Prep Track: Bluffton boys, Grove girls rack up NWC championships

BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s boys track and field team needed a complete effort to dethrone five-time defending Northwest Conference champion Columbus Grove on Saturday.

It sure helped having Trevor Bassitt leading the way.

The Pirates’ senior won four events, notching meet records in both hurdles races, and the Pirates won seven of the eight individual track races to win the NWC meet at Bluffton University’s Emery Sears Athletic Complex.

“It’s really special,” Bluffton track coach Bill Theisen said. “We’ve been training hard all this year and we’ve been looking forward to the conference meet.

“We have a strong set of athletes who have bought in to the Bluffton tradition. We’ve had some pretty good teams in the past, but it’s nice to finally get it done this year.”

The Pirates won their 19th NWC title overall and first since 2011 with 1261/2 points. Columbus Grove was second with 105, while Ada placed sixth out of nine teams with 541/2.

Meanwhile, Columbus Grove’s girls team picked up right where it left off a year ago as the Bulldogs cruised to their fourth-straight title and 13th overall. Columbus Grove, led by Rylee Sybert’s four wins, finished with 182 points.

Spencerville (1281/2) was second, while Bluffton (112) and Ada (53) finished third and fifth, respectively.

Bassitt, the defending Division III 110 high hurdles state champ, ran a 14.46 to break his own meet record from Thursday’s preliminaries (14.48). He also finished the 300 hurdles in a meet-record 39.50, breaking Delphos Jefferson’s Tim Sanders’ 39.57 from 2008.

Bassitt won the 110 hurdles by 1.61 seconds over Convoy Crestview’s Tyler White and beat Allen East’s Caleb Austin by 3.12 seconds in the 300 hurdles.

“I definitely had in mind the record I set in the prelims to break again, the record in the 300s and in the 100 and 200, I just wanted to come out and run my race and hopefully get both wins, which I was able to,” Bassitt said.

Bassitt won the 100 in 11.32 and the 200 in 22.96. His start in the 100 wasn’t his best, but he passed several athletes in the final 40 meters and edged Spencerville’s Calvin Wilson by one-hundredth of a second.

“The 100, it might have been one of my worst block starts of the year. I got absolutely toasted out of the blocks,” Bassitt said. “But I was able to stand up, keep the legs pumping and just drive and I was able to catch him at the end.”

Bluffton’s Antony Kingsley, Christopher Harnish and Isaac Andreas, who were part of the Pirates’ winning 3,200 relay team on Thursday’s first day of the meet, each picked up individual wins. Kingsley won the 400 in 51.42, Harnish took the 800 in 2:00.35 and Andreas finished first in the 1,600 (4:38.77) and third in the 800 (2:06.42).

Kingsley’s win in the 400 was painful, but satisfying. He has battled a stress fracture in his right foot for the last month and the NWC meet was his first tournament back.

“It hurts. It hurts a lot, but senior year, you can’t just quit,” Kingsley said. “Two days ago, I was doing the 400 (prelims) and I hit that first 50 meters and I was like ‘wow, my foot hurts.’ Honestly, you just can’t give up.”

Harnish passed Lincolnview’s Austin Elick (2:00.65) in the final 100 meters, while Andreas used a strong final lap to top Paulding’s Simeon Shepherd (4:41.82).

“Going into the 800, I wasn’t completely sure how I’d run it,” Harnish said, “but I just decided to stay with whoever was first, and then I knew that I’ve been doing well with my kicks at the end, so I thought if I just stay with him, at least I’ll have a good chance.”

Columbus Grove senior Rece Roney capped off his conference career by winning the discus title for the fourth-straight year. His top mark of 163-8 came on his final throw.

Roney finished his career with 14 combined shot put and discus titles in the NWC and Putnam County League. He was also a four-time winner in the PCL shot put.

“It’s obviously a big accomplishment,” said Roney. “Not many people have won the same event four times in a high school career, especially in just throwing.”

“I was a little nervous, first couple (throws) weren’t that great and Jake Agin from Ada, he threw really good (second place with a personal-record 148-5) … he was putting pressure on me and last throw, I kind of just let it fly.”

For the girls meet, Columbus Grove won 11 of the 17 events, including 9 of 12 track events. The Bulldogs doubled up scoring in 10 events as well.

“What gets lost in there are our second runners,” Columbus Grove girls track coach Tim Staley said. “They contribute so much and are members of our relays. It’s quite the luxury to have that second athlete as well, too.”

Sybert, who won four events at Monday’s PCL meet, won the same events Saturday as she placed first in the 100 (13.14) and 200 (26.58). Sybert, Alycea Ruhlen, Jade Clement and Carlee McCluer won the 800 relay in 1:51.03 and the 400 relay in 52.35.

Sybert, only a sophomore, already has 14 PCL and NWC titles.

“It feels so great,” Sybert said. “I’m so happy that I get this opportunity and I’m so proud. We’ve been working so hard and I’m so glad that it was such a great day.”

McCluer added a win in the 100 hurdles (15.84), while Leah Myerholtz won the 800 (2:29.17) for the Bulldogs. Grove’s Taylor Ellerbrock won the 1,600 in 5:30.57 and placed second in the 3,200 (12:45.22) to her sister, Alyssa (12:26.84).

Bluffton’s Haley Baker won the 400 with a PR of 1:01.25 and finished second in the pole vault with a school-record 10-0. The Pirates’ senior also was third in the 100 (13.27) and second in the 200 (26.72).

“That 400, I just went out and did my best in that and wasn’t going to try to PR, but I PR’d in that today,” Baker said. “That 200, felt really good about, had (Sybert) around that corner and then my legs just gave out on the end.”

Ada’s Grace Nelson led the Bulldogs with a win in the shot put (35-93/4), while Bluffton’s Alyssa Casemier finished first in the long jump (14-10).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bluffton 126½. 2, Columbus Grove 105. 3, Lincolnview 94. 4, Spencerville 92. 5, Allen East 70. 6, Ada 54½. 7, Paulding 49. 8, Delphos Jefferson 38. 9, Convoy Crestview 26.

WINNERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Roney (CG) 163-8. 2, Agin (Ada) 148-5. 3, Ridenour (CG) 131-1. 5, Na. Mattson (Ada) 124-10. HJ — 1, Kleman (AE) 6-0. 2, Tabler (CG) 6-0. 4, Selby (CG) 5-8. 5, Breidenbach (Ada) 5-4. 7, Kamatali (Ada) 5-4. 8, Bishoff (Blu) 5-2. 110 HH — 1, Bassitt (Blu) 14.46 (meet record). 5, Thomas (CG) 17.39. 6, Tabler (CG) 18.37. 100 — 1, Bassitt (Blu) 11.32. 5, Ross (Ada) 12.21. 800 RELAY — 1, Lincolnview (Garay, Korte, Rager, Williams) 1:33.73. 3, Columbus Grove (Cassidy, Clymer, Barrientes, Flores) 1:36.18. 1,600 — 1, Andreas (Blu) 4:38.77. 6, Brubaker (CG) 4:52.19. 8, Pingle (CG) 5:02.50. 400 rELAY — 1, Spencerville (Johnson, Picker, Schrolucke, Wilson) 45.22. 2, Columbus Grove (Cassidy, Clymer, Barrientes, Flores) 46.40. 3, Bluffton 46.70. 400 — 1, Kingsley (Blu) 51.42. 4, Garmatter (Blu) 52.91. 5, Bagais (Ada) 56.51. 300 IH — 1, Bassitt (Blu) 39.50 (meet record). 5, Thomas (CG) 45.06. 6, Vorhees (CG) 46.26. 800 — 1, Harnish (Blu) 2:00.35. 3, Andreas (Blu) 2:06.42. 5, Jordan (Ada) 2:09.96. 8, Crouse (Ada) 2:14.97. 200 — 1, Bassitt (Blu) 22.88. 5, Clymer (CG) 24.42. 3,200 — 1, Tow (Lin) 10:19.22. 2, Brubaker (CG) 10:24.72. 5, Steinmetz (Blu) 10:57.14. 7, Pinks (Blu) 11:23.28. 1,600 RELAY — 1, Lincolnview (Williams, Korte, Elick, Rager) 3:35.95. 2, Bluffton 3:37.16. 5, Columbus Grove (Clymer, Alt, Barrientes, Watkins) 3:48.34. 6, Ada (Ross, Jordan, Zembower, Bagais) 3:49.52.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Columbus Grove 182. 2, Spencerville 128½. 3, Bluffton 112. 4, Allen East 63. 5, Ada 53. 6, Lincolnview 46½. 7, Paulding 44½. 8, Convoy Crestview 25. 9, Delphos Jefferson 7½.

WINNER & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Nelson (Ada) 35-9¾. 3, Maag (CG) 34-2¾. 5, Metzger (Blu) 32-4½. 7, Brinkman (CG) 30-5¼. 8, O’Neil (Blu) 30-3½. LJ — 1, Casemier (Blu) 14-10. 3, Ennis (Ada) 14-3½. 4, Vorst (CG) 14-3¼. 5, Dodge (Ada) 14-0. 7, White (Blu) 13-6½. PV — 1, Goecke (Spen) 11-0. 2, Baker (Blu) 10-0. 4, Dellifield (Ada) 9-0. 7, Roe (CG) 8-0. 100 IH — 1, C. McCluer (CG) 15.84. 7, Vorst (CG) 18.42. 100 — 1, Sybert (CG) 13.14. 3, Baker (Blu) 13.27. 6, Choi (CG) 13.98. 7, Wise (Blu) 13.99. 8, Mattson (Ada) 14.49. 800 RELAY — 1, Columbus Grove (Ruhlen, Clement, C. McCluer, Sybert) 1:51.03. 3, Bluffton (Wise, Casemier, Theisen, Fett) 1:52.88. 4, Ada (Ennis, Pfeiffer, Mattson, Dodge) 1:54.63. 1,600 — 1, T. Ellerbrock (CG) 5:30.57. 3, Malsam (CG) 5:37.26. 5, Hoff (Blu) 5:46.26. 400 RELAY — 1, Columbus Grove (C. McCluer, Sybert, Ruhlen, Clement) 52.35. 4, Bluffton (Wise, Ribley, Theisen, Casemier) 53.67. 6, Ada (Dodge, Guagenti, Milks, Mattson) 55.37. 400 — 1, Baker (Blu) 1:01.25. 3, Fett (Blu) 1:04.94. 5, Witteborg (CG) 1:07.02. 6, Choi (CG) 1:07.88. 8, Tanriverdi (Ada) 1:08.29. 300 LH — 1, Burden (Spen) 49.87. 2, Gambrell (Blu) 50.77. 4, Doseck (CG) 53.84. 5, Ennis (Ada) 54.39. 6, Reineke (Blu) 56.23. 800 — 1, Myerholtz (CG) 2:29.17. 3, Kindle (Blu) 2:37.78. 4, M. McCluer (CG) 2:39.99. 200 — 1, Sybert (CG) 26.58. 2, Baker (Blu) 26.72. 6, Ruhlen (CG) 28.74. 7, Casemier (Blu) 28.98. 3,200 — 1. A. Ellerbrock (CG) 12:26.84. 2, T. Ellerbrock (CG) 12:45.22. 4, Hoff (Blu) 13:11.57. 8, Swick (Ada) 15:33.42. 1,600 RELAY — 1, Spencerville (Catlin, Shaffer, Bockey, Goecke) 4:21.14. 3, Bluffton (Fett, White, Kindle, Cartwright) 4:28.45. 4, Ada (Ennis, Pfeiffer, Tanriverdi, Milks) 4:33.08. 5, Columbus Grove (Witteborg, Choi, Malsam, T. Ellerbrock) 4:35.38.

