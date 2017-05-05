Prep Track: Area teams prep for league championships

Two area schools will be hosting invitationals as area prep track and field teams enter the final weekend of competition before next week’s league championship meets.

Two meets scheduled for today have already been a casualty of this week’s rainy weather.

The Cooper Tire Track and Field Invitational, hosted by Findlay High School, has been canceled.

The Putnam County League championships, scheduled for today at Ottoville, has been pushed back until Monday.

The meet will begin at 4:15 p.m. with the field events, followed by the boys and girls 3,200-meter relay at 5:30 p.m. and the remainder of the running events starting at 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Grove’s boys team has won six straight PCL crowns while the girls have won the last five championships.

Today, Elmwood will welcome seven other schools for the John Ramsey Invitational.

Arcadia, Lakota, Upper Sandusky and Van Buren will join the host Royals, Wauseon, Ridgedale and Seneca East in this year’s meet.

Field events start at 4:30 p.m., while running event sprint preliminaries and the 3,200 relay finals are set for 4:45 p.m.

The remainder of the running event finals will start 20 minutes following the conclusion of the prelims.

Fostoria will head to Sandusky to compete in the Sandusky Perkins Jim Hauser Pirate Relays.

Other teams set to participate include Bowling Green, Medina Buckeye, Clyde, Sandusky, Hudson Western Reserve Academy and Willard.

Field events begin at 4:15 p.m., the 6,400 relay is at 4:45 p.m. and the remainder of the running events start at 6 p.m.

Hopewell-Loudon and North Baltimore will compete in the 48th annual Ottawa Hills Green Bear Relays.

Cardinal Stritch, Danbury, Evergreen, Gibsonburg, Maumee Valley Country Day, Montpelier, Northwood, Rossford and Summerfield, Mich. will join the Tigers and Chieftains in their final tune ups before next week’s Blanchard Valley Conference meet.

Field events, which will be conducted as three-athlete relays, begin at 4 p.m. Individual running events start at 4:15 p.m. with relay events at 6 p.m.

Three meets are on the schedule for Saturday.

The 56th annual Ada Invitational will begin with field events at War Memorial Stadium at 9 a.m.

Running event finals are slated for approximately 1 p.m.

Bluffton, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Hardin Northern, McComb and Mohawk will join the host Bulldogs in the 16-team event. Allen East, Lima Bath, Delphos Jefferson, Kenton, Lima Central Catholic, New Knoxville, Spencerville, Lima Temple Christian and Van Wert will also compete.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students.

In addition, Patrick Henry will compete in Saturday’s Montpelier Lamberson Invitational and Lakota and Old Fort will participate in the 56th Little Giant Invitational at Fremont Ross.

