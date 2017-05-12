Prep Sports: Eight area athletes in junior high state meet

Eight area middle school athletes will be in action Saturday at the inaugural OHSAA state middle school track and field championships at Lancaster High School.

Two girls and six boys from the area are entered in the meet. Qualifiers were selected among the top 16 times/distances from middle school meets throughout the state this season that used automatic timing.

In the girls meet, Liberty-Benton’s Alexis Rickenbacher leads the field in the girls pole vault as she posted the top qualifying mark with a jump of 11-9.

McComb’s Breyonna Panning will compete in the girls shot put with the No. 14 qualifying mark at 37-10.

In the boys meet, Liberty-Benton’s Connor Clagg and Brennan Michael qualified in the pole vault as No. 2 seeds with jumps of 11-0.

The Eagles’ Brycen Abbott will compete in the 200 hurdles (3rd, 26.84) and long jump (14th, 18-10).

Van Buren’s Eli Holman is seeded fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.13) and McComb’s Jared Dillon has the No. 11 throw in the discus (139-10).

Four area athletes qualified but have decided not to participate.

Arlington’s Jack Bateson was ranked fifth in the boys discus (144-9).

Mohawk’s Paityn Clouse was ranked 13th in the girls 200 hurdles (31.11) and Taeylor Mullholand ranked sixth in the high jump (5-0). Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel ranked 11th in the shot put (38-2).

