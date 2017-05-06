Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Saturday’s District Games

Division I

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(17) Mansfield Senior at (16) Lima Senior, 3

Monday’s District Games

Division I

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(16) Lima Senior-(17) Mansfield Senior winner at (1) Sylvania Northview, 5

(12) Toledo Bowsher at (5) Oregon Clay, 5

(13) Findlay at (2) Anthony Wayne, 5

(9) Ashland at (8) Springfield, 5

(15) Toledo Waite at (3) Toledo St. Francis, 5

(10) Fremont Ross at (7) Sylvania Southview, 5

(14) Toledo Whitmer at (4) Toledo St. John’s, 5

(11) Toledo Start at (6) Perrysburg, 5

Tuesday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Pandora-Gilboa at Hardin Northern, 5

(13) Cory-Rawson at (4) Kalida, 5

(10) Ottoville at (5) Columbus Grove, 5

(11) Ada at (7) Fort Jennings, 5

(12) Continental at (6) Arlington, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(9) Vanlue at (7) Fremont St. Joseph, 5

(11) Old Fort at (3) Tiffin Calvert, 5

(13) Maumee Valley Country Day at (6) North Baltimore, 5

(14) St. Wendelin at (10) Arcadia, 5

(12) Danbury at (4) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

(8) Sandusky St. Mary’s at (5) Lakota, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

North Central vs. Pettisville, 5

Ayersville vs. Fayette, 5

Antwerp vs. Toledo Christian, 5

Hicksville vs. Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 5

Patrick Henry vs. Holgate, 5

Hilltop vs. Edon, 5

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(13) Lima Temple Christian at (9) Lima Perry, 5

(10) Lincolnview at (4) Convoy Crestview, 5

(11) Upper Scioto Valley at (5) Parkway, 5

(8) Marion Local at (7) New Bremen, 5

(14) Waynesfield-Goshen at (3) Minster, 5

(12) New Knoxville at (6) St. Henry, 5

GALION DISTRICT

(11) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (9) South Central, 5

(7) Wynford at (6) Crestline, 5

(13) Mansfield Christian at (4) Ridgemont, 5

(12) Lucas at (5) Colonel Crawford, 5

(10) Monroeville at (8) Buckeye Central, 5

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

WEDNESDAY’s MAY 10 DISTRICT QUARTERFINALS

UPPER BRACKET

Sylvania Northview-Lima Senior-Mansfield Senior winner vs. (5) Oregon Clay-(12) Toledo Bowsher winner, 5

(2) Anthony Wayne-(13) Findlay winner vs. (8) Springfield-(9) Ashland winner, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 17, 4:30 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

(3) Toledo St. Francis-(15) Toledo Waite winner vs. (7) Sylvania Southview-(10) Fremont Ross winner, 5

(4) Toledo St. John’s-(14) Toledo Whitmer winner vs. (6) Perrysburg-(11) Toledo Start winner, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 17, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: May 19, 6 p.m.

Division II

HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(16) Port Clinton at (1) Shelby, 5

(11) Huron at (6) Clyde, 5

(14) Tiffin Columbian at (3) Bellevue, 5

(12) Sandusky at (8) Mansfield Madison, 5

(13) Upper Sandusky at (4) Lexington, 5

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk, 5

(10) Kenton at (7) Ontario, 5

(15) Fostoria at (2) Vermilion, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(16) Toledo Woodward at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (9) Lima Bath, 5

(15) Toledo Rogers at (2) Celina, 5

(11) Lima Shawnee at (10) Napoleon, 5

(14) Elida at (3) Bowling Green, 5

(13) Wauseon at (6) Defiance, 5

(7) Maumee at (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 5

(8) Bryan at (5) Van Wert, 5

Division III

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(10) Woodmore at Genoa, 5

(9) Northwood at (8) Oak Harbor winner, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(7) Margaretta at (6) Carey, 5

(10) Willard at (8) Bucyrus, 5

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(10) Wayne Trace at (9) Montpelier, 5

(11) Evergreen at (6) Otsego, 5

(8) Liberty Center vs. (5) Delta, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Riverdale at (7) Allen East, 5

(11) Bluffton at (8) Elmwood, 5

(10) Van Buren at (4) Lima Central Catholic, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Tournament

Saturday’s Games

Division I

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(13) Fremont Ross at (11) Toledo Start, 11 a.m.

Monday’s Games

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(10) Sandusky St. Mary’s at (7) Tiffiin Calvert, 5

(8) Fremont St. Joseph at (6) Northwood, 5

(9) Cardinal Stritch at (5) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(11) Ottoville at (9) Hicksville, 5

(10) Kalida at (8) Holgate, 5

(7) Continental at (6) Miller City, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

Montpelier vs. Pettisville, 5

Edon vs. Toledo Christian, 5

Liberty Center vs. Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(13) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (6) New London, 5

(12) Norwalk St. Paul at (5) Seneca East, 5

(11) Mansfield Christian at (7) South Central, 5

(10) Buckeye Central at (4) Mohawk, 5

(9) Western Reserve at (8) Plymouth, 5′

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Lima Central Catholic at Upper Scioto Valley, 5

Fort Recovery at Marion Local, 5

Lima Perry at Ridgemont, 5

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic at (8) McComb, 5

(10) Vanlue at (7) Arlington, 5

(12) Pandora-Gilboa at (6) Arcadia, 5

Tuesday’s Games

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (8) Port Clinton, 5

(11) Toledo Woodward at (6) Sandusky, 5

(10) Toledo Scott at (5) Bowling Green, 5

EDISON DISTRICT

(8) Ontario at (7) Norwalk, 5

(10) Lexington at (1) Edison, 5

(11) Mansfield Senior at (6) Shelby, 5

MILLER CITY DISTRICT

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (6) Lima Bath, 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf at (5) Kenton, 5

(10) Elida at (9) Van Wert, 5

(8) Celina at (7) Lima Shawnee, 5

Division III

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(8) Delta at (6) Swanton, 5

(9) Woodmore at (4) Otsego, 5

(7) Genoa at (5) Evergreen, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(9) Fostoria at (8) Huron, 5

(10) Bucyrus at (2) Margaretta, 5

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding, 5

St. Henry at Liberty-Benton, 5

Division IV

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(11) Cory-Rawson at (5) Hardin Northern, 5

Wednesday’s Games

Division I

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

(15) Sylvania Northview at (1) Anthony Wayne, 5

(17) Toledo Waite at (5) Toledo Whitmer, 5

(14) Toledo St. Ursula at (3) Toledo Notre Dame, 5

(12) Ashland at (8) Findlay, 5

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(11) Toledo Start-(13) Fremont Ross winner at (2) Perrysburg, 5

(10) Toledo Bowsher at (9) Sylvania Southview, 5

Winners play May 16, 5 p.m. in district semifinals

(16) Lima Senior at (4) Springfield, 5

(7) Oregon Clay at (6) Mansfield Madison, 5

Thursday’s Games

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(7) Tiffin Calvert-(10) Sandusky St. Mary’s winner at (1) Gibsonburg, 5

(11) Danbury at (4) Lakota, 5

(6) Northwood-(8) Fremont St. Joseph winner at (2) New Riegel, 5

(5) Hopewell-Loudon-(9) Cardinal Stritch winner at (3) Old Fort, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Hicksville-(11) Ottoville winner at (1) Wayne Trace, 5

(5) Lincolnview at (3) Convoy Crestview, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 16, 5 p.m.

(8) Holgate-(10) Kalida winner at (2) Antwerp, 5

(6) Miller City-(7) Continental winner at (4) Ayersville, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

Montpelier-Pettisville winner vs. Edgerton, 5

Hilltop vs. Stryker, 5

Edon-Toledo Christian winner vs. Fairview, 5

Liberty Center-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. North Central, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(6) New London-(13) Mansfield St. Peter’s winner at (1) Lucas, 5

(5) Seneca East-(12) Norwalk St,. Paul winner at (3) Crestline, 5

(7) South Central-(11) Mansfield Christian winner at (2) Monroeville, 5

(4) Mohawk-(10) Buckeye Central winner vs. (8) Plymouth-(9) Western Reserve winner, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Upper Scioto Valley-Lima Central Catholic winner vs. Parkway, 5

Spencerville at Ada, 5

Marion Local-Fort Recovery winner at New Bremen, 5

Lima Perry-Ridgemont winner at Minster, 5

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(8) McComb-(9) Leipsic winner at (1) Columbus Grove, 5

(5) Hardin Northern-(11) Cory-Rawson winner at (3) Van Buren, 5

(7) Arlington-(10) Vanlue winner at (2) North Baltimore, 5

(6) Arcadia-(12) Pandora-Gilboa winner at (4) Carey, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 18 9 .667 —

Baltimore 18 10 .643 ½

Boston 15 13 .536 3½

Tampa Bay 15 16 .484 5

Toronto 10 19 .345 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 14 12 .538 —

Cleveland 15 13 .536 —

Chicago 15 13 .536 —

Detroit 14 13 .519 ½

Kansas City 10 18 .357 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 19 10 .655 —

Los Angeles 15 15 .500 4½

Seattle 13 16 .448 6

Oakland 12 16 .429 6½

Texas 12 17 .414 7

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 10, Houston 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 8, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Boston at Minnesota, late

Detroit at Oakland, late

Houston at L.A. Angels, late

Texas at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Porcello 1-4) at Minnesota (Tepesch 0-0), 2:10

Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 1-1), 4:10

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-3) at Kansas City (Vargas 4-1), 4:15

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-1), 7:05

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Anderson 2-1), 7:15

Detroit (Zimmermann 3-1) at Oakland (Hahn 1-2), 9:05

Houston (McCullers 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 9:07

Texas (Perez 1-4) at Seattle (De Jong 0-2), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:35

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:37

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05

Texas at Seattle, 4:10

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 20 9 .690 —

New York 13 15 .464 6½

Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7½

Miami 12 16 .429 7½

Atlanta 11 16 .407 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 16 13 .552 —

Milwaukee 15 14 .517 1

Cincinnati 14 14 .500 1½

St. Louis 14 14 .500 1½

Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 18 11 .621 —

Arizona 17 13 .567 1½

Los Angeles 15 14 .517 3

San Diego 12 18 .400 6½

San Francisco 11 18 .379 7

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 4, 13 innings

Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 4, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 7

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 0

San Francisco at Cincinnati, late

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, late

Arizona at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Garza 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3), 7:05

Washington (Turner 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 1-2), 7:10

San Francisco (Blach 0-1) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-2), 7:10

St. Louis (Leake 3-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-2), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Anderson 2-1), 7:15

Arizona (Corbin 2-3) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 8:10

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-0) at San Diego (Richard 2-3), 8:40

Sunday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35

St. Louis at Atlanta, 1:35

Washington at Philadelphia, 2:35

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:40

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Friday’s Boxscore

Royals 3, Indians 1

Cleveland Kansas City

ab r h bi ab r h bi

C.Sntna 1b 4 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 0

Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 L.Cain cf 3 0 1 0

Encrnco dh 4 1 2 1 Hosmer 1b 4 1 3 2

Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0 S.Perez c 3 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 3 0 2 0 A.Grdon lf 4 0 0 0

Chsnhll cf 3 0 0 0 J.Bnfco rf 4 1 2 0

A.Almnt rf 2 0 0 0 Moss dh 3 0 0 0

Guyer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 4 0 1 1

R.Perez c 2 0 0 0

Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 3 10 3

Cleveland 000″100″000 — 1

Kansas City 000″021″00x — 3

DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Cleveland 4, Kansas City 9. 2B–Encarnacion (2), Kipnis (1), Hosmer (2), A.Escobar (7). HR–Encarnacion (5), Hosmer (3). CS–R.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Salazar (L,2-3) 4 2/3 8 2 2 2 7

Logan 2/3 1 1 1 0 1

Goody 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Shaw 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Otero 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City

Hammel (W,1-3) 6 3 1 1 2 6

Alexander H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Soria H,3 1 0 0 0 0 3

Herrera (S,4-5) 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Pat Hoberg. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Tony Randazzo. T–2:50. A–25,722 (37,903).

Major League Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING–Castro, New York, .367; Garcia, Chicago, .366; Trout, Los Angeles, .359; Haniger, Seattle, .342; Judge, New York, .337; Cruz, Seattle, .330; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .324; Ramirez, Cleveland, .323; Gurriel, Houston, .311; 1 tied at .305.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Sano, Minnesota, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Haniger, Seattle, 20; Kinsler, Detroit, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Headley, New York, 19; 4 tied at 18.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 27; Judge, New York, 27; Sano, Minnesota, 27; Garcia, Chicago, 24; Pujols, Los Angeles, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Cano, Seattle, 21; Gonzalez, Houston, 21; Mazara, Texas, 21; 2 tied at 20.

HITS–Castro, New York, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Garcia, Chicago, 37; Pillar, Toronto, 35; Cruz, Seattle, 34; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 33; 6 tied at 32.

DOUBLES–Moreland, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 9; Lindor, Cleveland, 9; Castellanos, Detroit, 8; Gomez, Texas, 8; Headley, New York, 8; Pillar, Toronto, 8; CSantana, Cleveland, 8; 11 tied at 7.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 2; Garcia, Chicago, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 13; Davis, Oakland, 10; Gallo, Texas, 9; Gonzalez, Houston, 9; Sano, Minnesota, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Dyson, Seattle, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; Ellsbury, New York, 7; Cain, Kansas City, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; 7 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 5-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 5-0; Bundy, Baltimore, 4-1; Hughes, Minnesota, 4-1; Tanaka, New York, 4-1; Triggs, Oakland, 4-1; Vargas, Kansas City, 4-1; 18 tied at 3-2.

ERA–ESantana, Minnesota, 0.66; Keuchel, Houston, 1.21; Sale, Boston, 1.38; Vargas, Kansas City, 1.42; Paxton, Seattle, 1.43; Bundy, Baltimore, 1.82; Triggs, Oakland, 1.84; Holland, Chicago, 2.02; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.18; Miley, Baltimore, 2.27; 1 tied at 2.43.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 63; McCullers, Houston, 46; Paxton, Seattle, 45; Pineda, New York, 43; Salazar, Cleveland, 42; Darvish, Texas, 41; Kluber, Cleveland, 41; Carrasco, Cleveland, 39; Morton, Houston, 39; Porcello, Boston, 39; 2 tied at 38.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .433; Harper, Washington, .376; Turner, Los Angeles, .374; Freeman, Atlanta, .368; Conforto, New York, .351; Hernandez, Philadelphia, .333; Phillips, Atlanta, .329; Cozart, Cincinnati, .329; Murphy, Washington, .328; Thames, Milwaukee, .323; 1 tied at .323.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 35; Thames, Milwaukee, 30; Zimmerman, Washington, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 25; Eaton, Washington, 24; Bryant, Chicago, 22; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 22; Votto, Cincinnati, 22; Yelich, Miami, 22; 1 tied at 21.

RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 31; Murphy, Washington, 28; Harper, Washington, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 25; Ozuna, Miami, 24; Votto, Cincinnati, 24; Lamb, Arizona, 23; Reynolds, Colorado, 23; Shaw, Milwaukee, 23; 3 tied at 22.

HITS–Zimmerman, Washington, 45; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 40; Myers, San Diego, 40; Murphy, Washington, 39; Harper, Washington, 38; Bryant, Chicago, 37; Turner, Los Angeles, 37; Pollock, Arizona, 36; Blackmon, Colorado, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; 1 tied at 33.

DOUBLES–Turner, Los Angeles, 11; Zimmerman, Washington, 11; Arenado, Colorado, 10; Bryant, Chicago, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Murphy, Washington, 9; Myers, San Diego, 9; Shaw, Milwaukee, 9; 6 tied at 8.

TRIPLES–Cozart, Cincinnati, 4; Blackmon, Colorado, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Zimmerman, Washington, 12; Thames, Milwaukee, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 10; Bruce, New York, 9; Harper, Washington, 9; Votto, Cincinnati, 9; Duvall, Cincinnati, 8; Ozuna, Miami, 8; Reynolds, Colorado, 8; Schebler, Cincinnati, 8; 8 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 16; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Gordon, Miami, 9; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 8; Owings, Arizona, 8; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; Nunez, San Francisco, 7; Peraza, Cincinnati, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING–Arrieta, Chicago, 4-1; Cueto, San Francisco, 4-1; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 4-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-2; Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; Robles, New York, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 4-1; 13 tied at 3-0.

ERA–Leake, St. Louis, 1.35; Gonzalez, Washington, 1.64; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.14; Corbin, Arizona, 2.29; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.46; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.61; Freeland, Colorado, 2.65; Scherzer, Washington, 2.66; Strasburg, Washington, 2.66; Senzatela, Colorado, 2.84; 1 tied at 2.86.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 51; Ray, Arizona, 49; deGrom, New York, 49; Samardzija, San Francisco, 46; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 44; Martinez, St. Louis, 43; Arrieta, Chicago, 41; Greinke, Arizona, 40; Walker, Arizona, 39; Cahill, San Diego, 37; 2 tied at 36.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s RESULT

Boston 123, Washington 111

Monday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 116, Toronto 105

Houston 126, San Antonio 99

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 129, Washington 119, OT

Golden State 106, Utah 94

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 125, Toronto 103

San Antonio 121, Houston 96, series tied 1-1

Thursday’s RESULTS

Washington 116, Boston 89, Boston leads series 2-1

Golden State 115, Utah 104, Golden State leads series 2-0

Friday’s GAMES

Cleveland 115, Toronto 94, Cleveland leads series 3-0

San Antonio at Houston, late

Saturday’s GAME

Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’S GAMES

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

Houston at San Antonio, TBD

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Boston, TBD

x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD

Thursday, May 11

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-San Antonio at Houston, TBD

Friday, May 12

x-Boston at Washington, TBD

x-Golden State at LA Clippers/Utah, TBD

Sunday, May 14

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Houston at San Antonio, TBD

x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD

Monday, May 15

x-Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Best-of-7

Friday’s Results

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1

Saturday’s Results

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 3, St. Louis 1

Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3

Monday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Tuesday’S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

Wednesday’S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, Pittsburgh leads series 3-1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT, series tied 2-2

Thursday’s RESULT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1, series tied 2-2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Nashville 1, Nashville leads series 3-2

Edmonton at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Anaheim at Edmonton, TBD

x-St. Louis at Nashville, TBD

Monday’s GAME

x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

Tuesday, May 9

x-Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD

x-Nashville at St. Louis, TBD

Wednesday, May 10

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD

Thursday, May 11

x-N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Orlando City 6 2 0 18 11 7

Toronto FC 4 1 4 16 14 8

New York 5 4 1 16 11 12

New York City FC 4 3 1 13 14 9

Columbus 4 4 1 13 13 13

Atlanta United FC 3 3 2 11 18 11

Chicago 3 3 2 11 11 12

D.C. United 3 3 2 11 9 13

New England 2 3 4 10 14 14

Montreal 1 3 4 7 11 14

Philadelphia 0 4 4 4 8 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 3 18 11 3

Portland 5 2 2 17 20 12

FC Dallas 4 0 3 15 10 5

Houston 4 3 1 13 15 13

San Jose 3 3 3 12 9 10

Seattle 2 2 4 10 14 11

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 11 14

Real Salt Lake 2 5 2 8 9 15

Minnesota United 2 5 2 8 13 25

Los Angeles 2 5 1 7 8 13

Colorado 1 5 1 4 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 0

Friday’s GAME

Vancouver at Colorado, late

Saturday’s GAMES

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3

Montreal at D.C. United, 6

New York at Philadelphia, 7

New England at Columbus, 7:30

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4

Wednesday’s GAME

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30

Friday, May 12

Vancouver at Houston, 9

Saturday, May 13

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 3

San Jose at Colorado, 4

Columbus at Montreal, 5

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30

Seattle at Chicago, 9

Sunday, May 14

Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4

Los Angeles at New York, 6

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8

PRO GOLF

PGA

Wells Fargo

Partial Second Round

Billy Hurley III 70-69 — 139 -5

Seamus Power 68-71 — 139 -5

Vaughn Taylor 71-69 — 140 -4

Jon Rahm 69-71 — 140 -4

Brian Harman 71-69 — 140 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-71 — 140 -4

Grayson Murray 67-73 — 140 -4

Morgan Hoffmann 70-71 — 141 -3

J.B. Holmes 67-74 — 141 -3

Xander Schauffele 71-70 — 141 -3

Emiliano Grillo 72-70 — 142 -2

Graeme McDowell 71-71 — 142 -2

Tag Ridings 70-72 — 142 -2

Jonathan Randolph 69-73 — 142 -2

Kevin Tway 72-70 — 142 -2

Mark Anderson 70-72 — 142 -2

Kyle Reifers 72-70 — 142 -2

Chez Reavie 72-71 — 143 -1

Seung-Yul Noh 69-74 — 143 -1

Daniel Berger 71-72 — 143 -1

Robert Streb 72-71 — 143 -1

James Hahn 72-71 — 143 -1

Phil Mickelson 71-72 — 143 -1

Luke List 72-71 — 143 -1

Julian Etulain 72-71 — 143 -1

Matt Jones 72-72 — 144 E

Fabian Gomez 71-73 — 144 E

Lucas Glover 71-73 — 144 E

Brad Fritsch 73-71 — 144 E

Tyler Aldridge 74-70 — 144 E

J.T. Poston 71-73 — 144 E

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 75-70 — 145 +1

Jason Kokrak 71-74 — 145 +1

Tyrone Van Aswegen 72-73 — 145 +1

Greg Owen 70-75 — 145 +1

Chris Kirk 69-76 — 145 +1

J.J. Henry 71-74 — 145 +1

Hudson Swafford 72-73 — 145 +1

Nick Watney 71-74 — 145 +1

Paul Casey 70-75 — 145 +1

Jason Bohn 75-70 — 145 +1

Chad Collins 71-74 — 145 +1

Ryan Blaum 72-73 — 145 +1

Martin Flores 74-71 — 145 +1

Steven Alker 74-71 — 145 +1

Brett Drewitt 73-72 — 145 +1

Ricky Barnes 73-72 — 145 +1

Chris Stroud 74-72 — 146 +2

Cameron Tringale 74-72 — 146 +2

Kevin Na 73-73 — 146 +2

Stewart Cink 73-73 — 146 +2

Johnson Wagner 72-74 — 146 +2

Brian Campbell 67-79 — 146 +2

Mark Wilson 70-77 — 147 +3

Chad Campbell 74-73 — 147 +3

Whee Kim 72-75 — 147 +3

Boo Weekley 72-75 — 147 +3

Mark Hubbard 72-75 — 147 +3

Kevin Kisner 75-72 — 147 +3

Will MacKenzie 75-72 — 147 +3

Stuart Appleby 74-74 — 148 +4

Harold Varner III 74-74 — 148 +4

Carl Pettersson 79-69 — 148 +4

Camilo Villegas 74-75 — 149 +5

Steve Wheatcroft 74-75 — 149 +5

Zack Sucher 76-73 — 149 +5

Andres Gonzales 71-78 — 149 +5

Geoff Ogilvy 77-73 — 150 +6

Wesley Bryan 73-77 — 150 +6

Greg Chalmers 74-76 — 150 +6

David Hearn 77-73 — 150 +6

Brendon de Jonge 73-77 — 150 +6

Soren Kjeldsen 73-77 — 150 +6

Shane Bertsch 75-75 — 150 +6

Dominic Bozzelli 72-78 — 150 +6

Vijay Singh 73-78 — 151 +7

Derek Fathauer 76-75 — 151 +7

Brett Stegmaier 74-77 — 151 +7

Nicholas Lindheim 77-74 — 151 +7

Harris English 75-77 — 152 +8

Troy Merritt 76-76 — 152 +8

Derek Ernst 73-79 — 152 +8

Michael Thompson 76-76 — 152 +8

Sebastian Munoz 78-75 — 153 +9

Chesson Hadley 77-76 — 153 +9

Steven Bowditch 77-77 — 154 +10

Charlie Beljan 74-80 — 154 +10

Kevin Streelman 78-77 — 155 +11

Bobby Wyatt 74-82 — 156 +12

Blake Kennedy 82-75 — 157 +13

Savio Nazareth 79-87 — 166 +22

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer Score Thru

Billy Hurley III -5 F

Seamus Power -5 F

John Peterson -5 12

Francesco Molinari -5 11

Vaughn Taylor -4 F

Jon Rahm -4 F

Brian Harman -4 F

Rafa Cabrera Bello -4 F

Grayson Murray -4 F

Smylie Kaufman -4 15

Ben Martin -4 15

Champions-Insperity Invitational

First Round

Tom Lehman 34-30 — 64 -8

Kirk Triplett 34-33 — 67 -5

Jay Haas 34-33 — 67 -5

Mark Brooks 35-33 — 68 -4

Russ Cochran 34-34 — 68 -4

John Daly 33-35 — 68 -4

Paul Goydos 33-35 — 68 -4

Billy Mayfair 34-35 — 69 -3

Tommy Armour III 35-34 — 69 -3

Kenny Perry 36-33 — 69 -3

Bernhard Langer 36-33 — 69 -3

Jerry Smith 33-36 — 69 -3

Bart Bryant 34-36 — 70 -2

Steve Pate 35-35 — 70 -2

David Toms 36-34 — 70 -2

Scott Verplank 35-35 — 70 -2

Jeff Maggert 35-35 — 70 -2

Michael Allen 36-34 — 70 -2

Doug Garwood 37-33 — 70 -2

Woody Austin 37-33 — 70 -2

Fred Couples 36-34 — 70 -2

Larry Mize 37-34 — 71 -1

Corey Pavin 37-34 — 71 -1

Joey Sindelar 34-37 — 71 -1

Paul McGinley 34-37 — 71 -1

John Cook 34-37 — 71 -1

Paul Broadhurst 36-35 — 71 -1

Billy Andrade 37-34 — 71 -1

Scott Dunlap 34-37 — 71 -1

Colin Montgomerie 35-36 — 71 -1

Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-36 — 71 -1

Jesper Parnevik 35-36 — 71 -1

Mike Goodes 37-35 — 72 E

Bob Tway 36-36 — 72 E

Jim Carter 38-34 — 72 E

Jay Don Blake 35-37 — 72 E

Glen Day 35-37 — 72 E

Kevin Sutherland 34-38 — 72 E

Brandt Jobe 36-36 — 72 E

Blaine McCallister 37-35 — 72 E

Scott Parel 35-37 — 72 E

Rocco Mediate 35-37 — 72 E

Esteban Toledo 37-35 — 72 E

Mark Calcavecchia 34-38 — 72 E

Mark O’Meara 35-37 — 72 E

Tom Kite 33-39 — 72 E

Carlos Franco 36-36 — 72 E

Joe Durant 36-36 — 72 E

Wes Short, Jr. 37-35 — 72 E

David Frost 35-37 — 72 E

Willie Wood 36-37 — 73 +1

Joe Daley 36-37 — 73 +1

Olin Browne 37-36 — 73 +1

Scott McCarron 37-36 — 73 +1

Ian Woosnam 37-36 — 73 +1

Sandy Lyle 36-37 — 73 +1

Jeff Sluman 39-35 — 74 +2

Stephen Ames 39-35 — 74 +2

Tom Byrum 39-36 — 75 +3

Tom Purtzer 38-37 — 75 +3

Lee Janzen 38-37 — 75 +3

Roger Chapman 39-36 — 75 +3

Phillip Price 35-40 — 75 +3

Hal Sutton 38-38 — 76 +4

Fred Funk 40-36 — 76 +4

Tom Pernice Jr. 41-35 — 76 +4

Duffy Waldorf 40-36 — 76 +4

Loren Roberts 38-39 — 77 +5

Mark Wiebe 38-39 — 77 +5

Gene Sauers 39-38 — 77 +5

Tim Elliott 38-39 — 77 +5

Brian Henninger 35-43 — 78 +6

Marco Dawson 43-35 — 78 +6

Todd Hamilton 40-39 — 79 +7

Scott Hoch 42-38 — 80 +8

John Huston 37-43 — 80 +8

Thingon Jansomboon 39-41 — 80 +8

Bob Gilder 42-39 — 81 +9

Steve Lowery 41-42 — 83 +11

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Deven Marrero from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Daniel Wright to Salt Lake City (PCL). Recalled RHP Keynan Middleton from Salt Lake City.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Drew Rucinski from Rochester (IL). Designated OF Danny Santana for release or assignment. Reinstated INF Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated C Gary Sanchez from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Kyle Higashioka to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Acquired RHP Yoiber Marquina from Cleveland to complete an earlier trade.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced RHP Cesar Valdez was claimed off waivers by Toronto.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Mike Freeman, RHP Evan Marshall and Tuffy Gosewisch from Tacoma (PCL). Placed LHP James Paxton on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 3. Optioned OF Boog Powell and C Mike Zunino to Tacoma.

TEXAS RANGERS – Traded C Pat Cantwell to Toronto for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Mat Latos for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF Joc Pederson from the 10-day DL. Placed 1B Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Wei-Yin Chen on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Travis d’Arnaud on the 10-Day DL, retroactive to May 3. Recalled RHP Rafael Montero from Las Vegas (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Tommy Pham from Memphis (PCL). Assigned INF Jhonny Peralta to Palm Beach (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Dallas Beeler.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed C Tony Caldwell.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed C Tyler Ogle.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Scott Firth.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Eric Gagne. Reinstated LHP Eury De La Rosa to the active list. Placed RHP Keith Couch on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released LHP Ryan Bollinger and 1B Kenny Bryant.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Markus Solbach.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Ryan Leach.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Announced president of basketball operations and coach Mike Budenholzer resigned as president of basketball operations and general manager Wes Wilcox will become a special adviser to ownership.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Tyus Bowser, S Chuck Clark, G-T Jermaine Eluemunor, CB Marlon Humphrey, G Nico Siragusa, P Kenny Allen, WR Tim White, WR Tim Patrick, QB Zach Terrell, WR Quincy Adeboyejo, RB Taquan Mizzell, CB Carlos Davis, S Daniel Henry, FB Ricky Ortiz, LB Bam Bradley, LB Tim Williams, C Brandon Kublanow, G Maurquice Shakir, WR C.J. Board, DE Patrick Ricard, DE Chris Wormley and DE Omarius Bryant.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with WRs Daikiel Shorts and Brandon Reilly; TEs Jason Croom and Keith Towbridge; DBs, B.T. Sanders, Marcus Sayles and Jeremy Tyler; DL Marquavius Lewis and Nigel Williams; Gs Greg Pyke and Zach Voytek; RB Jordan Johnson and P Austin Rehkow.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Curtis Samuel, DE Daeshon Hall, CB Corn Elder and K Harrison Butker.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Brandon Bell, TE-FB Cethan Carter, S Demetrious Cox, WR Karel Hamilton, FB Darrin Laufasa, OT Landon Lechler, WR Monty Madaris, LB Hardy Nickerson, G-OT Kent Perkins, G-OT Dustin Stanton, DT Josh Tupou, RB Jarveon Williams and RB Stanley Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Deangelo Yancey, RB Aaron Jones, OT Kofi Amichia, RB Devonte Mays, WR Malachi Dupre, CB Donatello Brown, LB Johnathan Calvin, WR Michael Clark, WR Montay Crockett, G Thomas Evans, G Geoff Gray, LB Cody Heiman, QB Taysom Hill, DT Izaah Lunsford, G-OT Adam Pankey, TE Aaron Peck, RB Kalif Phillips, CB Lenzy Pipkins, CB David Rivers and P Justin Vogel.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Chase Allen, P Matt Haack, CB Larry Hope, WR Malcolm Lewis, DE Cameron Malveaux, DE Praise Martin-Oguike, CB Torry McTyer, WR Drew Morgan, WR Francis Owusu, DE Joby Saint Fleur, RB De’Veon Smith, OT Eric Smith, S Maurice Smith, WR Damore’ea Stringfellow, LB Raekwon McMillan, CB Cordrea Tankersley, G Isaac Asiata, DT Vincent Taylor and WR Isaiah Ford.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Conor McDermott. Signed DL Josh Augusta, DL Adam Butler, WR Austin Carr, OL Cole Croston, RB LeShun Daniels Jr., LB Brooks Ellis, WR Cody Hollister, TE Jacob Hollister, OT Andrew Jelks, DB David Jones, CB D.J. Killings, OL Jason King, LB Harvey Langi, DB Kenny Moore, OL Max Rich, CB Dwayne Thomas, DB Jason Thompson, D B Damarius Travis and DE Corey Vereen.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Connor Harris, LB Austin Calitro, CB Xavier Coleman, WR-KR Brisly Estime, FB-TE Anthony Firkser, DE Patrick Gamble, OT Javarius Leamon and WR Gabe Marks.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Breon Borders, DT Paul Boyette, OT Chauncey Briggs, DE Fadol Brown, TE Pharaoh Brown, S Anthony Cioffi, WR Keon Hatcher, CB Chris Humes, S Rickey Jefferson, LS Anthony Kukwa, LB Nicholas Morrow, G Jordan Simmons, S Ahmad Thomas, DT Jordan Wade, WR Isaac Whitney, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster and WR Ishmael Zamora.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived RB Mike Davis.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with G Scott Darling on a four-year contract.

College

JOHNS HOPKINS — Named Josh Loeffler men’s basketball coach.

NICHOLLS STATE — Announced the resignation of Marlon Terry men’s assistant basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Friday’s Results

College Athletics

WOMEN’S TENNIS

OAC TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

Ohio Northern 5, Mount Union 0

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

College Athletics

SOFTBALL

GLIAC TOURNAMENT

Saturday’S GAMES

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

GAME 1 — (1) Grand Valley State (31-15) vs. No. 8 Findlay (20-23), 2 p.m.

GAME 2 — (4) Ohio Dominican (27-21) vs. (5) Ashland (28-21), 2 p.m.

GAME 3 — No. 2 Wayne State (36-12) vs. No. 7 Ferris State (18-22), 4 p.m.

GAME 4 — (3) Saginaw Valley State (31-14) vs. (6) Hillsdale (25-22), 4 p.m.

GAME 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

GAME 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

NOTE — Best-of-three championship round begins at 10 a.m. Sunday between Game 5 and Game 6 winners.

BASEBALL

Transylvania at Bluffton (HCAC), DH, 1

Ohio Northern at Marietta (OAC), DH, 1

Findlay at Northwood (GLIAC), DH, 1

SOFTBALL

Findlay in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ohio Athletic Conference finals at Lindner Tennis Center, 10 a.m.

WESTERN EQUESTRIAN

Findlay in Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Nationals at Lexington, Ky.

ENGLISH EQUESTRIAN

Findlay in Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Nationals at Lexington, Ky.

Prep Softball

Arcadia at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Otsego at McComb, 10 a.m.

Prep Baseball

Arcadia & Elmwood at Mohawk, 10 a.m.

Prep Track

Patrick Henry at Montpelier Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Findlay in Three Rivers Athletic Conference championships at Toledo St. John’s

Ottawa-Glandorf in Western Buckeye League championships

Bluffton at Ottawa Hills, 10 a.m.

Sunday’s Events

College Athletics

ENGLISH EQUESTRIAN

Findlay in Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Nationals at Lexington, Ky.

WESTERN EQUESTRIAN

Findlay in Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Nationals at Lexington, Ky.

SOFTBALL

Findlay in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament

BASEBALL

Findlay at Northwood (GLIAC), DH, noon

Transylvania at Bluffton (HCAC), 4

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Please send resumes and letters of interest to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

