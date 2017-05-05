Prep Tennis: O-G off to solid start at WBL tournament

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s boys tennis team had two singles players and both doubles duos advance to the semifinals after the first day of the Western Buckeye League tournament at Westwood Tennis Club.
The tourney continues at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the University of Northwerstern Ohio.
O-G’s Craig Recker, at No. 2 singles, defeated Van Wert’s Gabe Rollins 7-6 (4), 6-2. He will play Lima Shawnee’s Isaac Hanover on Saturday.
At No. 3 singles, Kevin Recker beat St. Marys Memorial’s Josh Wingett 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. He will play top seed Jackson Schaaf of Lima Shawnee on Saturday.
Drew Kuhlman and Zach Balbaugh won 6-4, 6-3 over Lima Bath’s Colin Walker and Caden Schmidt at No. 1 doubles. They will play Celina’s Bryce Langenkamp and Kyle Lochtfeld on Saturday.
At No. 2 doubles, Ben Schaub and Anthony Baughman beat Wapakoneta’s Austin Birkmeier and John Doll 6-2, 6-3. They face Celina’s Sohaib Saleem and Garrett Forlow on Saturday.
O-G’s No. 1 singles player Jeff Kaufman lost his quarterfinal match to Celina’s Garrett Weininger 6-2, 6-3.

