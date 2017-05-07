Prep Boys Tennis: O-G finishes third at WBL tournament

LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s No. 1 doubles team of Drew Kuhlman and Zach Balbaugh finished runner-up as the duo led the Titans to a third-place finish Saturday at the Western Buckeye League boys tennis championship at the University of Northwestern Ohio.

O-G finished third with eight tournament points, while Lima Shawnee (10) and Celina (9) finished first and second, respectively. In the overall league standings, including the regular season, the Titans moved up to third (14) after finishing fifth in the regular season. Lima Shawnee (20) was the overall champion.

Kuhlman and Balbaugh topped Celina’s Bryce Langenkamp and Kyle Lochtefeld 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 doubles semifinal match, but fell to Shawnee’s Max Jones and Danny Kesner 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.

The Titans had a pair of third-place finishers, including Ben Schaub and Anthony Baughman in the No. 2 doubles bracket. The duo lost to Celina’s Sohaib Saleem and Garrett Forlow 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal match, but bounced back to beat Elida’s Riley Creps and Jacob Ramirez 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 in the third place match.

O-G’s Kevin Recker finished third at No. 3 singles after winning the match by default over Celina’s Drew Rosengarten. Recker lost to Shawnee’s Jackson Schaaf 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Craig Recker was fourth at No. 2 singles for the Titans.

