Prep Track Roundup: Columbus Grove girls have early NWC lead

BLUFFTON — Columbus Grove’s girls track team won all three finals events Thursday as the Bulldogs are in the lead after the first day of the Northwest Conference championships at Bluffton University’s Emery Sears Athletic Complex.

The Bulldogs are in first with 44 points, well ahead of second place Spencerville (17½). Bluffton (10) is in fifth while Ada (8) is in seventh.

In the boys team standings, Spencerville (30) has a slim lead over Columbus Grove (28). Bluffton and Ada are right behind with 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Columbus Grove’s 3,200 relay team of Taylor Ellerbrock, Leah Myerholtz, Alyssa Ellerbrock and Kirsten Malsam won in 10:18.61.

The Bulldogs doubled up in the two field events as Madisyn Maag picked up a win in the discus (121-2), with teammate Danielle Caudill finishing second (108-9). Kayla Reynolds finished first in the high jump (4-10) while Carlee McCluer was third (4-10).

Ada’s Grace Nelson finished third in the discus (104-11).

For the boys meet, Columbus Grove senior Rece Roney won the shot put (51-8¾) for the third-straight year. He has a chance to win his fourth NWC discus title on the final day of the meet Saturday.

Ryan Tabler picked up a win in the pole vault (12-0) for Columbus Grove.

Bluffton’s 3,200 relay team finished first as Isaac Andreas, Christopher Harnish, Baylor Garmatter and Antony Kingsley won in 8:29.62. Owen Bishoff added a second-place showing in the long jump (19-2¼) for the Pirates.

Ada’s Noah Mattson placed third in the discus (43-5¼) to lead the Bulldogs.

The meet will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday with the remaining field events. The running event finals will start at noon.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Spencerville 30. 2, Columbus Grove 28. 3, Bluffton 25. 4, Ada 22. 5, Paulding 15. 6, Allen East 12. 7, Lincolnview 10. 8, Delphos Jefferson 6. 9, Convoy Crestview 5.

WINNERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Roney (CG) 51-8¾. 3, No. Mattson (Ada) 43-5¼. 6, Marcum (Blu) 42-1¾. 8, Na. Mattson (Ada) 38-9. LJ — 1, Kleman (AE) 20-3. 2, Bishoff (Blu) 19-2¼. 3, Clum (Ada) 18-9. 4, Grothaus (CG) 18-8½. 5, Jefferson (Blu) 18-8. 6, Barrientes (CG) 18-2¾. PV — 1, Tabler (CG) 12-0. 4, Morgan (Ada) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Bluffton (Andreas, Harnish, Garmatter, Kingsley) 8:29.62. 4, Ada (Crouse, Hissong, Evans, Jordan) 9:14.84.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 44. 2, Spencerville 17½. 3, Lincolnview 15½. 4, Convoy Crestview 11. 5, Bluffton 10. 6, Allen East 9. 7, Ada 8. 8, Paulding 1½. 9, Delphos Jefferson ½.

WINNERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Maag (CG) 121-2. 2, Caudill (CG) 108-9. 3, Nelson (Ada) 104-11. 6, O’Neil (Blu) 91-9. HJ — 1, Reynolds (CG) 4-10. 3, McCluer (CG) 4-10. 7, Bassett (Blu) 4-6. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Columbus Grove (T. Ellerbrock, Myerholtz, A. Ellerbrock, Malsam) 10:18.61. 4, Bluffton (Kindle, Conley, Cartwright, Hoff) 11:09.04. 7, Ada (Alexander, Bagais, Butterfield, Swick) 11:52.99.

HN in third place

WAYNESFIELD — Catherine McMillion took second in the pole vault and Selena McCoy placed third in both throwing events Thursday to lead Hardin Northern’s girls track team to third place after the first day at the Northwest Central Conference championship meet at Waynesfield-Goshen.

The Polar Bears’ boys got a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter relay and also sit third in the team race.

The meet continues at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the remainder of the running event finals.

McMillion vaulted 8-6 to take second. McCoy threw 31-8 in the shot put and 92-10 in the discus. Kaylynn Cook, Kara Pugh, Francesca Bejarano and Kam Hopson were third in the 3,200 relay in 11:29.70.

Hardin Northern’s girls have 89 team points. Waynesfield-Goshen leads with 54 points with Ridgemont (35) second.

Gabe Sheldon, Owen Bame, Brady Lamb and Eli Cooper ran a 9:10.76 in the 3,200 relay. Garrett Eikenbary was fourth in the discus (106-7); Frank McCoy placed fourth in the high jump (5-4) and long jump (17-9); Owen Bame was fourth in the shot put (37-21/4); and Jorie Morris was fourth in the pole vault (9-0).

Of note, Hardin Northern senior Nicholas Bame ran a stadium-record time of 50.94 in the 400 preliminaries. It the fastest 400 time in The Courier coverage area this season.

HN’s boys scored 29 points. Waynesfield-Goshen (79) leads, followed by Upper Scioto Valley (51).

Northwest Central Conference Championships

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Waynesfield-Goshen 79. 2, Upper Scioto Valley 51. 3, Hardin Northern 29. 4, Lima Temple Christian 10. 5, Riverside 8½. 6, Sidney Lehman 6½. 7, Ridgemont 1.

Winners and AREA BOYS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Waitman (W-G) 46-5¼. 4, O. Bame (HN) 37-2¼. DISCUS — 1, Dotson (USV) 134-0. 4, Eikenbary (HN) 106-7. HJ — 1, Rose (USV) 5-8. 4, McCoy (HN) 5-4. LJ — 1, Worsham (LTC) 20-6. 4, McCoy (HN) 17-9. PV — 1, Searson (W-G) 11-6. 4, Morris (HN) 9-0. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Waynesfield-Goshen 9:01.34. 2, Hardin Northern (Sheldon, O. Bame, Lamb, Cooper) 9:10.76.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Waynesfield-Goshen 54. 2, Ridgemont 35. 3, Hardin Northern 28. 4, Sidney Lehman 20. 5, Lima Perry 20. 6, Lima Temple Christian 14. 7, Upper Scioto Valley 12. 8, Riverside 2.

Winners and area GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Millirans (W-G) 35-4½. 3, McCoy (HN) 31-8. 6, Bame (HN) 28-0. DISCUS — 1, Crockett (Per) 98-0. 3, McCoy (HN) 92-10. . HJ — 1, Cromer (Rid) 4-8. LJ — 1, Richardson (Rid) 14-11½. PV — 1, Cromer (Rid) 9-0. 2, McMillion (HN) 8-6. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Waynesfield-Goshen 11:25.76. 3, Hardin Northern (Cook, Pugh, Bejarano, Hopson) 11:29.70.

