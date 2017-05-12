Sectional Tennis Roundup: Findlay High boys team is perfect at sectionals

Everyone for Findlay High School’s tennis team will play on next week as the Trojans advanced all three singles players and both doubles teams to districts after the opening day of the Division I sectional boys tennis tournament.

The tournament was moved from Findlay High School’s courts to the Findlay YMCA’s East Branch because of inclement weather.

Singles players and doubles teams that reach Saturday’s semifinals advance to next week’s district tournament at Bowling Green State University’s Keefe Courts.

Freshman top seed Drew Swisher won his only sinngles match as he whipped Bowling Green’s Ivan Tarasov 6-1, 6-0. Teammate Sam Geideman stopped Wapakoneta’s Jordan Moening 6-2, 6-1 before beating Bowling Green’s John Johnston 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Giedeman and Swisher will play in the upper bracket semifinals.

Matt Munoz also breezed to the semifinals in singles action, scoring a 6-0, 6-0 win over Wapakoneta’s John Doll and a 6-0, 6-0 win over Defiance’s Luciano Garcia in his two matches.

He’ll face Bowling Green’s Andrew Slembarski in the semis.

Top seeded Alex Kagy and Kyle Hennessey racked up a 6-2, 6-2 win over Wapakoneta’s Austin Birkemeier and Paul Fohrman in the quarterfinals. They’ll play Defiance’s Drew Klausing and Zachary Tettenhorst in the semifinals.

The Trojans’ Andre Hoffman and Logan Tichenor blanked Defiance’s Reece Cape and Thomas Schlichting 6-0, 6-0 to advance. Next up will be a match between Bowling Green’s Preston Morman and Alex Messenger in the semis.

In Division II, Bluffton’s Justin Haggard qualified for next week’s Division II district tournament at Bowling Green State University by reaching the singles semifinals at the University of Northwestern Ohio Sectional.

Haggard, the tournament’s top seed, blanked Lima Central Catholic’s Connor Cary 6-0, 6-0 and whipped Van Wert’s Zane Fast 6-2, 6-0 in his first two matches.

He punched his ticket to districts with a 6-1, 6-1 win over St. Marys Memorial’s Howie Spencer in the quarterfinals.

Haggard will face fourth-seeded Jackson Schaaf in Saturday’s 9 a.m. singles semifinals.

No other area players were able to advance in Division II play at UNOH or Port Clinton.

The start of the Division II sectional tennis tournament in Defiance, which includes Ada, was pushed back to today.

Division II

At UNIVERSITY OF NW OHIO

AREA SINGLES RESULTS

RATTAIL ROUND

C.J. Vanderhorst (St. Marys Memorial) def. Chad Mostoller (Upper Sandusky) 6-0, 6-0.

FIRST ROUND

Justin Haggard (Bluffton) def. Connor Cary (Lima Central Catholic) 6-0, 6-0; Zane Fast (Van Wert) def. Trent Basinger (O-G) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4; Clay Burger (Upper Sandusky) def. Alex Stephens (Kenton) 6-4, 6-0; Jeff Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Ryan Sprague (Bluffton) 6-4, 6-2; Alex Engle (Upper Sandusky) def. Evan Yonut (Elida) 7-6 (1), 6-0; Ben Schaub (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Zach Stevens (Van Wert) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Trevor Bunch (Bluffton) def. Austin Stahr (Lima Bath) 6-0, 6-0.

SECOND ROUND

Haggard (Bluffton) def. Fast (Van Wert) 6-2, 6-0; Howie Spencer (St. Marys Memorial) def. Burger (Upper Sandusky) 6-1, 6-3; Kauffman (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Ryan Keber (Van Wert) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Engle (Upper Sandusky) def. Andrew Boyer (Kenton) 6-1, 6-2; Jack O’Connor (Lima Shawnee) def. Schaub (Ottawa-Glandorf) 6-1, 6-2; Drew Sarno (Elida) def. Bunch (Bluffton) 6-1, 6-2.

QUARTERFINALS

Haggard (Bluffton) def. Spencer (St. Marys Memorial) 6-1, 6-1; Jackson Schaaf (Lima Shawnee) def. Kaufman (Ottawa-Glandorf) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Ben Brinkman (Lima Central Catholic) def. Engle (Upper Sandusky) 6-0, 6-0.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Haggard (Bluffton) vs. Schaaf (Lima Shawnee); Brinkman (Lima Central Catholic) vs. Sarno (Elida).

AREA DOUBLES RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Balbaugh/Unterbrink (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Cecala/Taflinger (Lima Central Catholic) 6-4, 6-1; Etter/Rollins (Van Wert) def. Mikesell/Geiser, 6-1, 6-3; Hensel/Dilley (Upper Sandusky) def. Grannan/Wingett (St. Marys Memorial) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Ternan/Wannemacher (Van Wert) def. Steiner/Staley (Bluffton) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

SECOND ROUND

Frey/Brodman (Upper Sandusky) def. Dietz/Tennant (St. Marys Memorial) 6-2, 7-6 (3); Balbaugh/Unterbrink (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Smith/Kunkelman (Elida) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Hensel/Dilley (Upper Sandusky) def. Walker/Schmidt (Lima Bath) 6-1, 6-4; Recker/Recker (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Ramirez/Creps (Elida) 6-0, 6-1.

QUARTERFINALS

Rutter/Hanover (Lima Shawnee) def. Brodman/Frey (Upper Sandusky) 6-1, 6-1; Goodin/Kobayashi (Kenton) def. Balbaugh/Unterbrink (Ottawa-Glandorf) 6-1, 6-2; Jones/Kesner (Lima Shawnee) def. Hensel/Dilley (Upper Sandusky) 6-2, 6-1; Weininger/Laux (Celina) def. Recker/Recker (Ottawa-Glandorf) 6-1, 6-4.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

Rutter/Hanover (Lima Shawnee) vs. Goodin/Kobayashi (Kenton); Jones Kesner (Lima Shawnee) vs. Weininger/Laux (Celina).

AT PORT CLINTON

AREA SINGLES RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Will Klepper (Tiffin Calvert) def. Kasey Finsel (Fostoria) 7-5, 6-2; Cy Franck (Oak Harbor) def. Meredith Grine (Fostoria) 7-5, 6-4; Danny Miller (Sandusky St. Mary’s) def. Isaac Morton (Fostoria) 6-0, 6-1.

SEMIFINALS

James Hill (Edison) vs. Danny Miller (Sandusky St. Mary’s); Dhanush Kota (Sandusky Perkins) vs. Ryan Gase (Tiffin Calvert).

AREA DOUBLES RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Rieman/Reiman (Sandusky Perkins) def. Phillips/Weimerskirch (Fostoria) 1-6, 7-5, 6-4;’ Stanton/Lorenzen (Fostoria) def. Billings/Weitzel (Vermilion) 6-0, 7-6 (2).

SECOND ROUND

Hermes/Pelz (Oak Harbor) def. Stanton/Lorenzen (Fostoria) 6-1, 6-1.

SEMIFINALS

Prunty/Strudthoff (Sandusky St. Mary’s) vs. Colston/Fillmore (Port Clinton); Brandon/Prunty (Clyde)_vs. Hermes/Pelz (Oak Harbor).

