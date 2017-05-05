Prep Boys Tennis: Findlay’s Giedeman is a whole new man

By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

Sam Giedeman isn’t near the man he used to be.

But he’s twice the tennis player he ever was.

“I’m definitely getting to the ball a lot quicker,” Giedeman said following a recent match against Sylvania Southview at Findlay High School. “But the biggest difference is that I’m much more alert, I’m not tired and I have energy.

“Last year I’d play a set, it would be close, then no contest. This year, I’m not getting winded late in the match. This year, I’m able to outlast a lot of my opponents.”

Giedeman played No. 3 singles for Findlay High’s boys tennis team last year. He’s in that same position this season, but this is a new and improved, leaner and meaner Sam Giedeman.

Since last summer, when Giedeman first thought about getting in shape for football, then seriously got into weight training, diet and exercise, the FHS junior has dropped almost 90 pounds.

“The heaviest I was was just under 280 (pounds),” said Giedeman, who stands about 5-foot-9 in his stocking feet. “Right now I’m about 185.”

Giedeman never did join the football team. But, in the weight room, he saw a way to tackle some pressing issues.

“One day I’m heading off to high school. I looked at myself and said, ‘Wow, something has to change,” Giedeman said.

“Before the school year started, about the end of July, the beginning of August, I started lifting. My biggest inspiration was to play football, but I wasn’t enjoying anything. I realized I was completely out of shape.

“Earlier in the summer, I had gone with a friend and lifted, but I never really took it seriously. Then, something just clicked. I can’t explain it. I just had this fire, this determination inside of me to do this and I couldn’t stop.”

Giedeman admits there were down days.

“When the pounds come off, that’s inspiration,” he said. “But there were also times when there was no change or very little change over a couple of days. That’s extremely frustrating.

“Those are the times when you have to keep your mind focused on what you want to achieve and power through all the obstacles that come your way.”

A study done in 2015 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that 32 percent of children in the United States ages 2-19 could be classified as overweight or obese. Among youngsters ages 6-19, the study claimed that number had tripled since 1970.

And it’s not just game geeks, Nintendo nerds and couch potatoes that are developing a spud-amentary physique.

“I played sports my entire childhood,” Giedeman said. “Basketball, baseball, soccer ….

“But I never watched what I ate … and I ate pretty bad.”

Giedeman’s plan was multi-faceted.

“What I liked about (weight) lifting was that it did both. I was building muscle as I was losing weight,” Giedeman said.

“As far as diet, it was pretty much low carbs, try to eat as many fruits and vegetables as I can, make sure I get my proteins … It’s nothing specific, just eating what’s healthy.”

With a reward now and then.

“About once a week, I let myself have a pizza, usually on Friday night,” Giedeman said. “Thanksgiving, of course, is one of my cheat days, and Christmas.

“It’s all right, as long as I get right back on track after the holidays.”

Giedeman isn’t half the person he used to be, but he has heard that analogy before.

“It’s not the first time somebody has used that phrase,” he said.

And his transformation has been astonishing.

“I dropped, like, 10 pounds and I was happy,” he said. “Then I dropped 20 pounds, and I was excited.

“Then it was, like, 30 pounds, and then I got to 50. From 50 to 90 (pounds) I don’t really know what happened. It’s kind of a blur,

“People have been, like, giving me high fives. Parents of some of my friends say they don’t recognize me. It’s weird sometimes. Strange.”

Since dropping the weight, Giedeman has beefed up his record.

Last year as a sophomore, Giedeman posted a 4-10 overall record, going 3-0 at No. 1 doubles, but 1-8 at No. 3 singles and 0-2 at No. 2 doubles. This year, Giedeman is 9-2 playing No. 3 singles, and 1-0 each at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles heading into the Three Rivers Athletic Conference tournament, which begins today at the Shadow Valley Tennis Club in Toledo.

Complementing Giedeman’s weight loss off the court has been an increase in his confidence on it. Won/loss record aside, he considers that his most significant gain.

“Throughout my childhood, I always heard you can do anything if you put your mind to it,” Giedeman said. “I always thought that was kind of cheesy, but it really is true.

“I approached it with the same mentality I have for tennis. I just think about taking one point (or pound) at a time. I put my mind to it and focus like every point might be my last point, and treat every day like it might be my last day.

“It’s just finding something inside you, something that you want to work really hard for, and realizing that you’ll get there if you stay focused on it.

“Sometimes it’s hard to take in the realization of it all, but now I’m here.”

Well, most of him anyway.

Hanneman, 419-427-8408

Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman

Comments

comments