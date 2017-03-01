Wednesday’s scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals
Division I
AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Toledo St. John’s 65, Oregon Clay 26
Fremont Ross 72, Springfield 66, OT
AT FOSTORIA
Toledo Bowsher 65, Perrysburg 42
Findlay 69, Ashland 55
Division II
AT ANTHONY WAYNE
Napoleon 56, Oak Harbor 53
Maumee 67, Bowling Green 60
AT LAKE
Toledo Scott 53, Toledo Rogers 47
Toledo Woodward 62, Fostoria 59
AT LIMA SENIOR
Kenton 71, Lima Shawnee 61
Defiance 41, Lima Bath 40
AT PAULDING
Bryan 50, Celina 41
Van Wert 68, St. Marys Memorial 59
AT GALION
Ontario 56, Port Clinton 42
Norwalk 61, Shelby 53
AT WILLARD
Sandusky Perkins 77, Mansfield Madison 49
Bellevue 50, Clyde 46
Division III
AT ELIDA
Parkway 70, Riverdale 40
Bluffton 60, Coldwater 59
Division IV
AT SANDUSKY
Lucas 53, Sandusky St. Mary’s 50
Buckeye Central 56, Plymouth 55
AT LEXINGTON
Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Danbury 48
AT BRYAN
Edgerton 63, Maumee Valley Country Day 47
Fayette 41, Pettisville 34
AT SWANTON
Stryker 50, North Central 36
AT VAN WERT
Kalida 53, Fort Jennings 47
Lincolnview 66, Antwerp 47
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Cory-Rawson 62, Columbus Grove 39
AT RIVERDALE
North Baltimore 58, Vanlue 27
Mohawk 66, St. Wendelin 52
AT LAKOTA
Tiffin Calvert 49, McComb 43
AT ALLEN EAST
Ridgemont 64, Hardin Northern 45
Lima Temple Christian 45, New Knoxville 40
AT COLDWATER
St. Henry 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 37
New Bremen 65, Ada 31
Ohio Tournament Games
Division I
Centerville 57, Bellefontaine 42
Cin. Elder 50, Canal Fulton Northwest 26
Cin. La Salle 72, Cin. Western Hills 45
Cin. Oak Hills 53, Trenton Edgewood 29
Cin. Princeton 64, Cin. Colerain 35
Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 47
Cols. Mifflin 71, Dublin Scioto 68
Cols. St. Charles 69, Dresden Tri-Valley 43
Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Hilliard Darby 27
Dublin Coffman 59, Dublin Jerome 54
Gahanna Lincoln 57, Thomas Worthington 42
Groveport-Madison 66, Lancaster 47
Newark 68, Cols. West 21
Springfield 94, W. Carrollton 39
Westerville S. 88, Sunbury Big Walnut 41
Wilmington 50, Middletown 46
Xenia 64, Fairborn 59
Division II
Akr. Buchtel 62, Cin. NW 46
Akr. Garfield 88, Powell Olentangy Liberty 56
Alliance 80, Alliance Marlington 46
Bay Village Bay 80, Sheffield Brookside 54
Beachwood 71, Kirtland 50
Burton Berkshire 43, Rootstown 41
Cambridge 67, Minerva 48
Canfield 70, Niles McKinley 42
Canfield S. Range 44, E. Palestine 29
Chardon NDCL 77, Cle. Collinwood 64
Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Mt. Healthy 81
Cin. Wyoming 60, Cin. Aiken 34
Cle. Benedictine 100, Ravenna 44
Columbia Station Columbia 89, Smithville 88, 2OT
Creston Norwayne 76, Doylestown Chippewa 45
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Streetsboro 36
E. Cle. Shaw 66, Conneaut 45
E. Liverpool 88, Byesville Meadowbrook 48
Garfield Hts. Trinity 39, Independence 38
Geneva 53, Perry 34
Germantown Valley View 52, Hamilton Badin 45
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 86, Lisbon Beaver 53
Hanoverton United 64, Massillon Tuslaw 58
Hubbard 39, Beloit W. Branch 35
Leavittsburg LaBrae 89, Middlefield Cardinal 43
Louisville Aquinas 72, Columbiana Crestview 35
Manchester 71, Atwater Waterloo 48
Mantua Crestwood 85, Chagrin Falls 77
McConnelsville Morgan 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 37
New Philadelphia 80, Warsaw River View 31
Orrville 52, Apple Creek Waynedale 50
Painesville Harvey 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 51
Parma Hts. Holy Name 83, Lodi Cloverleaf 28
Rayland Buckeye 55, Carrollton 53
Richfield Revere 57, Cle. E. Tech 46
Rittman 75, Wooster Triway 43
Salem 57, Cortland Lakeview 55
Spring. Shawnee 43, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38
St. Vincent-St. Mary 93, Can. South 46
Steubenville 66, St. Clairsville 58
Trotwood-Madison 106, Eaton 44
Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 31
Warren Champion 57, Newton Falls 52
West Salem Northwestern High School 90, Sullivan Black River 36
Wickliffe 71, Tol. Horizon Science 59
Zanesville Maysville 36, New Concord John Glenn 35
Division III
Belmont Union Local 51, Bellaire 41
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 47
Cin. N. College Hill 54, Cin. Madeira 48
Cin. Shroder 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 49
Day. Temple Christian 46, Jamestown Greeneview 32
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 66, Cin. Finneytown 34
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 47
Division IV
Bristol 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 34
Can. Heritage Christian 53, Vienna Mathews 43
Can. McKinley 50, Lowellville 43
Cin. College Prep. 66, Fayetteville-Perry 53
Corning Miller 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59
Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Ashland Mapleton 39
Dalton 89, Cle. Whitney Young 59
Day. Temple Christian 45, New Knoxville 40
Gorham Fayette 41, Pettisville 34
Hartville Lake Center Christian 90, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 66
Jackson Center 49, Covington 41
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Elyria Open Door 49
Leesburg Fairfield 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 73
Lockland 65, Cin. Gamble Montessori 61
Lore City Buckeye Trail 88, Bridgeport 65
Malvern 80, New Matamoras Frontier 51
McDonald 106, Heartland Christian 15
Mogadore 80, Jeromesville Hillsdale 77
Portsmouth Clay 81, Manchester 42
Richmond Hts. 53, Warren Lordstown 36
Ridgeway Ridgemont 64, Dola Hardin Northern 45
Shadyside 63, Caldwell 50
Sidney Fairlawn 62, Botkins 34
Strasburg-Franklin 91, Beallsville 10
Toronto 63, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58
Troy Christian 57, Legacy Christian 49
Van Wert Lincolnview 66, Antwerp 47
Warren JFK 78, Newbury 38
Waterford 77, Green 52
Windham 57, Kinsman Badger 47
Zanesville Rosecrans 114, Bellaire St. John 62
Wednesday’s Sectional Semifinals
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC
(12) Sylvania Northview (16-7) vs. (2) Toledo St. Francis (17-4), 6:15
(8) Sylvania Southview (14-8) vs. (10) Anthony Wayne (16-6), 8
AT FOSTORIA
(4) Toledo Whitmer (16-6) vs. (11) Toledo Start (11-9), 6:15
(5) Lima Senior (15-7) vs. (13) Toledo Waite (13-8), 8
Division III
AT MONROEVILLE
(5) Ashland Crestview (11-11) vs. (7) Seneca East (9-13), 7
AT SHELBY
(9) Galion (3-19) vs. (6) Clear Fork (5-16), 7
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
(10) Lake (6-16) vs. (6) Swanton (10-12), 7
AT OAK HARBOR
(5) Otsego (11-11) vs. (7) Evergreen (9-13), 6:15
(8) Gibsonburg (10-12) vs. (9) Woodmore (8-14), 8
AT DEFIANCE
(5) Montpelier (12-10) vs. (10) Tinora (3-19), 7
AT WAUSEON
(9) Paulding (6-16) vs. (11) Delta (1-21), 6:15
(7) Fairview (10-12) vs. (8) Patrick Henry (7-14), 8
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL
(7) Delphos Jefferson (11-11) vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic (6-16), 7
DIVISION IV
AT LEXINGTON
(4) South Central (13-9) vs. (11) Crestline (5-17), 6:15
(7) Wynford (12-10) vs. (9) Mansfield Christian *-14), 8
AT Bryan
(5) Hicksville (15-7) vs. (12) Edon (3-19), 6:15
(13) Toledo Emmanuel Baptist (3-18) vs. (2) Hilltop (21-1), 8
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(4) Pandora-Gilboa (16-6) vs. (8) Ottoville (8-12), 6:15
(5) Continental (13-9) vs. (6) Leipsic (14-8), 8
AT RIVERDALE
(7) Fremont St. Joseph (6-16) vs. (10) Lakota (4-18), 7
AT LAKOTA
(4) Arlington (11-11) vs. (11) Arcadia (4-18), 7
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Ohio Tournament Games
Division I
Mason 37, Cin. Turpin 34
Division II
Cols. Eastmoor 47, London 46
Cols. Hartley 62, Cols. South 32
Cols. Independence 69, Caledonia River Valley 65
Lakewood 39, Bloom-Carroll 28
Division III
Baltimore Liberty Union 66, Richwood N. Union 62
Cardington-Lincoln 54, Worthington Christian 40
Marion Pleasant 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 50
Newark Cath. 96, Cols. Africentric 26
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC
(4) Perrysburg(15-8) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (22-3), 6:15
(2) Toledo Start (22-2) vs. (3) Toledo Whitmer (19-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
Division II
AT WILLARD
(3) Bellevue (18-4) vs. (5) Ontario (15-7), 6:15
(1) Shelby (21-1) vs. (4) Norwalk (18-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT ANTHONY WAYNE
(3) Toledo Rogers (14-8) vs. (2) Oak Harbor (20-3), 6:15
(4) Lake (17-6) vs. (1) Clyde (20-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT PAULDING
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (23-0) vs. (4) Lima Bath (16-7), 6:15
(5) Defiance (16-8) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (16-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
Division III
AT SHELBY
(8) Seneca East (13-11) vs. (2) Willard (12-10), 6:15
(4) Riverdale (13-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (14-10), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (5) Delta (13-10), 6:15
(3) Swanton (15-8) vs. (1) Archbold (23-1), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2:30
AT ELIDA
(1) Columbus Grove (22-1) vs. (4) Coldwater (18-5), 6:15
(3) Liberty-Benton (20-3) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (20-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
AT ARCHBOLD
(1) Stryker (20-3) vs. (3) Antwerp (17-6), 6:15
(2) Pettisville (18-5) vs. (4) Hicksville (18-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT FOSTORIA
(6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8) , 6:15
(4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT SENECA EAST
(2) Buckeye Central (19-4) vs. (4) Danbury (18-5), 6:15
(1) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (6) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(1) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Leipsic (17-6), 6:15
(2) Arlington (21-3) vs. (6) North Baltimore (16-7), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT WAPAKONETA
(2) Upper Scioto Valley (20-3) vs. (3) Marion Local (14-10), 8
(1) Minster (21-2) vs. (4) New Bremen (12-12), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP HOCKEY
Friday’s District Final
At Tam-O-Shanter
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (2) Bowling Green, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Games
Tuesday’s Results
Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 9, Detroit 5
Washington 4, Houston 3
Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5, Boston 4
Atlanta 2, St. Louis 0
Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 8, Texas 4
Chicago White Sox (ss) 10, Cincinnati 9
Oakland 5, Cleveland 4
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox (ss) 1
L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3
San Diego 9, San Francisco 5
Wednesday’s Games
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 22 .633 —
Toronto 36 24 .600 2
New York 24 36 .400 14
Philadelphia 22 37 .373 15½
Brooklyn 9 49 .155 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 35 23 .603 —
Atlanta 33 26 .559 2½
Miami 27 33 .450 9
Charlotte 25 34 .424 10½
Orlando 22 38 .367 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 17 .707 —
Indiana 31 29 .517 11
Chicago 30 30 .500 12
Detroit 29 31 .483 13
Milwaukee 26 32 .448 15
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 45 13 .776 —
Houston 42 19 .689 4½
Memphis 36 25 .590 10½
Dallas 24 35 .407 21½
New Orleans 23 37 .383 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 37 23 .617 —
Oklahoma City 35 25 .583 2
Denver 27 33 .450 10
Portland 24 35 .407 12½
Minnesota 24 36 .400 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 50 10 .833 —
L.A. Clippers 36 23 .610 13½
Sacramento 25 35 .417 25
L.A. Lakers 19 41 .317 31
Phoenix 18 42 .300 32
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95
Golden State 119, Philadelphia 108
Toronto 92, New York 91
Atlanta 114, Boston 98
Dallas 96, Miami 89
Indiana 117, Houston 108
Minnesota 102, Sacramento 88
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 112, Golden State 108
Detroit 120, Portland 113, OT
Denver 125, Chicago 107
Memphis 130, Phoenix 112
Oklahoma City 109, Utah 106
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Orlando, 7
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30
Washington at Toronto, 7:30
Cleveland at Boston, 8
Denver at Milwaukee, 8
Detroit at New Orleans, 8
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30
Minnesota at Utah, 9
Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10:30
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Chicago, 8
Charlotte at Phoenix, 9
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7
Miami at Orlando, 7
New York at Philadelphia, 7
Toronto at Washington, 7
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30
Brooklyn at Utah, 9
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 64 35 21 8 78 177 163
Ottawa 61 33 22 6 72 161 162
Boston 63 33 24 6 72 176 166
Toronto 61 28 20 13 69 189 182
Florida 62 29 23 10 68 158 174
Tampa Bay 61 28 25 8 64 171 171
Buffalo 63 26 26 11 63 156 181
Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 62 42 13 7 91 207 134
Columbus 61 39 16 6 84 199 146
Pittsburgh 61 38 15 8 84 213 171
N.Y. Rangers 63 40 21 2 82 207 168
N.Y. Islanders 61 29 22 10 68 180 182
Philadelphia 62 29 26 7 65 161 187
New Jersey 62 25 25 12 62 145 180
Carolina 59 25 25 9 59 148 171
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 61 41 14 6 88 209 147
Chicago 62 39 18 5 83 187 159
Nashville 63 32 22 9 73 188 177
St. Louis 62 31 26 5 67 173 179
Winnipeg 64 28 30 6 62 189 205
Dallas 63 25 28 10 60 176 203
Colorado 61 17 41 3 37 121 203
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 61 36 18 7 79 170 145
Edmonton 64 34 22 8 76 183 167
Anaheim 63 32 21 10 74 162 161
Calgary 63 33 26 4 70 169 177
Los Angeles 62 30 27 5 65 154 156
Vancouver 61 26 29 6 58 143 176
Arizona 62 22 33 7 51 149 200
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Montreal 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 4, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4, Colorado 0
Nashville 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 1, Columbus 0, OT
Florida 3, Carolina 2, SO
Edmonton 2, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Los Angeles at Calgary, late
Detroit at Vancouver, late
Toronto at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 7
Arizona at Buffalo, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7
Florida at Philadelphia, 7
Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30
Nashville at Montreal, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
GLIAC Tournaments
GLIAC Men’s Tournament
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
(1) Ferris State 87, (8) Hillsdale 84
(4) Michigan Tech 92, (5) Wayne State 84
(2) Findlay 67, (7) Grand Valley State 59
(6) Ashland 84, (3) Lake Superior State 81
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS
AT FERRIS STATE
(1) Ferris State vs. (4) Michigan Tech, TBA
(2) Findlay vs. (6) Ashland, TBA
NOTE: Finals will take place on Sunday.
GLIAC Women’s Tournament
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
(1) Ashland 92, (8) Walsh 63
(4) Michigan Tech 82, (5) Ohio Dominican 66
(2) Saginaw Valley State 62, (7) Northern Michigan 45
(3) Grand Valley State 68, (6) Northwood 55
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS
AT ASHLAND
(2) Saginaw Valley State vs. (3) Grand Valley State, TBA
(4) Michigan Tech vs. (1) Ashland, TBA
NOTE: Finals will be Sunday at Ashland.
Divisional Tournaments
NCAA Division III Men
Friday’s First Round
At Walla Walla, Wash.
Whitworth (23-4) vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (22-4), 8:30 p.m.
Rhodes (17-10) at Whitman (27-0), 10:30 p.m.
At Abilene, Texas
Emory (16-7) vs. Texas Lutheran (19-9), 6:30 p.m.
LaGrange (18-10) at Hardin-Simmons (22-6), 8:30 p.m.
At Marietta, Ohio
Guilford (23-5) vs. Thomas More (22-6), 5:30 p.m.
Calvin (17-10) at Marietta (24-4), 7:30 p.m.
At Rochester, N.Y.
Wesleyan (Conn.) (19-6) vs. Union (N.Y.) (16-10), 5:30 p.m.
Albertus Magnus (23-4) at Rochester (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
At Swarthmore, Pa.
Christopher Newport (25-2) vs. Morrisville State (22-6), 5:30 p.m.
Staten Island (21-6) at Swarthmore (22-5), 7:30 p.m.
At Mahwah, N.J.
Amherst (17-7) vs. Keene State (19-9), 5:30 p.m.
Misericordia (20-7) at Ramapo (25-2), 7:30 p.m.
At Babson Park, Mass.
Skidmore (19-7) vs. New Jersey City (21-7), 5:30 p.m.
Husson (21-6) at Babson (25-2), 7:30 p.m.
At Pittsford, N.Y.
Tufts (20-6) vs. Salem State (17-10), 3 5:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence (20-6) at St. John Fisher (22-5), 7:30 p.m.
At Middlebury, Vt.
Lycoming (23-4) vs. Cabrini (19-7), 5:30 p.m.
Farmingdale (20-7) at Middlebury (24-3), 7:30 p.m.
At Aston, Pa.
Salisbury (20-7) vs. Endicott (22-6), 5:30 p.m.
Nichols (23-5) at Neumann (25-2), 7:30 p.m.
At Selinsgrove, Pa.
Eastern Connecticut (20-8) vs. MIT (21-6), 5:30 p.m.
Medaille (21-6) at Susquehanna (21-5), 7:30 p.m.
At Williamstown, Mass.
Scranton (21-6) vs. Oswego State (21-6), 5:30 p.m.
Becker (19-8) at Williams (19-8), 7:30 p.m.
At River Falls, Wis.
Benedictine (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Wartburg (19-9), 6:30 p.m.
Bethel (Minn.) (21-6) at Wisconsin-River Falls (24-3), 8:30 p.m.
At Whitewater, Wis.
Augustana (Ill.) (19-8) vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) (19-7), 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern-St. Paul (20-7) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6), 8:30 p.m.
At Holland, Mich.
Augustana (Ill.) (19-8) vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) (19-7), 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern-St. Paul (20-7) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6), 8:30 p.m.
At Hanover, Ind.
Wooster (21-7) vs. North Central (Ill.) (17-10), 5:30 p.m.
Westminster (Mo.) (19-8) at Hanover (23-3), 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III Women
Friday’s First Round
At Amherst, Mass.
Regis (Mass.) (22-6) at Amherst (27-0)
Mary Washington (23-4) vs. Sage (20-8)
At Madison, N.J.
Gwynedd Mercy (18-10) at FDU-Florham (24-3)
Babson (22-5) vs. Messiah (25-2)
At Montclair, N.J.
Westfield State (19-8) at Montclair State (25-2)
UMass-Dartmouth (22-5) vs. La Roche (23-4)
At Ithaca, N.Y.
RIT (19-8) at Ithaca (24-3)
Bowdoin (21-4) vs. New Paltz (18-8)
At Ada, Ohio
Lakeland (20-7) at Ohio Northern (27-0)
Trine (24-2) vs. Illinois Wesleyan (18-9)
At Geneseo, N.Y.
Muhlenberg (20-8) at Geneseo (26-1)
Rochester (17-8) vs. Keene State (21-7)
At Newport News, Va.
Staten Island (22-6) at Christopher Newport (25-2)
Catholic (23-4) vs. Lynchburg (22-6)
At Crestview Hills, Ky.
Eureka (20-7) at Thomas More (27-0)
Hope (22-4) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-5)
At Saint Paul, Minn.
Wisconsin-Superior (23-4) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (27-0)
Chicago (18-7) vs. Wartburg (25-2)
At Greensboro, N.C.
Marymount (Va.) (22-5) at Guilford (24-3)
Albright (22-5) vs. Piedmont (21-7)
At Tacoma, Wash.
UC Santa Cruz (13-10) at Puget Sound (25-2)
Whitman (23-4) vs. George Fox (21-5)
At Richardson, Texas
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (19-8) at Texas-Dallas (25-3)
Trinity (Texas) (26-1) vs. Hendrix (18-10)
At Medford, Mass.
St. Joseph’s (Maine) (24-4) at Tufts (25-2)
DeSales (20-7) vs. Husson (22-4)
At Scranton, Pa.
New England (23-5) at Scranton (24-3)
Eastern Connecticut (20-8) vs. SUNY Poly (25-2)
At Oshkosh, Wis.
Calvin (22-5) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-2)
DePauw (26-2) vs. Gustavus Adolphus (25-2)
At St. Louis
St. Norbert (20-5) at Washington (Mo.) (23-2)
Wheaton (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Rose-Hulman (24-3)
NCAA Division II
Women’s Top 25
1, Ashland (24) 600 28-0 1
2, Alaska-Anchorage 571 27-1 2
3, California Baptist 537 29-2 4
4, Columbus State 519 26-1 6
5, California (PA) 494 26-2 3
6, Drury 469 25-3 8
7, Colorado State-Pueblo 451 26-2 5
8, Emporia State 395 24-4 13
9, Pittsburg State 376 24-4 7
10, Queens, NY 343 24-3 14
11, Lincoln Memorial 311 24-3 9
12, Bentley 304 25-4 15
13, Harding 285 24-3 17
14, Adelphi 275 24-4 10
15, Minnesota State-Moorhead 262 24-4 11
16, Virginia Union 242 23-4 12
17, Western Washington 234 24-4 16
18, Eckerd 224 23-4 18
19, Central Missouri 169 22-5 21
20, Angelo State 168 22-4 19
21, Southern Indiana 134 24-4 23
22, Limestone 74 25-3 NR
23, Bellarmine 70 21-6 20
24, West Florida 58 23-5 NR
25, Central Oklahoma 48 22-6 24
Men’s Top 25
1, Fairmont State (15) 27-1 398 1
2, Indiana (Pa.) 26-2 375 2
3, Northwest Missouri State 26-1 370 3
4, Bellarmine (1) 25-3 351 4
5, Kutztown 24-2 335 6
6, Hawaii Pacific 26-2 317 8
7, Kentucky Wesleyan 26-2 299 9
8, California Baptist 25-3 269 5
9, Lincoln Memorial 24-4 261 11
10, Queens (N.C.) 25-3 253 12
11, West Liberty 25-3 230 7
12, Southern Indiana 25-3 219 10
13, Shippensburg 23-3 202 16
14, Colorado Mines 24-4 193 18
15, Western Washington 23-5 167 17
16, Valdosta State 24-4 164 20
17, Ferris State 24-4 139 21
18, Findlay 22-5 101 22
19, San Francisco State 23-4 98 13
20, Le Moyne 22-5 84 24
21, Fort Lewis 23-5 79 14
22, Pfeiffer 25-3 61 25
23, UT-Permian Basin 23-5 40 NR
24, Southwest Minnesota State 24-5 33 NR
25, Tarleton State 22-6 31 15
NCAA Division III
Men’s Top 25
1, Whitman (25) 27-0 625 2
2, Christopher Newport 25-2 586 3
3, Babson 25-2 558 1
4, UW-River Falls 24-3 528 6
5, Ramapo 25-2 498 7
6, Middlebury 24-3 486 9
7, Marietta 24-4 485 8
8, Whitworth 23-4 481 4
9, Washington U. 20-5 441 5
10, Benedictine 23-4 395 11
11, Neumann 25-2 348 15
12, Hanover 23-3 329 16
13, Rochester 21-4 319 10
14, Tufts 20-6 273 12
15, Lycoming 23-4 143 25
16, Salisbury 2-7 138 20
17, Susquehanna 21-5 135 17
18, Hope 21-6 124 18
19, Denison 22-5 121 14
20, St. Norbert 19-5 118 13
21, MIT 21-6 117 NR
22, UW-Whitewater 21-6 113 19
23, Guilford 23-5 105 NR
24, New Jersey City 21-7 95 21
25, Swarthmore 22-5 82 NR
NCAA Division III
Women’s Top 25
1, Amherst (8) 27-0 200 1
2, Thomas More 27-0 189 2
3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 27-0 186 3
4, Tufts 25-2 173 3
5, Ohio Northern 27-0 168 5
6, Washington (Mo.) 23-2 160 6
7, Christopher Newport 25-2 143 8
8,Trinity (Texas) 26-1 140 10
8, Wartburg 25-2 140 9
10, Puget Sound 25-2 128 7
11, Montclair State 25-2 108 13
12, DePauw 26-2 102 14
13, Scranton (Pa.) 24-3 99 16
14, Whitman 23-4 81 17
15, Hope 22-4 70 12
16, UW-Oshkosh 24-3 65 11
17, SUNY Geneseo 26-1 62 15
17, Trine 24-2 62 21
19, Gustavus Adolphus 25-2 59 17
19, Mary Washington 23-4 59 19
21, Bowdoin 21-4 54 20
22, Messiah 25-2 52 22
23, FDU-Florham 24-3 26 24
24, Texas-Dallas 25-5 18 NR
25, George Fox 21-5 15 23
LOCAL & AREA
Arcadia Basketball Tickets
ARCADIA — Tickets for Arcadia boys sectional and girls district basketball games will be sold in the office during school hours this week. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.
L-B Basketball Tickets
Liberty-Benton girls and boys basketball tickets will be on sale this week in the High School office during school hours. Sales will end at 2 p.m.on the day of the game. The girls play Fort Recovery on Thursday 8 p.m. at Elida. The boys play Liberty Center on Friday 8pm at Defiance.
H-L Basketball Tickets
BASCOM — Pre-Sale tickets for Hopewell-Loudon’s sectional game Friday at Riverdale will be sold during school hours Wednesday and Thursday and Friday until noon. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.
Findlay High Soccer Meeting
Findlay High School’s boys soccer coaches will have a pre-season informational parent meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at FHS in Room 273 located on the second floor. This meeting is for all parents that have players that are interested in trying out for FHS soccer in August. Packets with all the important dates and information for our summer activities will be given out. If you have questions, please call head coach Bill Geaman at 419-306-3626 after 5 p.m.
New RIegel Basketball Tickets
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s girls basketball team will play Arcadia in the Division IV district semifinal at Fostoria on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Presale tickets will be on sale in the high school office Tuesday through Thursday during school hours. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $6.
Arlington Basketball Tickets
ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell boys and girls basketball tickets for this week’s OHSAA tournament games in the elementary school office. Boys tickets will be available beginning Tuesday and will be sold 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday and until noon on Wednesday. Girls tickets will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and until noon on Thursday. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $6.
Riverdale Seeks Volleyball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Resumes are now being accepted for a head volleyball coach at Riverdale High School. Applicants must currently possess or be willing to acquire the following credentials in order to be considered for this position: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course, Current CPR Licensure, Pupil Activity Permit. Interested applicants must apply in writing or by e-mail to Craig Taylor, Athletic Director. Application must include: date of resume, applicant’s name, listing of credentials. Resumes must be submitted to Craig Taylor’s office no later than 3 p.m. March 10th via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us or by mail to Riverdale Schools, 20613 State Route 37, Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Findlay High School will begin selling tickets this week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.