Several top players will headline Marathon Classic

TOLEDO — Defending champion and currently top-ranked Lydia Ko leads a number of top players who have committed to play in this summer’s LPGA Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

The 20-year-old Ko is a two-time winner of the Marathon Classic, which this year will be played July 20-23. Ko stands at the top of the women’s golf world rankings and is 14th on the LPGA money list with $294,324.

The tournament has also received commitments from Toledo native Stacy Lewis, 2016 U.S. Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang, 2017 tour winners Cristie Kerr and Brittany Lincicome, 2015 U.S. Solheim Cup star Gerina Piller, veteran standouts Morgan Pressel and Michelle Wie and 19-year-old up-and-comer Brooke Henderson.

Players and fans will see a new-look Highland Meadows that has undergone renovations to the 18th hole and driving range.

This year’s Marathon Classic, which will benefit 23 children’s charities, will again provide free admission to all active and retired police officers, firefighters and military personnel, along with one guest. Youngsters under age 17 will also be admitted free as long as they are accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Tickets can be purchased through the Marathon Classic Charity Ticket Program online or at Kroger stories and designate an area children’s charity to receive 100 percent of the purchase price.

Tickets, including 2-for-1 on weekly grounds tickets, are available at Kroger stores or online at www.marathonclassic.com.

Comments

comments