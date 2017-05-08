College softball: Saginaw Valley State wins GLIAC tourney

Saginaw Valley ace Samantha Willman earned three wins and a save over the weekend in pitching the Cardinals to the championship of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball tournament held at Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds.

Willman was the winning pitcher in Saturday victories over Hillsdale College (3-1) and No. 2-seeded and five-time defending GLIAC champion Wayne State (4-1).

The senior right-hander pitched a five-hit shutout and struck out eight on Sunday in a 1-0 win over Ashland University in the first game of the best-of-three championship series.

Willman then pitched 32/3 innings of relief and got the save when SVSU clinched the tournament title with an 11-7 win in the second game.

Courtney Reeves’ RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in Sunday’s opener. Becky Corbett had a pair of two-run doubles, Lauren Bachert had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Meredith Rousse (1B, 2B), Aubree Mouthaan (2-1B, RBI) and Breanna Dinsmoore (1B, 3B) had two hits each as Saginaw Valley rolled in the second contest.

Saginaw Valley, ranked 24th among NCAA Division II softball programs, improved to 35-14.

Ashland, seeded fifth among the eight teams in the tournament, won a couple of one-run games on Saturday — 1-0 over Ohio Dominican and 5-4 over No. 1-seeded Grand Valley State. The Arrows ended their season at 30-23.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

GAME 2

Ashland 000 000 000 01 — 1 6 0

Ohio Dominican 000 000 000 00 — 0 9 1

WP — Stroe (11-10). LP — Lamping (12-11). S — McMenemy (4). top hitters: (Ash) Asmus 2-1B; Summers 2B, RBI.

records: Ohio Dominican 27-22 .

GAME 3

Ferris State 000 000 000 00 — 0 4 2

Wayne State 000 000 000 01 — 1 9 3

WP — Butler (22-8). LP — Bates (9-10). top hitters: (FSU) Fleming, Reed, Hongisto & Darwin 1B. (WSU) Turali 2-1B; McClounie HR, 2-1B.

records: Ferris State 18-23.

GAME 4

Hillsdale 000 010 0 — 1 6 2

Saginaw Valley State 002 010 x — 3 7 0

WP — Willman (17-6). LP — Weidinger (17-15). top hitters: (Hill) Kish 1B, RBI; Marra 2-1B. (SVS) Burgess 2-1B; Hamilton 2-1B; Rousse 1B, RBI.

records: Hillsdale 25-23.

GAME 5

Ashland 001 004 0 — 5 7 2

Grand Valley State 300 001 0 — 4 8 3

WP — McMenemy (16-8). LP — Grys (8-2). top hitters: (Ash) Van Horn 1B, RBI; Asmus 1B, RBI; McMenemy 2-1B, RBI. (GVS) Lenza 3B, 1B, RBI; Flaherty 2B, RBI; Dominguez 2B, RBI.

records: Grand Valley State 32-16.

GAME 6

Saginaw Valley State 011 002 0 — 4 6 0

Wayne State 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

WP — Willman (18-6). LP — Guitar (13-4). top hitters: (SVS) Hamilton 2B, RBI; Mouthaan HR, 1B, RBI; Reeves 2B, 2 RBI. (WSU) Lucas 2B, RBI.

records: Wayne State 37-13.

SUNDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

GAME 1

Ashland 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

Saginaw Valley 000 001 x — 1 6 1

WP — Willman (19-6). LP — McMenemy (16-9). top hitters: (Ash) Troyer 2B. (SVS) Mouthaan 2-1B; Reeves 2-1B, RBI.

GAME 2

Saginaw Valley 040 142 0 — 11 14 2

Ashland 021 200 2 — 7 11 1

WP — Hansen (8-4). LP — McMenemy (16-10). top hitters: (SVS) Russe 1B, 2B; Mouthaan 2-1B, RBI; Bachert 3-1B, 3 RBI; Disnmoore 1B, 3B; Corbett 2-2B, 4 RBI. (AU) Denner 1B, 2B, 2 RBI: Summers 2-1B; Troyer 1B, HR, 2 RBI; Haight 2-2B.

records: Saginaw Valley State 35-14, Ashland University 30-23.

