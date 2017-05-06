Prep track: Track Honor Roll
Boys Track
Shot Put
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 55-2
“2. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 50-6
“3. Pack, Upper Sandusky 49-10
“4. Ham, Upper Sandusky 47-5 1/2
“5. Stump, Liberty-Benton 47-4 3/4
“6. Crawford, North Baltimore 47-3 1/2
“7. Arnold, Elmwood 47-2 1/2
“8. Verhoff, Pandora-Gilboa 45-5
“9. Kuhlman, Ottawa-Glandorf 44-9 1/2
10. Hill, Arcadia 44-0
Discus
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 167-5
“2. Pack, Upper Sandusky 158-3
“3. Tanner, Patrick Henry 151-11
“4. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 148-8
“5. Agin, Ada 144-0
“6. Ridenour, Columbus Grove 137-1
“7. Arnold, Elmwood 136-10
“8. Crawford, North Baltimore 135-8
“9. Clymer, Columbus Grove 135-7
10. Thompson, Upper Sandusky 133-10
High Jump
“1. Montague, McComb 6-2
“2. Franjic, North Baltimore 6-1
“2. Rader, Cory-Rawson 6-1
“4. Troyer, Continental 6-0
“4. Tabler, Columbus Grove 6-0
“4. Poling, Liberty-Benton 6-0
“4. Balliet, Mohawk 6-0
“4. Johnson, Carey 6-0
“9. Saltzman, Van Buren 5-10
“9. Recker, Continental 5-10
“9. Olds, Ottawa-Glandorf 5-10
“9. Letso, Riverdale 5-10
“9. Riffle, Findlay 5-10
“9. Jefferson, Bluffton 5-10
“9. Turner, Van Buren 5-10
Long Jump
“1. Stallings, Findlay 20-8 1/2
“2. Poling, Liberty-Benton 20-7 1/2
“3. Risner, Liberty-Benton 20-7
“4. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 19-11 1/2
“5. Pearson, Lakota 19-10 1/2
“6. Brian, North Baltimore 19-7 3/4
“7. Burner, Liberty-Benton 19-7 1/2
“8. Bischoff, Bluffton 19-6
“9. Bills, Upper Sandusky 19-5 1/2
10. Case, McComb 19-4
10. Jefferson, Bluffton 19-4
Pole Vault
“1. Tabler, Columbus Grove 13-6
“1. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 13-6
“3. Keck, Van Buren 13-0
“3. Bacon, Riverdale 13-0
“5. Verdugo, Upper Sandusky 12-6
“5. Kotey, Liberty-Benton 12-6
“7. Krendl, Continental 12-0
“8. Rickenbacher, Hardin Northern 11-0
“9. Hillabrand, Lakota 10-6
“9. Goodman, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10-6
100 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 11.00
“2. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 11.07
“3. Johnson, Patrick Henry 11.09
“4. Bassitt, Bluffton 11.10
“5. Rodney, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.19
“6. May, Liberty-Benton 11.25
“6. Stallings, Findlay 11.25
“8. Verhoff, Kalida 11.26
“9. Noriega, Fort Jennings 11.35
10. Saltzman, Van Buren 11.39
200 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 22.50
“2. Bassitt, Bluffton 22.85
“3. Verhoff, Kalida 22.90
“4. Johnson, Patrick Henry 23.10
“5. Evans, Riverdale 23.20
“6. Bair, Van Buren 23.32
“7. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 23.47
“8. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 23.54
“9. May, Liberty-Benton 23.56
10. Buck, McComb 23.60
400 Meters
“1. Bame, Hardin Northern 51.00
“2. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 51.04
“3. Kingsley, Bluffton 51.55
“4. Evans, Riverdale 52.29
“5. Johnson, Patrick Henry 52.47
“6. Omeonga, Upper Sandusky 52.84
“7. Grossman, Elmwood 52.88
“8. Bair, Van Buren 52.93
“9. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 53.09
10. Heaster, Liberty-Benton 53.18
800 Meters
“1. Bame, Hardin Northern 1:57.91
“2. Siefker, Ottoville 2:01.40
“3. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 2:03.46
“4. Harnish, Bluffton 2:03.80
“5. Halliday, Findlay 2:04.30
“6. Murphy, Elmwood 2:05.48
“7. Dunlap, Mohawk 2:06.45
“8. Evans, Riverdale 2:07.00
“9. Maag, Fort Jennings 2:07.90
10. Sheldon, Hardin Northern 2:08.71
1,600 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 4:27.87
“2. Bame, Hardin Northern 4:30.01
“3. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 4:37.33
“4. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 4:40.79
“5. Andreas, Bluffton 4:42.61
“6. Cook, Carey 4:44.93
“7. Halliday, Findlay 4:46.22
“8. Gavin, Fostoria Senior 4:50.33
“9. von der Embse, Kalida 4:52.76
10. Smith, Old Fort 4:53.18
3,200 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 9:54.08
“2. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 9:59.28
“3. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10:08.11
“4. Cook, Carey 10:22.01
“5. P. Brubaker, Columbus Grove 10:27.22
“6. Sansalone, Liberty-Benton 10:33.69
“7. Leader, McComb 10:36.70
“8. von der Embse, Kalida 10:37.40
“8. Renteria, Riverdale 10:37.40
10. Rosenberger, Liberty-Benton 10:37.51
110 Meter High Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 14.20
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 15.22
“3. Pryor, Findlay 15.63
“4. Saltzman, Van Buren 15.70
“5. Hatter, Fostoria Senior 16.27
“6. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 16.30
“7. Stearns, Elmwood 16.57
“8. Letso, Riverdale 16.80
“9. Scarberry, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.90
10. Streaker, Lakota 16.94
300 Meter Inter. Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 39.59
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 41.82
“3. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 42.00
“4. Patton, Carey 43.03
“5. Verdugo, Upper Sandusky 43.24
“6. Streaker, Lakota 43.40
“7. Pryor, Findlay 43.72
“8. Saltzman, Van Buren 44.02
“9. Letso, Riverdale 44.20
10. Rath, Liberty-Benton 44.30
400 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 44.60
“2. Findlay 44.89
“3. Bluffton 45.10
“4. Patrick Henry 45.19
“5. Kalida 45.60
“6. Hopewell-Loudon 46.10
“7. McComb 46.20
“8. Upper Sandusky 46.30
“9. Columbus Grove 46.65
10. Van Buren 46.69
800 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 1:33.09
“2. Kalida 1:34.50
“3. Hopewell-Loudon 1:35.01
“4. Patrick Henry 1:35.21
“5. McComb 1:36.10
“6. Elmwood 1:36.20
“7. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:36.36
“8. Cory-Rawson 1:36.60
“8. Upper Sandusky 1:36.60
10. Findlay 1:38.05
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 3:30.92
“2. Riverdale 3:32.80
“3. Bluffton 3:33.68
“4. Findlay 3:38.12
“5. Elmwood 3:38.24
“6. Kalida 3:39.30
“7. Cory-Rawson 3:39.70
“8. Carey 3:40.59
“9. Van Buren 3:40.74
10. Upper Sandusky 3:41.09
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Columbus Grove 8:29.30
“2. Riverdale 8:32.50
“3. Bluffton 8:40.70
“4. Fort Jennings 8:43.60
“5. Mohawk 8:46.15
“6. Ottawa-Glandorf 8:47.81
“7. Liberty-Benton 8:52.77
“8. Patrick Henry 8:54.40
“9. Upper Sandusky 8:54.86
10. McComb 8:56.40
Girls Track
Shot Put
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 49-6 3/4
“2. G. Rigel, Leipsic 42-9
“3. Pauley, Riverdale 41-8 1/2
“4. Neal, Findlay 41-5
“5. Nelson, Ada 38-2 1/2
“6. Brooker, North Baltimore 36-9
“7. Metzger, Bluffton 36-6 1/2
“8. Clouse, Liberty-Benton 35-10
“9. Maag, Columbus Grove 35-3
10. Peters, Arcadia 34-10
Discus
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 171-5
“2. Neal, Findlay 149-1
“3. Pauley, Riverdale 145-5
“4. Watkins, Arcadia 128-0
“5. Caudill, Columbus Grove 127-8 1/2
“6. G. Rigel, Leipsic 123-5
“7. H. Hoersten, Ottoville 122-3
“8. King, Elmwood 122-1
“9. Nichols, Arlington 121-5
10. Miller, Liberty-Benton 120-1
High Jump
“1. Mangas, Ottoville 5-7
“2. L. Willow, Arlington 5-2
“2. H. Willow, Arlington 5-2
“4. Nunez, Leipsic 5-0
“4. Conley, Upper Sandusky 5-0
“4. Keck, Van Buren 5-0
“4. Ferguson, Pandora-Gilboa 5-0
“4. L.Bishop, Liberty-Benton 5-0
“9. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 4-10
“9. Ashburn, Riverdale 4-10
“9. Reynolds, Columbus Grove 4-10
“9. Shepherd, Liberty-Benton 4-10
“9. Griffith, McComb 4-10
“9. Troike, Fostoria St. Wendelin 4-10
“9. Garmatter, Cory-Rawson 4-10
Long Jump
“1. Watson, Lakota 16-5
“2. A. Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa 16-4 1/2
“3. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 16-1
“4. Inbody, Arlington 15-8 1/4
“5. Jameson, Hopewell-Loudon 15-8
“6. Shepherd, Liberty-Benton 15-6
“6. Sahloff, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-6
“6. L. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 15-6
“6. Johnson, Findlay 15-6
10. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-5 1/2
Pole Vault
“1. Swisher, Liberty-Benton 11-0
“2. Gier, Upper Sandusky 10-0
“2. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 10-0
“4. Baker, Bluffton 9-6
“4. Bucher, North Baltimore 9-6
“6. Crawford, Arlington 9-0
“6. West, Patrick Henry 9-0
“6. Jones, Liberty-Benton 9-0
“9. Gallegos, Riverdale 8-6
“9. Dellifeld, Ada 8-6
“9. McMillion, Hardin Northern 8-6
100 Meters
“1. Baker, Bluffton 12.72
“2. Sybert, Columbus Grove 12.78
“3. Norden, Carey 12.90
“4. Inbody, Arlington 13.04
“5. Sahloff, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.09
“6. Palos, Lakota 13.10
“6. Smith, Vanlue 13.10
“8. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.12
“9. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 13.21
10. Like, McComb 13.30
200 Meters
“1. Sybert, Columbus Grove 26.54
“2. Baker, Bluffton 26.80
“3. Norden, Carey 26.89
“4. Smith, Vanlue 27.08
“5. Brubaker, Arcadia 27.17
“6. Mangas, Ottoville 27.35
“7. Palos, Lakota 27.70
“8. Lykins, Carey 27.93
“9. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 27.98
10. Inbody, Arlington 28.00
400 Meters
“1. Smith, Vanlue 1:01.80
“2. Baker, Bluffton 1:01.98
“3. Kintner, Liberty-Benton 1:02.00
“3. Lykins, Carey 1:02.00
“5. Recker, Liberty-Benton 1:02.91
“6. Rump, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:03.09
“7. Arnold, Elmwood 1:03.27
“8. Kail, Upper Sandusky 1:03.60
“9. Inbody, Arlington 1:04.00
10. B. Schimmoeller, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:04.28
800 Meters
“1. Oler, Mohawk 2:22.26
“2. Recker, Liberty-Benton 2:24.81
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 2:25.21
“4. Doepker, Kalida 2:27.30
“5. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 2:29.37
“6. Lucke, Kalida 2:30.00
“7. Palmer, Ottawa-Glandorf 2:30.05
“8. Knodell, Ottoville 2:30.10
“9. Pace, Hopewell-Loudon 2:30.30
10. Myerholtz, Columbus Grove 2:32.12
1,600 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 5:11.22
“2. Oler, Mohawk 5:17.68
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 5:29.18
“4. Corbin, Findlay 5:34.78
“5. Lucke, Kalida 5:34.89
“6. Malsam, Columbus Grove 5:38.85
“7. Kin, Liberty-Benton 5:40.01
“8. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:40.20
“9. A. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:40.60
10. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 5:41.32
3,200 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 11:05.10
“2. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 11:46.15
“3. Lucke, Kalida 12:12.02
“4. Kin, Liberty-Benton 12:17.54
“5. Corbin, Findlay 12:20.07
“6. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 12:22.36
“7. Weininger, Upper Sandusky 12:29.68
“8. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 12:42.13
“9. Hunt, Van Buren 12:42.56
10. Au. Pisarsky, Van Buren 12:43.00
100 Meter Interm. Hurdles
“1. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.42
“2. Bockrath, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.69
“3. Ramsey, Findlay 15.78
“4. C. McCluer, Columbus Grove 15.90
“5. Norden, Liberty-Benton 15.93
“6. Watson, Lakota 16.20
“7. Barnhisel, Elmwood 16.27
“8. Honigford, Ottoville 16.40
“9. L. Willow, Arlington 16.42
10. Bower, Patrick Henry 16.68
300 Meter Low Hurdles
“1. Ramsey, Findlay 47.81
“2. Clouse, Old Fort 48.89
“3. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 49.05
“4. Barnhisel, Elmwood 49.20
“5. Keller, Continental 49.46
“6. E. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 50.16
“7. Hayden, Upper Sandusky 51.06
“8. Wilson, Bluffton 51.23
“9. Schlagbaum, Ottoville 51.38
10. Watson, Lakota 51.39
400 Meter Relay
“1. Ottawa-Glandorf 51.94
“2. Carey 52.28
“2. Van Buren 52.28
“4. Columbus Grove 52.92
“5. Bluffton 53.07
“6. Pandora-Gilboa 53.70
“7. Arlington 53.99
“8. Patrick Henry 54.03
“9. Upper Sandusky 54.10
10. Hopewell-Loudon 54.60
800 Meter Relay
“1. Columbus Grove 1:50.17
“2. Carey 1:51.20
“3. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:51.96
“4. Bluffton 1:52.16
“5. Findlay 1:52.65
“6. Hopewell-Loudon 1:52.70
“7. Pandora-Gilboa 1:53.44
“8. Ottoville 1:53.57
“9. Liberty-Benton 1:54.45
10. Upper Sandusky 1:54.89
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 4:15.90
“2. Ottoville 4:16.85
“3. Findlay 4:17.24
“4. Ottawa-Glandorf 4:19.00
“5. Mohawk 4:21.86
“6. Bluffton 4:25.73
“7. Kalida 4:25.90
“8. Upper Sandusky 4:27.40
“9. Carey 4:28.06
10. Columbus Grove 4:29.40
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 9:54.73
“2. Columbus Grove 10:12.73
“3. Mohawk 10:13.27
“4. Kalida 10:20.40
“5. Findlay 10:21.46
“6. Ottawa-Glandorf 10:26.59
“7. Ottoville 10:34.90
“8. Patrick Henry 10:48.60
“9. Riverdale 10:52.70
10. Bluffton 10:53.34