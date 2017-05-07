College Softball: Grand Valley knocks out UF

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Madison Arnold’s fifth-inning three-run home run not only tied the game, but it tied the University of Findlay softball single-season mark.

Grand Valley State roared back.

The top-seeded Lakers answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to upend the Oilers 7-4 in the opening round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament Saturday at Marathon Diamonds in Findlay.

Friday’s inclement weather moved the tournament back a day and into a single-elimination format.

The No. 8 seed Oilers bow out at 20-24 overall.

“We battled hard, we fought hard,” UF coach Danielle Lowe said. “They played good defense. Grand Valley is a good team and they hit the ball.”

GVSU (32-15) fell to No. 5 seed Ashland 5-4 in the semifinals while No. 3 Saginaw Valley State defeated No. 2 Wayne State 4-0 in the other semifinal.

The Eagles (30-21) and the Cardinals (32-14) meet 10 a.m. today in the best-of-three championship series.

Findlay couldn’t recreate the magic from a year ago when it toppled No. 2 seed GVS 5-0 in the opening round and went all the way to the consolation finals.

On Saturday, the Lakers, sporting the league’s best offense at .322, outhit the Oilers 15-4 on the day, racking up six doubles.

The last two doubles did the most damage as they came back-to-back off UF reliever Haley Bryan in their three-run fifth inning.

No. 5 hitter Ellie Balbach hit a leadoff single and went to third via hit-and-run as Shannon Flaherty doubled in the left-center gap.

Kelsey Dominguez doubled both of them home and scored from third when UF catcher Destinie Keeton unsuccessfully tried to catch Jenae Langs stealing second with two outs.

Bryan (12-12) allowed the three earned runs and nine hits in three innings of relief after starter Jenna Inman went 21/3.

Inman surrendered five hits, three doubles, and four earned runs before getting pulled with the Oilers trailing 4-1.

“Grand Valley is an awesome hitting team,” Lowe said. “Our pitchers put a ball where we wanted it and it just didn’t fall our way today.”

Allison Lipovsky (15-3) had her strikeout pitch working early as she fanned 14 batters to get the win. The outing marked her sixth-straight start with double-digit strikeouts.

While she allowed only four hits, the Oilers did make her work by making her throw 133 pitches.

She cruised through the first four innings, striking out nine of the first 11 batters she faced and only allowing a solo home run to Destinie Keeton that tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second.

Keeton’s blast was her eighth of the year.

The Oilers seized their opportunity in the fifth as Amanda Delmonte drew a walk and Meredith Shepherd singled with two outs.

Arnold, an Elmwood grad, stepped up and immediately whiffed at the first two pitches.

After taking a ball, she cranked one over the left field fence for her 11th home run of the year. Samantha Bradburn also hit 11 home runs in 1987.

“In my first at-bat (strikeout), I swung at the riseball and I knew I shouldn’t have,” Arnold said. “That next at bat, I swung at the riseball and I’m like ‘good lord, stop swinging at it.’

“I got in the box and I’m thinking to myself ‘just touch it. You don’t have to hit it hard.’ And it went over and I had no idea it went over. It felt like it was the worst swing of my life.”

Arnold began the year with no collegiate home runs and only one prior in her senior season at Elmwood.

“Hard work pays off,” Arnold said. “You’ve got to trust in yourself and know if you put in enough work, good things will happen. It’s been insane this season. That’s the only word I can think of.”

Hopewell-Loudon grad and senior Lauren Trumpler went 1 for 3 with UF’s only other hit.

She graduates from UF third all-time in RBIs (100) and first in career fielding percentage (.986), making just 14 errors in 1280 total chances at first base.

Trumper had 371 putouts this season, 1,185 total, to set new school records in both categories.

Findlay 010 030 0 — 4 4 2

Grand Valley State 112 030 x — 7 15 2

WP — Lipovsky (15-3). LP — Bryan (12-12). top hitters: (UF) Arnold HR, 3 RBI; Keaton HR, RBI. (GVS) Langs 2B, 1B; Shomin 2B, 1B, RBI; Latour 2B, RBI; Dominguez 3-1B, 2B, 2 RBI.

records: Findlay 20-24; Grand Valley State 32-15.

Wolf: 419-427-8496,

Send an E-mail to andywolf

Comments

comments