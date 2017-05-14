Prep Softball Roundup: Findlay pounds Fremont Ross

FREMONT — Kirsten Paris went 4 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs as Findlay High’s softball team pounded Fremont Ross 11-3 in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference softball game on Saturday.

Winning pitcher Kallie Kramer (5-2) allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts in going the distance while also recording two hits for the Trojans (17-7, 8-5 TRAC).

Shelby Sargent backed Findlay’s offensive attack with a 3-for-5 effort that included a double and three runs scored.

Chloe Swaisgood had an RBI triple and Kaylee Dodson was 2 for 3 with an RBI double for the Little Giants (6-21, 2-12).

Findlay, eliminated from tournament play, finishes up its regular season slate 5 p.m. Monday at home against Fremont Ross.

Findlay 011 540 0 — 11 16 3

Fremont Ross 012 000 0 — 3 7 1

WP — Kramer (5-2). LP — England. top hitters: (Fin) Paris 3-1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Sargent 2-1B, 2B; Rickard, Kramer & Miller 2-1B. (FR) Swaisgood 3B, RBI; Dodson 2B, 1B, RBI.

records: Findlay 17-7 overall, 8-5 Three Rivers Athletic Conference; Fremont Ross 6-21, 2-12.

OLD FORT 10-15

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 0-5

OLD FORT — Sarah Hossler fired a perfect game and Old Fort recorded 25 runs on 27 hits in sweeping a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball doubleheader from Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Hossler struck out five as the Stockaders won the first game 10-0 in five innings. Old Fort also won the second contest in five innings, 15-5, and finished the day with its record at 18-3 overall and 9-1 in SBC play.

Alli Adelsperger, Jordan Magers, Hanna Bilger and Cheyenne Halbeisen each collected four hits on the day for the Stockaders. Adelsperger tripled, doubled and drove in five runs, while Magers had a home run and four RBIs, Bilger tripled and knocked in three runs and Halbeisen recorded a double and two RBIs.

Mackie Ward had a home run among her three hits and finished with three RBIs and Peyton Miller had a triple, two singles and three RBIs for Old Fort.

Sandusky St. Mary’s dropped to 2-17 overall and 1-10 in conference play.

First game

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 00 — 0 0 4

Old Fort 412 12 — 10 12 0

WP — Hossler. LP — Myers. top hitters: (OF) Ward HR, 1B; Miller 3B, 1B, 3 RBI; Adelsperger 3B, RBI; Hossler 1B, RBI; Halbeisen 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; H. Bilger 3B; Clouse 1B, RBI.

second game

Old Fort 005 0(10) — 15 15 1

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 23 — 5 7 4

WP — McCoy. LP — Myers. top hitters: (OF) Ward 1B, 2 RBI; Adelsperger 2B, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Magers HR, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Harris 1B, RBI. (SSM) Landino HR, 2 RBI; Parish 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Old Fort 18-3, 9-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Sandusky St. Mary’s 2-17, 1-10 SBC River Division.

PANDORA-GILBOA 8

KALIDA 7

PANDORA — Kristen Mullins tossed 22/3 innings of scoreless relief and Pandora-Gilboa rallied with a seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to snag its first win of the season in an 8-7 win over Kalida in Putnam County League action.

Mullins, who earned her first win, allowed four hits and one walk with three strikeouts as the Rockets improved to 1-14 overall and 1-2 in the PCL.

Brittany Reigle, who struggled in the circle to start with seven earned runs, eight hits and four walks, helped herself with three hits (2-1B, 3B), including the game-tying hit, and an RBI out of the leadoff spot. Korri Basinger singled thrice with an RBI including the walkoff single and Paiten Dulaney doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Hannah Smith led the Wildcats (4-18, 1-5 PCL) with two singles and a game-high three RBIs, Hannah Warn singled thrice amd Kamryn Webken singled, tripled and drove in two runs. Losing pitcher Dana Knueve singled and doubled.

Kalida 412 000 0 — 7 12 1

Pandora-Gilboa 000 001 7 — 8 11 4

WP — Mullins. LP — Knueve. top hitters: (Kal) Warn 3-1B; Webken 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Knueve 1B, 2B; Smith 2-1B, 3 RBI. (P-G) Reigle 2-1B, 3B, RBI; Basinger 3-1B, RBI; P. Dulaney 2-2B, 2 RBI; M. Dulaney 2-1B.

records: Kalida 4-18, 1-5 Putnam County League; Pandora-Gilboa 1-14, 1-2.

VAN BUREN 5

VANLUE 4

VAN BUREN — Van Buren and Vanlue combined for just 15 hits across 10 innings, while the starting pitchers combined for 31 strikeouts.

It was Kila Fultz’s sacrifice fly that drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th frame to push the Black Knights ahead for a 5-4 Blanchard Valley Conference win on Saturday.

Starter Sarah Dishong fanned 14 Wildcats for the win and aided her effort with two doubles at the plate as Van Buren improved to 15-7 overall and 7-3 in the BVC. Leah Stall and Carrigan Stacy each singled twice.

Olivia Kliesch struck out 17 for Vanlue (6-8, 3-6), but the offense contributed just six hits and the defense committed six errors behind her. Emma Biller and Jordan Frazier each singled twice.

Vanlue 000 003 001 0– 4 6 6

Van Buren 001 002 001 1– 5 9 3

WP — Dishong. LP — Kliesch. top hitters: (Van) Frazier & Biller 2-1B. (VB) Dishong 2-2B; Stall & Stacy 2-1B; Fultz 1B, RBI.

records: Vanlue 6-8, 3-6 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 15-7, 7-3.

CAREY 7

MOHAWK 4

SYCAMORE — Dani Berardinelli-Clark drove in a game-high five runs and earned the win in the circle as Carey topped Mohawk 7-4 in a Northern 10 Conference game.

Berardinelli-Clark allowed two hits and four runs, but just one earned, across 31/3 innings, while Hannah Lonsway tossed 32/3 scoreless innings to end the game for the Blue Devils (13-4, 9-2 N10).

Felicite Smith added to Carey’s offense with three singles, a double and two RBIs and Hailey Niederkohr singled twice and walked twice.

Madi Chester paced the Warriors (13-9, 8-6) with a single, two doubles and three RBIs. Losing pitcher Hannah Jordan singled and drove in a run out of the leadoff spot.

Carey 140 101 0 — 7 11 4

Mohawk 020 200 0 — 4 7 0

WP — Berardinelli-Clark. LP — Jordan. top hitters: (Car) Smith 3-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Berardinelli-Clark 2-1B, 5 RBI; Niederkohr 2-1B. (Moh) 1B, 2-2B, 3 RBI; Buder 2B; Jordan 1B, RBI.

records: Carey 13-4, 9-2 Northern 10 Conference; Mohawk 13-9, 8-6 N10.

LIBERTY-BENTON 6

LEIPSIC 5

LEIPSIC — After both Liberty-Benton and Leipsic were scoreless through four innings, the two Blanchard Valley Conference schools traded runs over the next few innings before the Eagles scored twice in the top of the ninth and staved off the Vikings’ comeback attempt in nabbing a 6-5 conference win.

L-B, which improved to 11-12 overall and 7-4 in the BVC, was Kacey Durliat’s three hits (2-1B, 2B) and team-best two RBIs. Winning pitcher Katie Veenstra, who allowed three runs in four innings of relief, added four singles. Emma Grubinski took the no decision allowing just two runs with no walks and 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Summer Steingass took the loss for the Vikings (12-13, 4-7) allowing six runs, four earned, with four punchouts across all nine innings, and added a single and two doubles at the plate. Kierra Meyer paced the offense with a single, two doubles and two RBIs and Raegan Cupp singled twice with a game-high three RBIs.

Liberty-Benton 000 031 002 — 6 15 1

Leipsic 000 020 201 — 5 16 3

WP — Veenstra. LP — Steingass. top hitters: (L-B) Veenstra 4-1B; Durliat 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Young 1B, 2B, RBI; Lease & VanDenEynde 2-1B, RBI. (Leip) Meyer 1B, 2-2B, 2 RBI; Steingass 1B, 2-2B; Cupp 2-1B, 3 RBI; Lammers & Hazelton 3-1B.

records: Liberty-Benton 11-12, 7-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Leipsic 12-13, 4-7.

CONTINENTAL 16

OTTOVILLE 5

CONTINENTAL — Amber Logan hit a home run and gained the victory in the pitching circle as Continental hammered winless Ottoville 16-5 on Saturday in a five-inning Putnam County League game.

Logan added a pair of singles for the Pirates, who scored six runs in the first inning and nine in the third on their way to improving to 8-10 overall and 3-2 in the PCL.

Kennedy Hiltner added a pair of singles and Riley Fenter tripled for Continental.

Ottoville 101 03 — 5 8 0 Continental 619 0x — 16 6 1

WP — Logan. LP — Hilvers. top hitters: (Ott) Boecker & Knippen 2-1B; Winhauer 2B. (Cont) Logan HR, 2-1B; Hiltner 2-1B; Fenter 3B.

records: Ottoville 0-16, 0-4 Putnam County League; Continental 8-10, 3-2.

SPENCERVILLE 10

ADA 0

SPENCERVILLE — One day after Ada eliminated Spencerville 7-6 in district tournament action, the Bearcats turned the tables on the Bulldogs for a 10-0 win in Northwest Conference play.

Julie Mulholland fired a five-inning, three-hit shutout and hit a home run in the game for Spencerville (14-10).

Ada fell to 13-10 and will play Parkway in the Division IV district semifinals Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

Comments

comments