College Track: UF’s DeVincentis, Streacker score wins

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Alex DeVincentis won the women’s shot put to lead the University of Findlay track teams at Saturday’s Grand Valley Last Chance Meet.

DeVincentis (Liberty-Benton) won the event with a toss of 49-11¾ while Holly Averesch (Leipsic) was fourth (47-7¾) and Hannah Hahler (44-1½) ended up seventh.

DeVincentis also scored a second-place finish in the discus (165-9) while Averesch was 11th (144-6) and Liz Streacker ended up 13th (138-5).

Streacker did capture the women’s hammer throw (184-11) while Erica King was second (181-0).

In the men’s meet, Ben Hahler scored a second-place finish in the shot put (59-4¾) while finishing seventh in the discus (155-2).

Austin Combs (Liberty-Benton) added a sixth-place efforf in the hammer throw (185-10).

