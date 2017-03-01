Wednesday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Division I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Toledo St. John’s 65, Oregon Clay 26

Fremont Ross 72, Springfield 66, OT

AT FOSTORIA

Toledo Bowsher 65, Perrysburg 42

Findlay 69, Ashland 55

Division II

AT ANTHONY WAYNE

Napoleon 56, Oak Harbor 53

Maumee 67, Bowling Green 60

AT LAKE

Toledo Scott 53, Toledo Rogers 47

Toledo Woodward 62, Fostoria 59

AT LIMA SENIOR

Kenton 71, Lima Shawnee 61

Defiance 41, Lima Bath 40

AT PAULDING

Bryan 50, Celina 41

Van Wert 68, St. Marys Memorial 59

AT GALION

Ontario 56, Port Clinton 42

Norwalk 61, Shelby 53

AT WILLARD

Sandusky Perkins 77, Mansfield Madison 49

Bellevue 50, Clyde 46

Division III

AT ELIDA

Parkway 70, Riverdale 40

Bluffton 60, Coldwater 59

Division IV

AT SANDUSKY

Lucas 53, Sandusky St. Mary’s 50

Buckeye Central 56, Plymouth 55

AT LEXINGTON

Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Danbury 48

AT BRYAN

Edgerton 63, Maumee Valley Country Day 47

Fayette 41, Pettisville 34

AT SWANTON

Stryker 50, North Central 36

AT VAN WERT

Kalida 53, Fort Jennings 47

Lincolnview 66, Antwerp 47

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

Cory-Rawson 62, Columbus Grove 39

AT RIVERDALE

North Baltimore 58, Vanlue 27

Mohawk 66, St. Wendelin 52

AT LAKOTA

Tiffin Calvert 49, McComb 43

AT ALLEN EAST

Ridgemont 64, Hardin Northern 45

Lima Temple Christian 45, New Knoxville 40

AT COLDWATER

St. Henry 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

New Bremen 65, Ada 31

Ohio Tournament Games

Division I

Centerville 57, Bellefontaine 42

Cin. Elder 50, Canal Fulton Northwest 26

Cin. La Salle 72, Cin. Western Hills 45

Cin. Oak Hills 53, Trenton Edgewood 29

Cin. Princeton 64, Cin. Colerain 35

Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 47

Cols. Mifflin 71, Dublin Scioto 68

Cols. St. Charles 69, Dresden Tri-Valley 43

Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Hilliard Darby 27

Dublin Coffman 59, Dublin Jerome 54

Gahanna Lincoln 57, Thomas Worthington 42

Groveport-Madison 66, Lancaster 47

Newark 68, Cols. West 21

Springfield 94, W. Carrollton 39

Westerville S. 88, Sunbury Big Walnut 41

Wilmington 50, Middletown 46

Xenia 64, Fairborn 59

Division II

Akr. Buchtel 62, Cin. NW 46

Akr. Garfield 88, Powell Olentangy Liberty 56

Alliance 80, Alliance Marlington 46

Bay Village Bay 80, Sheffield Brookside 54

Beachwood 71, Kirtland 50

Burton Berkshire 43, Rootstown 41

Cambridge 67, Minerva 48

Canfield 70, Niles McKinley 42

Canfield S. Range 44, E. Palestine 29

Chardon NDCL 77, Cle. Collinwood 64

Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Mt. Healthy 81

Cin. Wyoming 60, Cin. Aiken 34

Cle. Benedictine 100, Ravenna 44

Columbia Station Columbia 89, Smithville 88, 2OT

Creston Norwayne 76, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Streetsboro 36

E. Cle. Shaw 66, Conneaut 45

E. Liverpool 88, Byesville Meadowbrook 48

Garfield Hts. Trinity 39, Independence 38

Geneva 53, Perry 34

Germantown Valley View 52, Hamilton Badin 45

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 86, Lisbon Beaver 53

Hanoverton United 64, Massillon Tuslaw 58

Hubbard 39, Beloit W. Branch 35

Leavittsburg LaBrae 89, Middlefield Cardinal 43

Louisville Aquinas 72, Columbiana Crestview 35

Manchester 71, Atwater Waterloo 48

Mantua Crestwood 85, Chagrin Falls 77

McConnelsville Morgan 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 37

New Philadelphia 80, Warsaw River View 31

Orrville 52, Apple Creek Waynedale 50

Painesville Harvey 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Parma Hts. Holy Name 83, Lodi Cloverleaf 28

Rayland Buckeye 55, Carrollton 53

Richfield Revere 57, Cle. E. Tech 46

Rittman 75, Wooster Triway 43

Salem 57, Cortland Lakeview 55

Spring. Shawnee 43, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38

St. Vincent-St. Mary 93, Can. South 46

Steubenville 66, St. Clairsville 58

Trotwood-Madison 106, Eaton 44

Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 31

Warren Champion 57, Newton Falls 52

West Salem Northwestern High School 90, Sullivan Black River 36

Wickliffe 71, Tol. Horizon Science 59

Zanesville Maysville 36, New Concord John Glenn 35

Division III

Belmont Union Local 51, Bellaire 41

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 47

Cin. N. College Hill 54, Cin. Madeira 48

Cin. Shroder 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 49

Day. Temple Christian 46, Jamestown Greeneview 32

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 66, Cin. Finneytown 34

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 47

Division IV

Bristol 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 34

Can. Heritage Christian 53, Vienna Mathews 43

Can. McKinley 50, Lowellville 43

Cin. College Prep. 66, Fayetteville-Perry 53

Corning Miller 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59

Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Ashland Mapleton 39

Dalton 89, Cle. Whitney Young 59

Day. Temple Christian 45, New Knoxville 40

Gorham Fayette 41, Pettisville 34

Hartville Lake Center Christian 90, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 66

Jackson Center 49, Covington 41

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Elyria Open Door 49

Leesburg Fairfield 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 73

Lockland 65, Cin. Gamble Montessori 61

Lore City Buckeye Trail 88, Bridgeport 65

Malvern 80, New Matamoras Frontier 51

McDonald 106, Heartland Christian 15

Mogadore 80, Jeromesville Hillsdale 77

Portsmouth Clay 81, Manchester 42

Richmond Hts. 53, Warren Lordstown 36

Ridgeway Ridgemont 64, Dola Hardin Northern 45

Shadyside 63, Caldwell 50

Sidney Fairlawn 62, Botkins 34

Strasburg-Franklin 91, Beallsville 10

Toronto 63, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

Troy Christian 57, Legacy Christian 49

Van Wert Lincolnview 66, Antwerp 47

Warren JFK 78, Newbury 38

Waterford 77, Green 52

Windham 57, Kinsman Badger 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 114, Bellaire St. John 62

Wednesday’s Sectional Semifinals

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

(12) Sylvania Northview (16-7) vs. (2) Toledo St. Francis (17-4), 6:15

(8) Sylvania Southview (14-8) vs. (10) Anthony Wayne (16-6), 8

AT FOSTORIA

(4) Toledo Whitmer (16-6) vs. (11) Toledo Start (11-9), 6:15

(5) Lima Senior (15-7) vs. (13) Toledo Waite (13-8), 8

Division III

AT MONROEVILLE

(5) Ashland Crestview (11-11) vs. (7) Seneca East (9-13), 7

AT SHELBY

(9) Galion (3-19) vs. (6) Clear Fork (5-16), 7

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(10) Lake (6-16) vs. (6) Swanton (10-12), 7

AT OAK HARBOR

(5) Otsego (11-11) vs. (7) Evergreen (9-13), 6:15

(8) Gibsonburg (10-12) vs. (9) Woodmore (8-14), 8

AT DEFIANCE

(5) Montpelier (12-10) vs. (10) Tinora (3-19), 7

AT WAUSEON

(9) Paulding (6-16) vs. (11) Delta (1-21), 6:15

(7) Fairview (10-12) vs. (8) Patrick Henry (7-14), 8

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL

(7) Delphos Jefferson (11-11) vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic (6-16), 7

DIVISION IV

AT LEXINGTON

(4) South Central (13-9) vs. (11) Crestline (5-17), 6:15

(7) Wynford (12-10) vs. (9) Mansfield Christian *-14), 8

AT Bryan

(5) Hicksville (15-7) vs. (12) Edon (3-19), 6:15

(13) Toledo Emmanuel Baptist (3-18) vs. (2) Hilltop (21-1), 8

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(4) Pandora-Gilboa (16-6) vs. (8) Ottoville (8-12), 6:15

(5) Continental (13-9) vs. (6) Leipsic (14-8), 8

AT RIVERDALE

(7) Fremont St. Joseph (6-16) vs. (10) Lakota (4-18), 7

AT LAKOTA

(4) Arlington (11-11) vs. (11) Arcadia (4-18), 7

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Ohio Tournament Games

Division I

Mason 37, Cin. Turpin 34

Division II

Cols. Eastmoor 47, London 46

Cols. Hartley 62, Cols. South 32

Cols. Independence 69, Caledonia River Valley 65

Lakewood 39, Bloom-Carroll 28

Division III

Baltimore Liberty Union 66, Richwood N. Union 62

Cardington-Lincoln 54, Worthington Christian 40

Marion Pleasant 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 50

Newark Cath. 96, Cols. Africentric 26

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

(4) Perrysburg(15-8) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (22-3), 6:15

(2) Toledo Start (22-2) vs. (3) Toledo Whitmer (19-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division II

AT WILLARD

(3) Bellevue (18-4) vs. (5) Ontario (15-7), 6:15

(1) Shelby (21-1) vs. (4) Norwalk (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT ANTHONY WAYNE

(3) Toledo Rogers (14-8) vs. (2) Oak Harbor (20-3), 6:15

(4) Lake (17-6) vs. (1) Clyde (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT PAULDING

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (23-0) vs. (4) Lima Bath (16-7), 6:15

(5) Defiance (16-8) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (16-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Division III

AT SHELBY

(8) Seneca East (13-11) vs. (2) Willard (12-10), 6:15

(4) Riverdale (13-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (14-10), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (5) Delta (13-10), 6:15

(3) Swanton (15-8) vs. (1) Archbold (23-1), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2:30

AT ELIDA

(1) Columbus Grove (22-1) vs. (4) Coldwater (18-5), 6:15

(3) Liberty-Benton (20-3) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

AT ARCHBOLD

(1) Stryker (20-3) vs. (3) Antwerp (17-6), 6:15

(2) Pettisville (18-5) vs. (4) Hicksville (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT FOSTORIA

(6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8) , 6:15

(4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT SENECA EAST

(2) Buckeye Central (19-4) vs. (4) Danbury (18-5), 6:15

(1) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (6) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Leipsic (17-6), 6:15

(2) Arlington (21-3) vs. (6) North Baltimore (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT WAPAKONETA

(2) Upper Scioto Valley (20-3) vs. (3) Marion Local (14-10), 8

(1) Minster (21-2) vs. (4) New Bremen (12-12), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP HOCKEY

Friday’s District Final

At Tam-O-Shanter

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (2) Bowling Green, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 9, Detroit 5

Washington 4, Houston 3

Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5, Boston 4

Atlanta 2, St. Louis 0

Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 8, Texas 4

Chicago White Sox (ss) 10, Cincinnati 9

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox (ss) 1

L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 38 22 .633 —

Toronto 36 24 .600 2

New York 24 36 .400 14

Philadelphia 22 37 .373 15½

Brooklyn 9 49 .155 28

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 35 23 .603 —

Atlanta 33 26 .559 2½

Miami 27 33 .450 9

Charlotte 25 34 .424 10½

Orlando 22 38 .367 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 41 17 .707 —

Indiana 31 29 .517 11

Chicago 30 30 .500 12

Detroit 29 31 .483 13

Milwaukee 26 32 .448 15

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 45 13 .776 —

Houston 42 19 .689 4½

Memphis 36 25 .590 10½

Dallas 24 35 .407 21½

New Orleans 23 37 .383 23

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 37 23 .617 —

Oklahoma City 35 25 .583 2

Denver 27 33 .450 10

Portland 24 35 .407 12½

Minnesota 24 36 .400 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-Golden State 50 10 .833 —

L.A. Clippers 36 23 .610 13½

Sacramento 25 35 .417 25

L.A. Lakers 19 41 .317 31

Phoenix 18 42 .300 32

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95

Golden State 119, Philadelphia 108

Toronto 92, New York 91

Atlanta 114, Boston 98

Dallas 96, Miami 89

Indiana 117, Houston 108

Minnesota 102, Sacramento 88

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 112, Golden State 108

Detroit 120, Portland 113, OT

Denver 125, Chicago 107

Memphis 130, Phoenix 112

Oklahoma City 109, Utah 106

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Orlando, 7

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30

Washington at Toronto, 7:30

Cleveland at Boston, 8

Denver at Milwaukee, 8

Detroit at New Orleans, 8

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30

Minnesota at Utah, 9

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10:30

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Chicago, 8

Charlotte at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7

Miami at Orlando, 7

New York at Philadelphia, 7

Toronto at Washington, 7

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30

Brooklyn at Utah, 9

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 64 35 21 8 78 177 163

Ottawa 61 33 22 6 72 161 162

Boston 63 33 24 6 72 176 166

Toronto 61 28 20 13 69 189 182

Florida 62 29 23 10 68 158 174

Tampa Bay 61 28 25 8 64 171 171

Buffalo 63 26 26 11 63 156 181

Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 62 42 13 7 91 207 134

Columbus 61 39 16 6 84 199 146

Pittsburgh 61 38 15 8 84 213 171

N.Y. Rangers 63 40 21 2 82 207 168

N.Y. Islanders 61 29 22 10 68 180 182

Philadelphia 62 29 26 7 65 161 187

New Jersey 62 25 25 12 62 145 180

Carolina 59 25 25 9 59 148 171

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 61 41 14 6 88 209 147

Chicago 62 39 18 5 83 187 159

Nashville 63 32 22 9 73 188 177

St. Louis 62 31 26 5 67 173 179

Winnipeg 64 28 30 6 62 189 205

Dallas 63 25 28 10 60 176 203

Colorado 61 17 41 3 37 121 203

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 61 36 18 7 79 170 145

Edmonton 64 34 22 8 76 183 167

Anaheim 63 32 21 10 74 162 161

Calgary 63 33 26 4 70 169 177

Los Angeles 62 30 27 5 65 154 156

Vancouver 61 26 29 6 58 143 176

Arizona 62 22 33 7 51 149 200

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Montreal 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 4, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 0

Nashville 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 1, Columbus 0, OT

Florida 3, Carolina 2, SO

Edmonton 2, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

Detroit at Vancouver, late

Toronto at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7

Arizona at Buffalo, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7

Florida at Philadelphia, 7

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30

Nashville at Montreal, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GLIAC Tournaments

GLIAC Men’s Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(1) Ferris State 87, (8) Hillsdale 84

(4) Michigan Tech 92, (5) Wayne State 84

(2) Findlay 67, (7) Grand Valley State 59

(6) Ashland 84, (3) Lake Superior State 81

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

AT FERRIS STATE

(1) Ferris State vs. (4) Michigan Tech, TBA

(2) Findlay vs. (6) Ashland, TBA

NOTE: Finals will take place on Sunday.

GLIAC Women’s Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(1) Ashland 92, (8) Walsh 63

(4) Michigan Tech 82, (5) Ohio Dominican 66

(2) Saginaw Valley State 62, (7) Northern Michigan 45

(3) Grand Valley State 68, (6) Northwood 55

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

AT ASHLAND

(2) Saginaw Valley State vs. (3) Grand Valley State, TBA

(4) Michigan Tech vs. (1) Ashland, TBA

NOTE: Finals will be Sunday at Ashland.

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division III Men

Friday’s First Round

At Walla Walla, Wash.

Whitworth (23-4) vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (22-4), 8:30 p.m.

Rhodes (17-10) at Whitman (27-0), 10:30 p.m.

At Abilene, Texas

Emory (16-7) vs. Texas Lutheran (19-9), 6:30 p.m.

LaGrange (18-10) at Hardin-Simmons (22-6), 8:30 p.m.

At Marietta, Ohio

Guilford (23-5) vs. Thomas More (22-6), 5:30 p.m.

Calvin (17-10) at Marietta (24-4), 7:30 p.m.

At Rochester, N.Y.

Wesleyan (Conn.) (19-6) vs. Union (N.Y.) (16-10), 5:30 p.m.

Albertus Magnus (23-4) at Rochester (21-4), 7:30 p.m.

At Swarthmore, Pa.

Christopher Newport (25-2) vs. Morrisville State (22-6), 5:30 p.m.

Staten Island (21-6) at Swarthmore (22-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Mahwah, N.J.

Amherst (17-7) vs. Keene State (19-9), 5:30 p.m.

Misericordia (20-7) at Ramapo (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Babson Park, Mass.

Skidmore (19-7) vs. New Jersey City (21-7), 5:30 p.m.

Husson (21-6) at Babson (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Pittsford, N.Y.

Tufts (20-6) vs. Salem State (17-10), 3 5:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence (20-6) at St. John Fisher (22-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Middlebury, Vt.

Lycoming (23-4) vs. Cabrini (19-7), 5:30 p.m.

Farmingdale (20-7) at Middlebury (24-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Aston, Pa.

Salisbury (20-7) vs. Endicott (22-6), 5:30 p.m.

Nichols (23-5) at Neumann (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Selinsgrove, Pa.

Eastern Connecticut (20-8) vs. MIT (21-6), 5:30 p.m.

Medaille (21-6) at Susquehanna (21-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Williamstown, Mass.

Scranton (21-6) vs. Oswego State (21-6), 5:30 p.m.

Becker (19-8) at Williams (19-8), 7:30 p.m.

At River Falls, Wis.

Benedictine (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Wartburg (19-9), 6:30 p.m.

Bethel (Minn.) (21-6) at Wisconsin-River Falls (24-3), 8:30 p.m.

At Whitewater, Wis.

Augustana (Ill.) (19-8) vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) (19-7), 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern-St. Paul (20-7) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6), 8:30 p.m.

At Holland, Mich.

Augustana (Ill.) (19-8) vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) (19-7), 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern-St. Paul (20-7) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6), 8:30 p.m.

At Hanover, Ind.

Wooster (21-7) vs. North Central (Ill.) (17-10), 5:30 p.m.

Westminster (Mo.) (19-8) at Hanover (23-3), 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Women

Friday’s First Round

At Amherst, Mass.

Regis (Mass.) (22-6) at Amherst (27-0)

Mary Washington (23-4) vs. Sage (20-8)

At Madison, N.J.

Gwynedd Mercy (18-10) at FDU-Florham (24-3)

Babson (22-5) vs. Messiah (25-2)

At Montclair, N.J.

Westfield State (19-8) at Montclair State (25-2)

UMass-Dartmouth (22-5) vs. La Roche (23-4)

At Ithaca, N.Y.

RIT (19-8) at Ithaca (24-3)

Bowdoin (21-4) vs. New Paltz (18-8)

At Ada, Ohio

Lakeland (20-7) at Ohio Northern (27-0)

Trine (24-2) vs. Illinois Wesleyan (18-9)

At Geneseo, N.Y.

Muhlenberg (20-8) at Geneseo (26-1)

Rochester (17-8) vs. Keene State (21-7)

At Newport News, Va.

Staten Island (22-6) at Christopher Newport (25-2)

Catholic (23-4) vs. Lynchburg (22-6)

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Eureka (20-7) at Thomas More (27-0)

Hope (22-4) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-5)

At Saint Paul, Minn.

Wisconsin-Superior (23-4) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (27-0)

Chicago (18-7) vs. Wartburg (25-2)

At Greensboro, N.C.

Marymount (Va.) (22-5) at Guilford (24-3)

Albright (22-5) vs. Piedmont (21-7)

At Tacoma, Wash.

UC Santa Cruz (13-10) at Puget Sound (25-2)

Whitman (23-4) vs. George Fox (21-5)

At Richardson, Texas

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (19-8) at Texas-Dallas (25-3)

Trinity (Texas) (26-1) vs. Hendrix (18-10)

At Medford, Mass.

St. Joseph’s (Maine) (24-4) at Tufts (25-2)

DeSales (20-7) vs. Husson (22-4)

At Scranton, Pa.

New England (23-5) at Scranton (24-3)

Eastern Connecticut (20-8) vs. SUNY Poly (25-2)

At Oshkosh, Wis.

Calvin (22-5) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-2)

DePauw (26-2) vs. Gustavus Adolphus (25-2)

At St. Louis

St. Norbert (20-5) at Washington (Mo.) (23-2)

Wheaton (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Rose-Hulman (24-3)

NCAA Division II

Women’s Top 25

1, Ashland (24) 600 28-0 1

2, Alaska-Anchorage 571 27-1 2

3, California Baptist 537 29-2 4

4, Columbus State 519 26-1 6

5, California (PA) 494 26-2 3

6, Drury 469 25-3 8

7, Colorado State-Pueblo 451 26-2 5

8, Emporia State 395 24-4 13

9, Pittsburg State 376 24-4 7

10, Queens, NY 343 24-3 14

11, Lincoln Memorial 311 24-3 9

12, Bentley 304 25-4 15

13, Harding 285 24-3 17

14, Adelphi 275 24-4 10

15, Minnesota State-Moorhead 262 24-4 11

16, Virginia Union 242 23-4 12

17, Western Washington 234 24-4 16

18, Eckerd 224 23-4 18

19, Central Missouri 169 22-5 21

20, Angelo State 168 22-4 19

21, Southern Indiana 134 24-4 23

22, Limestone 74 25-3 NR

23, Bellarmine 70 21-6 20

24, West Florida 58 23-5 NR

25, Central Oklahoma 48 22-6 24

Men’s Top 25

1, Fairmont State (15) 27-1 398 1

2, Indiana (Pa.) 26-2 375 2

3, Northwest Missouri State 26-1 370 3

4, Bellarmine (1) 25-3 351 4

5, Kutztown 24-2 335 6

6, Hawaii Pacific 26-2 317 8

7, Kentucky Wesleyan 26-2 299 9

8, California Baptist 25-3 269 5

9, Lincoln Memorial 24-4 261 11

10, Queens (N.C.) 25-3 253 12

11, West Liberty 25-3 230 7

12, Southern Indiana 25-3 219 10

13, Shippensburg 23-3 202 16

14, Colorado Mines 24-4 193 18

15, Western Washington 23-5 167 17

16, Valdosta State 24-4 164 20

17, Ferris State 24-4 139 21

18, Findlay 22-5 101 22

19, San Francisco State 23-4 98 13

20, Le Moyne 22-5 84 24

21, Fort Lewis 23-5 79 14

22, Pfeiffer 25-3 61 25

23, UT-Permian Basin 23-5 40 NR

24, Southwest Minnesota State 24-5 33 NR

25, Tarleton State 22-6 31 15

NCAA Division III

Men’s Top 25

1, Whitman (25) 27-0 625 2

2, Christopher Newport 25-2 586 3

3, Babson 25-2 558 1

4, UW-River Falls 24-3 528 6

5, Ramapo 25-2 498 7

6, Middlebury 24-3 486 9

7, Marietta 24-4 485 8

8, Whitworth 23-4 481 4

9, Washington U. 20-5 441 5

10, Benedictine 23-4 395 11

11, Neumann 25-2 348 15

12, Hanover 23-3 329 16

13, Rochester 21-4 319 10

14, Tufts 20-6 273 12

15, Lycoming 23-4 143 25

16, Salisbury 2-7 138 20

17, Susquehanna 21-5 135 17

18, Hope 21-6 124 18

19, Denison 22-5 121 14

20, St. Norbert 19-5 118 13

21, MIT 21-6 117 NR

22, UW-Whitewater 21-6 113 19

23, Guilford 23-5 105 NR

24, New Jersey City 21-7 95 21

25, Swarthmore 22-5 82 NR

NCAA Division III

Women’s Top 25

1, Amherst (8) 27-0 200 1

2, Thomas More 27-0 189 2

3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 27-0 186 3

4, Tufts 25-2 173 3

5, Ohio Northern 27-0 168 5

6, Washington (Mo.) 23-2 160 6

7, Christopher Newport 25-2 143 8

8,Trinity (Texas) 26-1 140 10

8, Wartburg 25-2 140 9

10, Puget Sound 25-2 128 7

11, Montclair State 25-2 108 13

12, DePauw 26-2 102 14

13, Scranton (Pa.) 24-3 99 16

14, Whitman 23-4 81 17

15, Hope 22-4 70 12

16, UW-Oshkosh 24-3 65 11

17, SUNY Geneseo 26-1 62 15

17, Trine 24-2 62 21

19, Gustavus Adolphus 25-2 59 17

19, Mary Washington 23-4 59 19

21, Bowdoin 21-4 54 20

22, Messiah 25-2 52 22

23, FDU-Florham 24-3 26 24

24, Texas-Dallas 25-5 18 NR

25, George Fox 21-5 15 23

LOCAL & AREA

Arcadia Basketball Tickets

ARCADIA — Tickets for Arcadia boys sectional and girls district basketball games will be sold in the office during school hours this week. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.

L-B Basketball Tickets

Liberty-Benton girls and boys basketball tickets will be on sale this week in the High School office during school hours. Sales will end at 2 p.m.on the day of the game. The girls play Fort Recovery on Thursday 8 p.m. at Elida. The boys play Liberty Center on Friday 8pm at Defiance.

H-L Basketball Tickets

BASCOM — Pre-Sale tickets for Hopewell-Loudon’s sectional game Friday at Riverdale will be sold during school hours Wednesday and Thursday and Friday until noon. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.

Findlay High Soccer Meeting

Findlay High School’s boys soccer coaches will have a pre-season informational parent meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at FHS in Room 273 located on the second floor. This meeting is for all parents that have players that are interested in trying out for FHS soccer in August. Packets with all the important dates and information for our summer activities will be given out. If you have questions, please call head coach Bill Geaman at 419-306-3626 after 5 p.m.

New RIegel Basketball Tickets

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s girls basketball team will play Arcadia in the Division IV district semifinal at Fostoria on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Presale tickets will be on sale in the high school office Tuesday through Thursday during school hours. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $6.

Arlington Basketball Tickets

ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell boys and girls basketball tickets for this week’s OHSAA tournament games in the elementary school office. Boys tickets will be available beginning Tuesday and will be sold 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday and until noon on Wednesday. Girls tickets will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and until noon on Thursday. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $6.

Riverdale Seeks Volleyball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Resumes are now being accepted for a head volleyball coach at Riverdale High School. Applicants must currently possess or be willing to acquire the following credentials in order to be considered for this position: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course, Current CPR Licensure, Pupil Activity Permit. Interested applicants must apply in writing or by e-mail to Craig Taylor, Athletic Director. Application must include: date of resume, applicant’s name, listing of credentials. Resumes must be submitted to Craig Taylor’s office no later than 3 p.m. March 10th via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us or by mail to Riverdale Schools, 20613 State Route 37, Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Findlay High School will begin selling tickets this week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

