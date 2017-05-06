Prep track: Track Honor Roll

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Boys Track
Shot Put
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 55-2
“2. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 50-6
“3. Pack, Upper Sandusky 49-10
“4. Ham, Upper Sandusky 47-5 1/2
“5. Stump, Liberty-Benton 47-4 3/4
“6. Crawford, North Baltimore 47-3 1/2
“7. Arnold, Elmwood 47-2 1/2
“8. Verhoff, Pandora-Gilboa 45-5
“9. Kuhlman, Ottawa-Glandorf 44-9 1/2
10. Hill, Arcadia 44-0
Discus
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 167-5
“2. Pack, Upper Sandusky 158-3
“3. Tanner, Patrick Henry 151-11
“4. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 148-8
“5. Agin, Ada 144-0
“6. Ridenour, Columbus Grove 137-1
“7. Arnold, Elmwood 136-10
“8. Crawford, North Baltimore 135-8
“9. Clymer, Columbus Grove 135-7
10. Thompson, Upper Sandusky 133-10
High Jump
“1. Montague, McComb 6-2
“2. Franjic, North Baltimore 6-1
“2. Rader, Cory-Rawson 6-1
“4. Troyer, Continental 6-0
“4. Tabler, Columbus Grove 6-0
“4. Poling, Liberty-Benton 6-0
“4. Balliet, Mohawk 6-0
“4. Johnson, Carey 6-0
“9. Saltzman, Van Buren 5-10
“9. Recker, Continental 5-10
“9. Olds, Ottawa-Glandorf 5-10
“9. Letso, Riverdale 5-10
“9. Riffle, Findlay 5-10
“9. Jefferson, Bluffton 5-10
“9. Turner, Van Buren 5-10
Long Jump
“1. Stallings, Findlay 20-8 1/2
“2. Poling, Liberty-Benton 20-7 1/2
“3. Risner, Liberty-Benton 20-7
“4. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 19-11 1/2
“5. Pearson, Lakota 19-10 1/2
“6. Brian, North Baltimore 19-7 3/4
“7. Burner, Liberty-Benton 19-7 1/2
“8. Bischoff, Bluffton 19-6
“9. Bills, Upper Sandusky 19-5 1/2
10. Case, McComb 19-4
10. Jefferson, Bluffton 19-4
Pole Vault
“1. Tabler, Columbus Grove 13-6
“1. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 13-6
“3. Keck, Van Buren 13-0
“3. Bacon, Riverdale 13-0
“5. Verdugo, Upper Sandusky 12-6
“5. Kotey, Liberty-Benton 12-6
“7. Krendl, Continental 12-0
“8. Rickenbacher, Hardin Northern 11-0
“9. Hillabrand, Lakota 10-6
“9. Goodman, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10-6
100 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 11.00
“2. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 11.07
“3. Johnson, Patrick Henry 11.09
“4. Bassitt, Bluffton 11.10
“5. Rodney, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.19
“6. May, Liberty-Benton 11.25
“6. Stallings, Findlay 11.25
“8. Verhoff, Kalida 11.26
“9. Noriega, Fort Jennings 11.35
10. Saltzman, Van Buren 11.39
200 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 22.50
“2. Bassitt, Bluffton 22.85
“3. Verhoff, Kalida 22.90
“4. Johnson, Patrick Henry 23.10
“5. Evans, Riverdale 23.20
“6. Bair, Van Buren 23.32
“7. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 23.47
“8. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 23.54
“9. May, Liberty-Benton 23.56
10. Buck, McComb 23.60
400 Meters
“1. Bame, Hardin Northern 51.00
“2. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 51.04
“3. Kingsley, Bluffton 51.55
“4. Evans, Riverdale 52.29
“5. Johnson, Patrick Henry 52.47
“6. Omeonga, Upper Sandusky 52.84
“7. Grossman, Elmwood 52.88
“8. Bair, Van Buren 52.93
“9. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 53.09
10. Heaster, Liberty-Benton 53.18
800 Meters
“1. Bame, Hardin Northern 1:57.91
“2. Siefker, Ottoville 2:01.40
“3. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 2:03.46
“4. Harnish, Bluffton 2:03.80
“5. Halliday, Findlay 2:04.30
“6. Murphy, Elmwood 2:05.48
“7. Dunlap, Mohawk 2:06.45
“8. Evans, Riverdale 2:07.00
“9. Maag, Fort Jennings 2:07.90
10. Sheldon, Hardin Northern 2:08.71
1,600 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 4:27.87
“2. Bame, Hardin Northern 4:30.01
“3. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 4:37.33
“4. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 4:40.79
“5. Andreas, Bluffton 4:42.61
“6. Cook, Carey 4:44.93
“7. Halliday, Findlay 4:46.22
“8. Gavin, Fostoria Senior 4:50.33
“9. von der Embse, Kalida 4:52.76
10. Smith, Old Fort 4:53.18
3,200 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 9:54.08
“2. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 9:59.28
“3. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10:08.11
“4. Cook, Carey 10:22.01
“5. P. Brubaker, Columbus Grove 10:27.22
“6. Sansalone, Liberty-Benton 10:33.69
“7. Leader, McComb 10:36.70
“8. von der Embse, Kalida 10:37.40
“8. Renteria, Riverdale 10:37.40
10. Rosenberger, Liberty-Benton 10:37.51
110 Meter High Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 14.20
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 15.22
“3. Pryor, Findlay 15.63
“4. Saltzman, Van Buren 15.70
“5. Hatter, Fostoria Senior 16.27
“6. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 16.30
“7. Stearns, Elmwood 16.57
“8. Letso, Riverdale 16.80
“9. Scarberry, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.90
10. Streaker, Lakota 16.94
300 Meter Inter. Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 39.59
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 41.82
“3. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 42.00
“4. Patton, Carey 43.03
“5. Verdugo, Upper Sandusky 43.24
“6. Streaker, Lakota 43.40
“7. Pryor, Findlay 43.72
“8. Saltzman, Van Buren 44.02
“9. Letso, Riverdale 44.20
10. Rath, Liberty-Benton 44.30
400 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 44.60
“2. Findlay 44.89
“3. Bluffton 45.10
“4. Patrick Henry 45.19
“5. Kalida 45.60
“6. Hopewell-Loudon 46.10
“7. McComb 46.20
“8. Upper Sandusky 46.30
“9. Columbus Grove 46.65
10. Van Buren 46.69
800 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 1:33.09
“2. Kalida 1:34.50
“3. Hopewell-Loudon 1:35.01
“4. Patrick Henry 1:35.21
“5. McComb 1:36.10
“6. Elmwood 1:36.20
“7. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:36.36
“8. Cory-Rawson 1:36.60
“8. Upper Sandusky 1:36.60
10. Findlay 1:38.05
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 3:30.92
“2. Riverdale 3:32.80
“3. Bluffton 3:33.68
“4. Findlay 3:38.12
“5. Elmwood 3:38.24
“6. Kalida 3:39.30
“7. Cory-Rawson 3:39.70
“8. Carey 3:40.59
“9. Van Buren 3:40.74
10. Upper Sandusky 3:41.09
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Columbus Grove 8:29.30
“2. Riverdale 8:32.50
“3. Bluffton 8:40.70
“4. Fort Jennings 8:43.60
“5. Mohawk 8:46.15
“6. Ottawa-Glandorf 8:47.81
“7. Liberty-Benton 8:52.77
“8. Patrick Henry 8:54.40
“9. Upper Sandusky 8:54.86
10. McComb 8:56.40
Girls Track
Shot Put
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 49-6 3/4
“2. G. Rigel, Leipsic 42-9
“3. Pauley, Riverdale 41-8 1/2
“4. Neal, Findlay 41-5
“5. Nelson, Ada 38-2 1/2
“6. Brooker, North Baltimore 36-9
“7. Metzger, Bluffton 36-6 1/2
“8. Clouse, Liberty-Benton 35-10
“9. Maag, Columbus Grove 35-3
10. Peters, Arcadia 34-10
Discus
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 171-5
“2. Neal, Findlay 149-1
“3. Pauley, Riverdale 145-5
“4. Watkins, Arcadia 128-0
“5. Caudill, Columbus Grove 127-8 1/2
“6. G. Rigel, Leipsic 123-5
“7. H. Hoersten, Ottoville 122-3
“8. King, Elmwood 122-1
“9. Nichols, Arlington 121-5
10. Miller, Liberty-Benton 120-1
High Jump
“1. Mangas, Ottoville 5-7
“2. L. Willow, Arlington 5-2
“2. H. Willow, Arlington 5-2
“4. Nunez, Leipsic 5-0
“4. Conley, Upper Sandusky 5-0
“4. Keck, Van Buren 5-0
“4. Ferguson, Pandora-Gilboa 5-0
“4. L.Bishop, Liberty-Benton 5-0
“9. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 4-10
“9. Ashburn, Riverdale 4-10
“9. Reynolds, Columbus Grove 4-10
“9. Shepherd, Liberty-Benton 4-10
“9. Griffith, McComb 4-10
“9. Troike, Fostoria St. Wendelin 4-10
“9. Garmatter, Cory-Rawson 4-10
Long Jump
“1. Watson, Lakota 16-5
“2. A. Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa 16-4 1/2
“3. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 16-1
“4. Inbody, Arlington 15-8 1/4
“5. Jameson, Hopewell-Loudon 15-8
“6. Shepherd, Liberty-Benton 15-6
“6. Sahloff, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-6
“6. L. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 15-6
“6. Johnson, Findlay 15-6
10. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-5 1/2
Pole Vault
“1. Swisher, Liberty-Benton 11-0
“2. Gier, Upper Sandusky 10-0
“2. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 10-0
“4. Baker, Bluffton 9-6
“4. Bucher, North Baltimore 9-6
“6. Crawford, Arlington 9-0
“6. West, Patrick Henry 9-0
“6. Jones, Liberty-Benton 9-0
“9. Gallegos, Riverdale 8-6
“9. Dellifeld, Ada 8-6
“9. McMillion, Hardin Northern 8-6
100 Meters
“1. Baker, Bluffton 12.72
“2. Sybert, Columbus Grove 12.78
“3. Norden, Carey 12.90
“4. Inbody, Arlington 13.04
“5. Sahloff, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.09
“6. Palos, Lakota 13.10
“6. Smith, Vanlue 13.10
“8. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.12
“9. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 13.21
10. Like, McComb 13.30
200 Meters
“1. Sybert, Columbus Grove 26.54
“2. Baker, Bluffton 26.80
“3. Norden, Carey 26.89
“4. Smith, Vanlue 27.08
“5. Brubaker, Arcadia 27.17
“6. Mangas, Ottoville 27.35
“7. Palos, Lakota 27.70
“8. Lykins, Carey 27.93
“9. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 27.98
10. Inbody, Arlington 28.00
400 Meters
“1. Smith, Vanlue 1:01.80
“2. Baker, Bluffton 1:01.98
“3. Kintner, Liberty-Benton 1:02.00
“3. Lykins, Carey 1:02.00
“5. Recker, Liberty-Benton 1:02.91
“6. Rump, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:03.09
“7. Arnold, Elmwood 1:03.27
“8. Kail, Upper Sandusky 1:03.60
“9. Inbody, Arlington 1:04.00
10. B. Schimmoeller, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:04.28
800 Meters
“1. Oler, Mohawk 2:22.26
“2. Recker, Liberty-Benton 2:24.81
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 2:25.21
“4. Doepker, Kalida 2:27.30
“5. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 2:29.37
“6. Lucke, Kalida 2:30.00
“7. Palmer, Ottawa-Glandorf 2:30.05
“8. Knodell, Ottoville 2:30.10
“9. Pace, Hopewell-Loudon 2:30.30
10. Myerholtz, Columbus Grove 2:32.12
1,600 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 5:11.22
“2. Oler, Mohawk 5:17.68
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 5:29.18
“4. Corbin, Findlay 5:34.78
“5. Lucke, Kalida 5:34.89
“6. Malsam, Columbus Grove 5:38.85
“7. Kin, Liberty-Benton 5:40.01
“8. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:40.20
“9. A. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:40.60
10. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 5:41.32
3,200 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 11:05.10
“2. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 11:46.15
“3. Lucke, Kalida 12:12.02
“4. Kin, Liberty-Benton 12:17.54
“5. Corbin, Findlay 12:20.07
“6. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 12:22.36
“7. Weininger, Upper Sandusky 12:29.68
“8. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 12:42.13
“9. Hunt, Van Buren 12:42.56
10. Au. Pisarsky, Van Buren 12:43.00
100 Meter Interm. Hurdles
“1. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.42
“2. Bockrath, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.69
“3. Ramsey, Findlay 15.78
“4. C. McCluer, Columbus Grove 15.90
“5. Norden, Liberty-Benton 15.93
“6. Watson, Lakota 16.20
“7. Barnhisel, Elmwood 16.27
“8. Honigford, Ottoville 16.40
“9. L. Willow, Arlington 16.42
10. Bower, Patrick Henry 16.68
300 Meter Low Hurdles
“1. Ramsey, Findlay 47.81
“2. Clouse, Old Fort 48.89
“3. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 49.05
“4. Barnhisel, Elmwood 49.20
“5. Keller, Continental 49.46
“6. E. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 50.16
“7. Hayden, Upper Sandusky 51.06
“8. Wilson, Bluffton 51.23
“9. Schlagbaum, Ottoville 51.38
10. Watson, Lakota 51.39
400 Meter Relay
“1. Ottawa-Glandorf 51.94
“2. Carey 52.28
“2. Van Buren 52.28
“4. Columbus Grove 52.92
“5. Bluffton 53.07
“6. Pandora-Gilboa 53.70
“7. Arlington 53.99
“8. Patrick Henry 54.03
“9. Upper Sandusky 54.10
10. Hopewell-Loudon 54.60
800 Meter Relay
“1. Columbus Grove 1:50.17
“2. Carey 1:51.20
“3. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:51.96
“4. Bluffton 1:52.16
“5. Findlay 1:52.65
“6. Hopewell-Loudon 1:52.70
“7. Pandora-Gilboa 1:53.44
“8. Ottoville 1:53.57
“9. Liberty-Benton 1:54.45
10. Upper Sandusky 1:54.89
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 4:15.90
“2. Ottoville 4:16.85
“3. Findlay 4:17.24
“4. Ottawa-Glandorf 4:19.00
“5. Mohawk 4:21.86
“6. Bluffton 4:25.73
“7. Kalida 4:25.90
“8. Upper Sandusky 4:27.40
“9. Carey 4:28.06
10. Columbus Grove 4:29.40
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 9:54.73
“2. Columbus Grove 10:12.73
“3. Mohawk 10:13.27
“4. Kalida 10:20.40
“5. Findlay 10:21.46
“6. Ottawa-Glandorf 10:26.59
“7. Ottoville 10:34.90
“8. Patrick Henry 10:48.60
“9. Riverdale 10:52.70
10. Bluffton 10:53.34

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!
2016 High School Football edition available Aug. 25th! Follow the action: NASCAR Review Times Digital Experience! More Take 5: Sports Q n' A!

Sports News and Scores

Sports BUZZ Ohio

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company