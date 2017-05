HILLSDALE, Mich. — Khalil Capers and Zach Jellison finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 200-meter dash at the Hillsdale Last Chance Meet on Thursday.

Capers crossed in 22.43 with Jellison close behind in 22.60.

UF’s 1,600 relay team of George Effah, Lenell Shelby III, Jaye Williams and Kurt Grieger took third in 3:13.80.

