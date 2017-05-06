College sports: Two UF lacrosse players earn all-GLIAC honors

Two University of Findlay lacrosse players — senior Kyra Bradley and junior Natalie Fury — were accorded second-team honors in the 2017 all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selections released Thursday.

Bradley led the Oilers with 48 goals and 64 total points. A four-time all-GLIAC selection, Bradley ranks second on UF’s all-time career list in goals (237) assists (56) and total points (293).

Fury led the Oilers’ defense with 40 caused turnovers in 2017, the second-highest total in school history. She also recorded 46 ground balls and 34 draw controls.

UF sophomores Brie Caruso (26 goals) and Hannah Peebles (24 goals, 24 assists) and freshman Ciara Burud (33 goals) received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

All-OAC softball

ADA — Junior Kirsten Lightel and sophomore Hailee Loughman were named all-Ohio Athletic Conference for the 2017 softball season.

Lightel earned her third All-OAC accolade in as many years, and has been named first team all-OAC for the second time in her career.

Loughman earned her first career All-OAC honor as she was named honorable mention all-OAC.

