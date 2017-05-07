College Baseball: UF drops doubleheader at Northwood

MIDLAND, Mich. — Findlay played 16 innings between a doubleheader with Northwood on Saturday and only scored in one of them while suffering 1-0 and 13-5 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference losses.

The Oilers, who fell to 18-25 overall and 8-22 in the GLIAC, outhit Northwood 8-3 in the first game, but allowed four walks in the one-run loss. Austin Rodesky otherwise pitched well allowing three hits and striking out five, but Tyler Jandron opposed him with nine strikeouts and no walks in the win.

The Timberwolves (37-11, 24-6) scored in bunches in the nightcap pushing five runs across in the third along with a pair of four-run innings in the sixth and seventh frames.

Javier Martinez led Northwood in the second game with three hits (1B, 2B, HR) including a home run and four RBIs, while Daniel Pulver also homered. Richie O’Neil (3-1B, RBI) and Kyle Ziegler (1B, 2-2B, 2 RBI) each added three hits.

Trevor Anderson and Jordan Williams both tripled for Findlay in the nightcap, while Alex Theiss took the loss allowing eight runs, three earned, nine hits and two walks with one strikeout across 52/3 innings.

The Oilers, who have lost 18 of their last 19 games, wrap up their regular season today with another GLIAC doubleheader against Northwood.

First Game

Findlay 000 000 0 — 0 8 0

Northwood 000 010 x — 1 3 0

WP — Jandron (10-1). LP — Rodesky (2-7). top hitters: (Fin) Harrah & Schwerer 2-1B; Valdez 2B. (Nor) Vinsky 1B, RBI; Pulver 2B.

Second Game

Findlay 000 000 500 — 5 11 3

Northwood 005 004 40x — 13 15 3

WP — Dimitrie (5-4). LP — A. Theiss (2-2). top hitters: (Fin) Gould 2-1B, 2 RBI; Anderson 3B, 2 RBI; Williams 1B, 3B; Johnson 2-1B. (Nor) Martinez 1B, 2B, HR, 4 RBI; Ziegler 1B, 2-2B, 2 RBI; Pulver HR, RBI; O’Neil 3-1B, RBI; Vinsky 1B, 3B, RBI; Foley 2B, RBI.

records: Findlay 18-25, 8-22 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference; Northwood 37-11, 24-6 GLIAC.

