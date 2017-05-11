FHS roundup: Findlay tennis edges Ottawa Hills

TOLEDO — Singles wins by Matt Munoz and Sam Giedeman and a doubles victory by Andre Hoffman and Logan Tichenor earned Findlay High School’s boys tennis team a 3-2 win over state-ranked Ottawa Hills on Wednesday.

Munoz beat Andrew Lyon 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Giedeman (No. 3) doubled up Sam Assi 6-4, 6-4.

Hoffman and Tichenor clinched the win, Findlay’s 17th in 20 matches, with a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Jack Yark and Will Estes at No. 2 doubles.

Tyur Gargas, a Ball State recruit and considered one of the top players in Northwest Ohio, blanked Findlay freshman Drew Swisher 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. The Green Bears, 14-4 and the top-seeded Division II program in Northwest Ohio, posted their other win at No. 1 doubles where Rahul Bais and James Schwann beat Findlay’s Alec Kagy and Kyle Hennessy 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

Findlay will host Division I sectional tournament play today beginning at 9 a.m. Matches will be moved to the Y Tennis Center in case of inclement weather.

JUNIOR VARSITY MATCHES

Heidepriem/Gray (Fin) def. Greely/Rodriquez, 8-1; Garcia-Matta/Patel (OH) def. Kennedy/Milum, 7-6. Tornes/Sudarma (Fin) def. Armstrong/Hoff, 8-0; Meyer (Fin) def. Valcine, 6-0.

Baseball beats Fremont

Findlay High School’s baseball team got outhit 8-4 by Fremont Ross but the Trojans found a way for a 3-2 walk-off victory Wednesday in Three Rivers Athletic Conference action.

The Trojans (7-15, 4-8 TRAC) scored the tying and winning runs when Todd Federici and Sam Federici came around to score after Fremont Ross shortstop Cole Druckenmiller misplayed a groundball hit by Aaron DeMuth.

The Little Giants (8-13, 2-8) had played errorless baseball up to the deciding blunder.

Sam Federici finished with two hits and the only RBI for the Trojans.

Avery Witt earned the complete-game win, scattering eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Fremont Ross 002 000 0 — 2 8 1

Findlay 001 000 2 — 3 4 2

WP — Wirt. LP — Gallagher. top hitters: (FR) Gallagher 2B, 1B; Druckenmiller 2B, 2 RBI. (Fin) S. Federici 2-1B, RBI; Johnson 1B; T. Federici 1B.

records: Fremont Ross 8-13 overall, 2-8 Three Rivers Athletic Conference; Findlay 7-15, 4-8.

Junior Varsity Baseball

findlay jv 3, fremont ross 2

Findlay 000 001 11 — 3 8 2

Fremont Ross 000 020 00 — 2 6 2

WP — Howard (5-1). LP — Malan. TOp hitters: (Fin) Canterbury 2-1B, 2B; Gilley 2B, RBI. (FR) Mosser 2-1B.

records: Findlay JV 10-7 overall, 7-5 TRAC.

