Prep Track: Johnson leads Patrick Henry to Montpelier Invitational title

MONTPELIER — Patrick Henry’s boys track team won five events, including the sprints from senior Donny Johnson, as the Patriots won the Montpelier Lamberson Invitational on Saturday.

Patrick Henry edged Montpelier 125-1221/2 for first place out of 14 teams.

The Patriots’ girls team also put together a strong showing as they placed second (96). Holgate (120) finished first.

Johnson won the 100 in 11.82 and 200 in 23.30. Nathan Bostelman finished first in the 1,600 in 4:40.12 and Joey Tanner won the discus (149-7) as well for Patrick Henry.

Mitchell Bonner, Sean Norden, Alex VanDeBussche and Triston Novak won the 400 relay in 45.55. The quartet also placed second in the 800 relay (1:38.12).

Bonner, Norden, Xavier Wensink and Dalton Moore teamed up for a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:39.81). Individually, Norden placed second in the 400 (54.12), Wensink was second in the 800 (2:04.86) and Novak also placed second in the 110 hurdles (17.19).

Tanner added a second-place finish in the shot put (46-51/4).

For Patrick Henry’s girls team, Remi Bower picked up a win in the 300 hurdles (52.06) while adding a third-place showing in the 100 hurdles (17.72).

Bower, Mackenzie Moehrman, Carissa Rosebrook and Brooke Sugg finished second in the 800 relay (1:54.34).

Kalyn Blue finished second in the shot put (33-5) and discus (110-11) for the Patriots, while Natalie Herder tied for second in the high jump (4-10).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Patrick Henry 125. 2, Montpelier 122½. 3, Toledo Christian 79½. 4, Archbold 73. 5, Edgerton 61. 6, Hicksville 43. 7, Pettisville 32½. 8, Tinora 26. 9, Monclova Christian 24½. 10, Holgate 21. 11, Hilltop 18. 12, North Central 16. 13, Stryker 12. 14, Fayette 9.

AREA BOYS FINISHES

SHOT — 2, Tanner (PH) 46-5¼. DISCUS — 1, Tanner (PH) 149-7. LJ — 7, VanDeBussche (PH) 18-6¾. PV — 8, Heuerman (PH) 8-6. 3,200 RELAY — 4, Patrick Henry (Na. Bostelman, Moore, Prigge, Wensink) 8:52.93. 110 HH — 2, Novak (PH) 17.19. 100 — 1, Johnson (PH) 11.82. 2, Bonner (PH) 11.99. 800 RELAY — 2, Patrick Henry (Bonner, VanDeBussche, Norden, Novak) 1:38.12. 1,600 — 1, Na. Bostelman (PH) 4:40.12. 400 rELAY — 1, Patrick Henry (Bonner, Norden, VanDeBussche, Novak) 45.55. 400 — 2, Norden (PH) 54.12. 7, Moore (PH) 56.86. 300 IH — 7, Novak (PH) 47.17. 800 — 2, Wensink (PH) 2:04.86. 200 — 1, Johnson (PH) 23.30. 3,200 — 4, Sugg (PH) 11:01.88. 7, Ni. Bostelman (PH) 11:19.10. 1,600 RELAY — 2, Patrick Henry (Bonner, Norden, Wensink, Moore) 3:39.81.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Holgate 120. 2, Patrick Henry 96. 3, Pettisville 73. 4, Montpelier 69. 5, Hicksville 57½. 6, Archbold 53. 7, Edgerton 35. 8, Toledo Christian 31. 9, North Central 29. 10, Tinora 25½. 11, Stryker 24. 12, Fayette 18½. 13, Monclova Christian 16. 14, Hilltop 12½.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 2, Blue (PH) 33-5. DISCUS — 2, Blue (PH) 110-11. 3, Austermiller (PH) 103-10. HJ — 2, Herder (PH) 4-10. PV — 3, West (PH) 8-0. 5, Heuerman (PH) 8-0. 3,200 RELAY — 3, Patrick Henry (Meyer, Sugg, Rosebrook, Moehrman) 10:41.91. 100 IH — 3, Bower (PH) 17.72. 800 RELAY — 2, Patrick Henry (Moehrman, Rosebrook, Bower, Sugg) 1:54.34. 400 RELAY — 4, Patrick Henry (Nye, Thompson, Holloway, Bower) 55.30. 400 — 3, Sugg (PH) 1:04.62. 6, Rosebrook (PH) 1:07.44. 300 LH — 1, Bower (PH) 52.06. 800 — 6, Meyer (PH) 2:36.61. 200 — 5, Thompson (PH) 29.54. 1,600 RELAY — 3, Patrick Henry (Sugg, Meyer, Weber, Rosebrook) 4:31.75.

Comments

comments