in the nightcap at Shelby.

The Falcons boast 1,000-point scorer and District 6 Player of the Year Sydney Holderman, who enters the game averaging 21.3 points per game. Teammates Janessa Taylor and Lexie Wright chip in 13.0 and 9.2 points per game respectively.

Margaretta sophomore Faythe Smetzer is averaging 9.5 points per game while freshman Jayden Moore had a 9.3 ppg average.

Margaretta is playing well despite some late-season turmoil. Tim Tucker, who has been the program’s coach for 36 years, was suspended after complaints by players and parents. He was reinstated just prior to the postseason after he agreed to retire at year’s end.

Division III District

WHERE: Elida Fieldhouse.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (1) Columbus Grove (22-1) vs. (4) Coldwater (18-5), 6:15 p.m.; Liberty-Benton (20-3) vs. Fort Recovery (20-3), 8 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2 p.m.

NOTABLE: It’s a power packed district field at Elida. In the opener, Columbus Grove has been unstoppable since a 45-44 loss to unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 29.

The Bulldogs’ Paige Bellman, the player of the year in both the Putnam County League and Northwest Conference, popped in 17.4 points with 8.9 rebounds per game. She also added 3.3 steals and 2.9 blocked shots. Jade Clement, Macy McCluer, Rylee Sybert and Grace Schroeder have also played key roles for Columbus Grove, which beat Coldwater 63-44 in last year’s district semis.

Junior Kourtney Diller was a first-team all-Midwest Conference selection for the Cavaliers after scoring 12.1 points per game and leading the MAC in steals (58). Two other Coldwater players to watch are juniors Maura Hoying and Olivia Harlemert.

It will be a district semifinal rematch in the other game as well. Liberty-Benton stopped Fort Recovery 56-43 at Elida last season before falling to Grove 49-43 in the district final.

Jensen Hiegel, the Blanchard Valley Conference Player of the Year and one of about a dozen area girls who have scored 1,000 points in her career, averaged 16.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds per game. Savanah Richards, Sydney Lasiter and freshman Caitlin Elseser have also played key roles in the Eagles’ 20-win season.

Fort Recovery led the MAC in defense allowing just under 34 points per game. Whitney Will is the go-to player for the Indians. She was second in the MAC in scoring at 14.5 points per game and was among the league leaders in field goal (61.5) and free throw (77.8) percentage.

Division IV District

WHERE: Fostoria High School.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8), 6:15 p.m.; (4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7 p.m.

NOTABLE: New Riegel was the upset-maker at the sectional level knocking off Carey 44-43 for a sectional crown on Saturday. The Blue Jackets’ Brianna Gillig has been tough to stop this season as she leads the area with a 20.3 points per game average with 10.1 rebounds per contest. Kennedy Pratt (16.4 ppg) and Mariah Monday (10.3 ppg) both average double figures for the Redskins.

Gillig tossed 29 points and Pratt had 17 when the Blue Jackets beat Arcadia 55-41 back on Feb. 7.

The second district semifinal is a matchup of the co-Sandusky Bay Conference River Division champs. Old Fort won the first meeting between the schools 48-45 with St. Joseph taking the second game 49-40.

Allison Adelsperger is averaging 19.3 points per game for the Stockaders. Adrienne Wehring is the top offensive player for the Crimson Streaks, scoring 17.0 points per game.

Division IV District

WHERE: Ottawa-Glandorf High School

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (1) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Leipsic (17-6); (2) Arlington (21-3) vs. (6) North Baltimore (16-7).

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1 p.m.

NOTABLE: League rematches highlight the district semifinals at Ottawa-Glandorf.

Whitney Dodds scored 18 points and Sierra Nichols 12 when Arlington beat North Baltimore 63-51 during their BVC meeting on Dec. 23. Alivia Light scored 19 and Kiah Powell 12 for North Baltimore, which is making its first district appearance since 2004.

Ottoville won the Putnam County League meeting with Leipsic 64-44 on Feb. 4. Bridget Landin and Brooke Mangas, both first-team all-PCL selections, are the players that make the Big Green go this season. Kierra Meyer is averaging 13.7 points per game while Heather Lammers is next at 11.9 points per contest for Leipsic.

The Big Green topped Arlington 53-47 when the two teams met this season on Dec. 29. Arlington edged Ottoville 45-44 for the district title last season.

