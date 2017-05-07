Prep Boys Tennis: Findlay places second in TRAC tournament

TOLEDO — Findlay High’s boys tennis team had three runner-up finishes and a pair of third-place showings as the Trojans finished tied for second at Saturday’s Three Rivers Athletic Conference tournament at the Shadow Valley Tennis Club in Toledo.

Toledo St. John’s continued its TRAC dominance by winning the tournament with 39 points. The regular season champs as well won every bracket except No. 1 singles.

Findlay and Toledo St. Francis both had 33 points in the tournament standings. The Trojans, though, edged the Knights 23-21 in the final league standings.

Findlay’s Matt Munoz and Sam Giedeman placed second at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively. Andre Hoffman and Logan Tichenor teamed up for second place at No. 2 doubles.

Munoz topped Toledo Whitmer’s Reyes Garcia 6-0, 6-0 in Friday’s first round. Munoz beat St. Francis’ Chad Huss 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 in the semifinal match but fell to St. John’s Dev Laugani 6-0, 6-0 in the championship match.

Giedeman won his first round match against Whitmer’s Cameron Ricker 6-0, 6-0, came back to beat Toledo Central Catholic’s Jacob Scally 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals and lost to St. John’s Akhil Katragadda 6-0, 6-2 in the finals.

Hoffman and Tichenor cruised to the championship match by beating Whitmer’s Zavier Bodette and Zach Pauwels 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and and avenged a regular-season loss to St. Francis’ Dalton Nisbett and Andrew DeVaney with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the semifinals. The Findlay duo beat St. John’s Tate Reno and Omar Abdul-Aziz 6-1 in the opening set of the championship match, but lost the next two sets 6-4, 6-1.

At No. 1 singles, Findlay’s Drew Swisher cruised past Fremont Ross’ Alex Thatcher 6-0, 6-0 in the first round but fell to St. John’s Alan Fahoury 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals. Swisher bounced back to beat Oregon Clay’s Dempsey Coughlin 6-2, 6-4 to finish third.

Alec Kagy and Kyle Hennessy opened their tournament at No. 1 doubles for Findlay with a 6-0, 6-0 win, but lost to St. Francis’ Adam Gstalder and Noah Kasper 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. Kagy and Hennessy rolled past Fremont Ross’ Trevor Weickert and Ethan Moyer 6-2, 6-2 in the third place match.

TOURNAMENT TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo St. John’s 39. 2, Findlay 33. 2, Toledo St. Francis 33. 4, Fremont Ross 22. 5, Toledo Central Catholic 19. 6, Oregon Clay 17. 7, Toledo Whitmer 12. 8, Lima Senior 5.

FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS

1, Toledo St. John’s 28. 2, Findlay 23. 3, Toledo St. Francis 21. 4, Fremont Ross 16. 5, Toledo Central Catholic 10. 5, Oregon Clay 10. 7, Toledo Whitmer 4. 8, Lima Senior 0.

