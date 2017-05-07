GLIAC Softball Tournament: Saginaw Valley, Ashland advance to championship series

Saginaw Valley State and Ashland both upset the top two seeds to reach the championship series of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball tournament at the Marathon Diamonds in Findlay.

The No. 3 seed Cardinals (33-14) and the No. 5 seed Eagles (30-21) meet at 10 a.m. today in a best-of-three series.

The finals matchup means a new champion will be crowned as Wayne State had won the last five championships.

The No. 2 seed Warriors (37-13) got knocked out by SVS 4-1.

Cardinals ace Sam Willman three a three-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks.

Reigning Division II National Player of the Year Lyndsay Butler did not pitch for WSU as Megan Guitar took the complete-game loss.

The Cardinals tagged her for four earned runs on six hits and one walk.

SVS opened its tourney run with a 3-1 win over Hillsdale, getting another strong outing from Willman.

She gave up six hits and four walks with three strikeouts but the Chargers (25-23) stranded 10 runners on base.

Meanwhile, Ashland started with dramatic 1-0 11-inning win over Ohio Dominican.

Paige Summers doubled in the only run of the game in the top half of the inning.

The Panthers (27-22) loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half but reliever Paige McMenemy got a strikeout and a 4-2-3 double play to end the game.

In the semifinals, Ashland trailed 3-0 after one inning against top-seeded Grand Valley but used a four-run sixth inning to take command.

The Eagles scored three unearned runs against the Lakers, two in the key sixth inning.

GAME 2

Ashland 000 000 000 01 — 1 6 0

Ohio Dominican 000 000 000 00 — 0 9 1

WP — Stroe (11-10). LP — Lamping (12-11). S — McMenemy (4). top hitters: (Ash) Asmus 2-1B; Summers 2B, RBI.

records: Ohio Dominican 27-22 .

GAME 3

Ferris State 000 000 000 00 — 0 4 2

Wayne State 000 000 000 01 — 1 9 3

WP — Butler (22-8). LP — Bates (9-10). top hitters: (FSU) Fleming, Reed, Hongisto & Darwin 1B. (WSU) Turali 2-1B; McClounie HR, 2-1B.

records: Ferris State 18-23.

GAME 4

Hillsdale 000 010 0 — 1 6 2

Saginaw Valley State 002 010 x — 3 7 0

WP — Willman (17-6). LP — Weidinger (17-15). top hitters: (Hill) Kish 1B, RBI; Marra 2-1B. (SVS) Burgess 2-1B; Hamilton 2-1B; Rousse 1B, RBI.

records: Hillsdale 25-23.

GAME 5

Ashland 001 004 0 — 5 7 2

Grand Valley State 300 001 0 — 4 8 3

WP — McMenemy (16-8). LP — Grys (8-2). top hitters: (Ash) Van Horn 1B, RBI; Asmus 1B, RBI; McMenemy 2-1B, RBI. (GVS) Lenza 3B, 1B, RBI; Flaherty 2B, RBI; Dominguez 2B, RBI

records: Grand Valley State 32-16.

GAME 6

Saginaw Valley State 011 002 0 — 4 6 0

Wayne State 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

WP — Willman (18-6). LP — Guitar (13-4). top hitters: (SVS) Hamilton 2B, RBI; Mouthaan HR, 1B, RBI; Reeves 2B, 2 RBI. (WSU) Lucas 2B, RBI.

records: Wayne State 37-13.

Comments

comments