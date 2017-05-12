Prep Baseball: New Riegel’s Kirian no-hits St. Wendelin

By SCOTT COTTOS

NEW RIEGEL — Michael Kirian’s no-hitter on Thursday was about was basic as one could ask.

All but one of the University of Louisville signee’s 75 pitches were fastballs as he guided New Riegel to a 17-0 victory over St. Wendelin in five innings in quarterfinal play of the Division IV Clyde district baseball tournament.

The 6-foot-6 senior also hit a two-run home run and a run-scoring double as the Blue Jackets improved to 17-5 with their ninth straight win and advanced to meet Lakota on Wednesday in a district semifinal at Clyde.

Lakota (11-7) posted a 7-1 triumph Thursday over Hopewell-Loudon.

The left-handed Kirian, whose fastball has been recorded at higher than 90 mph, relied on his most basic pitch while striking out 13 and notching his second career no-hitter.

“I thought he did well,” New Riegel coach Gregg Hughes said. “The kind of game it was, we scored a lot of runs and, you know, people tend to relax. But he stayed focused and threw strikes. That says a lot right there, doesn’t it?”

The only baserunners for the Mohawks (2-15) came on infield errors in the first and third innings and a walk drawn by Cyle Smith in the fourth.

“I felt good,” said Kirian, who has drawn the attention of major league scouts this season and could be selected next month in the major league draft. “The guys and I, we were just ready to come out and play. We were ready to start our tourney run. We have some accomplishments and goals that we want to meet, so we came out with a chip on our shoulder and ready to play.”

And what would the Blue Jackets’ top goal be?

“It’s the same goal as everyone else,” he said. “It’s the same goal everyone wants to accomplish. Something special. That’s what we’re looking for — something special.”

St. Wendelin’s players took their hacks at the plate and looked at just one called third strike, but aside from New Riegel’s two misplays, the only ball the Mohawks put in play was Smith’s groundout to third in the first inning.

“We saw their ace, we tried to put the ball in play and we didn’t do it enough,” said St. Wendelin coach Bret Mathias, a New Riegel alumnus.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets collected 16 hits against four Mohawks pitchers. Losing pitcher David Stosio surrendered two hits, hit four batters, committed a run-scoring balk and got only one out as New Riegel scored four runs against him en route to a 12-0 lead after one inning. The Blue Jackets had 17 at-bats in the frame.

That was more than enough for Kirian to work with for four more innings.

“You get a few runs for Michael and we’re going to do pretty well,” Hughes said. “He’s going to keep us right there.”

The Blue Jackets left the bases loaded in the second inning, but they batted around in the third while striking for five more runs. Alex Theis, an Ohio State signee, keyed the inning with a two-run double.

Theis, also a standout left-handed pitcher who has not been able to pitch after having Tommy John surgery in August, finished the day with two doubles and four RBIs. Cole Noftz and Alec Zoeller each had three singles, with Noftz driving in three runs and Zoeller knocking in one.

Shane Halcomb and Ben Dryfuse each added a double, a single and an RBI for New Riegel, with Jacob Theis adding a single and two RBIs.

St. Wendelin 000 00 — 0 0 1 New Riegel (12)05 0x — 17 16 2

WP — Kirian. LP — Stosio. top hitters: (NR) Noftz 3-1B, 3 RBI; Zoeller 3-1B, RBI; A. Theis 2-2B, 4 RBI; Kirian HR, 2B, 3 RBI; Halcomb 2B, 1B, RBI; Dryfuse 2B, 1B, RBI; J. Theis 1B, 2 RBI.

records: St. Wendelin 2-15; New Riegel 17-5.

