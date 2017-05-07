Prep Baseball: Mohawk tops Arcadia, improves to 17-3

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SYCAMORE — Mohawk tallied back-to-back walks to open the bottom of the first inning as the Warriors’ top three hitters came around to score en route to a 7-2 win over Arcadia in nonconference baseball action Saturday.
Austin Harper added two doubles to his leadoff walk, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead Mohawk (17-3). David Dietrich and Parker Brown each added a single and an RBI. Carson Weinandy did not allow a run with seven strikeouts across six innings for the win.
Alex Pessell accounted for all of the Redskins’ offense, singling twice and driving in both runs.

Arcadia 000 000 2 — 2 2 x
Mohawk 313 000 x — 7 5 x
WP — Weinandy. LP — Palmer. top hitters: (Arc) Pessell 2-1B, 2 RBI. (Moh) Harper 2-2B, 2 RBI; Dietrich & Brown 1B, RBI.
records: Arcadia 3-13 overall; Mohawk 17-3.

