College track: UF women second in GLIAC

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The University of Findlay track and field teams captured two of the conference’s top awards as the Oilers competed in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference track and field championships for the final time.

Findlay’s Lenell Shelby III was selected as the GLIAC Freshman Track Athlete of the Year while Tynelle Gumbs was named the GLIAC Field Event Athlete of the Year and was the Female Field Event Most Valuable Performer.

Grand Valley State topped Findlay 185½-87 for the women’s title. Hillsdale (83) was third followed by Tiffin (74), Northern Michigan (71½), Ashland (69), Walsh (64), Wayne State (46½), Lake Erie (45), Saginaw Valley State (41), Northwood (21½), Ferris State (21) and Michigan Tech (10).

Ohio Dominican failed to score.

Ashland outscored Tiffin 175-162 to win the men’s meet.

Grand Valley State was next with 136½ points. Hillsdale placed fourth (75½), Saginaw Valley State (66) was fifth, Northwood (37) placed sixth and Findlay ended up seventh with 34 points.

Michigan Tech (26), Walsh (25), Lake Superior State (23), Lake (23), Ferris State (19) and Ohio Dominican (17) rounded out the men’s team standings.

The Oilers will begin competition in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference beginning next fall.

Gumbs, a junior, won the discus with a toss of 159-8¾ after winning the hammer throw on Thursday.

Alex DeVincentis (Liberty-Benton) was second in the discus (158-11¾), and shot put (49-2¾).

Trevia Gumbs placed fourth (47-11) and Holly Averesch (Leipsic) finished fifth (46-¾) in the shot put.

Milani Glass also captured a GLIAC title as she crossed the finish line first in the 100-meter hurdles (13.81).

She also placed in three other events for the Oilers.

She was third in the 200 (24.62), teamed with Semoy Hemmings, Jenna Shipman and Madison Stechschulte (Ottawa-Glandorf) for sixth in the 400 relay (48.45) and joined Hemmings, Nicole Burlinson and Shipman for seventh in the 1,600 relay (3:59.31).

Hemmings also placed third in the 400 (56.32).

In the men’s meet, Shelby won the 400 hurdles in 52.42 seconds.

George Effah was sixth in the 400 (48.85) and teamed with Shelby, Zach Jellison and Kurt Grieger for seventh in the 1,600 relay (3:19.95).

Shelby, Khalil Capers, Jaye Williams and Jellison were seventh in the 400 relay (42.86) while Clint Recker (Arcadia) ended up seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (14.86).

In the field events, Ben Hahler was third in the shot put (56-8½) and Derek Spindler was third in the pole vault (15-11½).

A pair of former area prep athletes placed in the meet for their respective schools.

Walsh’s Marcus Myers (Patrick Henry) was fifth in the hammer throw (202-10) and sixth in the discus (164-1).

Lake Erie’s Dalton Graham (Columbus Grove) finished second in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:21.67) and seventh in the 5,000-meter run (15:03.84).

The Oilers are back in action on Thursday at the Hillsdale Last Chance Meet in preparation for the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 25-27.

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1, Grand Valley State 185½. 2, Findlay 87. 3, Hillsdale 83. 4, Tiffin 74. 5, Northern Michigan 71½. 6, Ashland 69. 7, Walsh 64. 8, Wayne State 46½. 9, Lake Erie 45. 10, Saginaw Valley State 41. 11, Northwood 21½. 12, Ferris State 21. 13, Michigan Tech 10.

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland 175. 2, Tiffin 162. 3, Grand Valley State 136½. 4, Hillsdale 75½. 5, Saginaw Valley State 66. 6, Northwood 37. 7, Findlay 34. 8, Michigan Tech 26. 9, Walsh 25. 10, Lake Superior State & Lake Erie 23. 12, Ferris State 19. 13, Ohio Dominican 17.

