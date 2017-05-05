College Track: UF’s King wins hammer throw at GLIAC championships

ALLENDALE, Mich. — University of Findlay senior Erica King won the women’s hammer throw with an NCAA Division II automatic qualifying heave of 198-1/4 Thursday as the Oilers men’s and women’s track teams competed in the second day of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships at Grand Valley State.

The meet concludes today with field events beginning at 10 a.m. and running finals at 11:10.

Tynelle Gumbs also automatically qualified for the NCAA championships in the hammer and finished third at 194-61/2. Liz Streacker (Liberty-Benton) was fifth with a provisional throw of 185-21/4. Gumbs was fourth in the javelin at 124-43/4.

Austin Combs (Liberty-Benton) was sixth in the men’s hammer with a provisional toss of 201-111/2.

Milani Glass had a provisional qualifying run of 13.92 in the 100 intermediate hurdles preliminaries to advance to today’s final.

Lenell Shelby III had a provisional qualifying run of 53.12 in the men’s 400.

Entering today’s finals, the UF women are in third place with 25 points, behind Grand Valley State (331/2) and Hillsdale (30). The UF men are last with 3 points.

Comments

comments