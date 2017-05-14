Prep Track Roundup: Bame is boys MVP at NWCC meet

WAYNESFIELD — Hardin Northern’s Nick Bame had to share the boys Most Valuable Performer honors in last year Northwest Central Conference track and field championships.

He was the sole recipient Saturday.

Bame captured the 1,600 and the 800 for the third straight year and added a second place on the day to help the Polar Bears finish third in the NWCC meet at the Waynesfield-Goshen Athletic Complex.

The host Tigers won both the boys and girls titles with 180 and 118 points, respectively. Upper Scioto Valley’s boys (114) were runner-up, comfortably ahead of Hardin Northern (99).

Bame started off by smashing the 1,600 record in 4:25.78, nearly 10 seconds faster than the 4:34.30 set by Alex Johnson of Fairbanks.

Next, he was runner-up in the 400 (51.34) to Waynesfield-Goshen’s Tyler Eller (50.30) who set a new meet record and also shared co-MVP honors with Bame last year when both recorded four victories.

Bame ended his day with a win in the 800 (2:01.33).

Waynesfield-Goshen’s girls edged Sidney Lehman 118-109 with Hardin Northern in third (81).

The Polar Bears came away with wins in the 400 relay (54.69) and the 1,600 relay (4:30.28)

Audrey Grindell, Rylie Bame and Catherine McMillion ran on both winning teams, joined by Sara Morris on the 400 relay and Kamryn Hopson in the 1,600 relay.

Temple Christian’s Madison Yingst won the 100 hurdles (15.20), the 300 hurdles (45.87) and the 100 (25.78) and was runner-up in the 100 (12.84) to earn girls Most Valuable Performer.

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Waynesfield-Goshen 180. 2, Upper Scioto Valley 114. 3, Hardin Northern 99. 4, Riverside 481/2. 5, Temple Christian 28. 6, Sidney Lehman 271/2. 7, Ridgemont 25.

AREA Boys FINISHES

SHOT — 4, O. Bame (HN) 37-2. DISCUS — 4, Eikenbary (HN) 106-7. HJ — 4, McCoy (HN) 5-4. LJ — 4, McCoy (HN) 17-9. PV — 4, Morris (HN) 9-0. 3,200 RELAY — 2, Hardin Northern (Sheldon, O. Bame, Lamb, Cooper) 9:10.76. 800 relay — 2, Hardin Northern (McCoy, Rickenbacher, Morris, O. Bame) 1:42.22. 1,600 — 1, Bame (HN) 4:25.78 (meet record). 3, Sheldon (HN) 4:51.81. 400 — 2, N. Bame (HN) 51.34. 300 ih — 7, Johnson (HN) 57.97. 800 — 1, N. Bame (HN) 2:01.33. 3, Sheldon (HN) 2:09.57. 3,200 — 1, N. Bame (HN) 10:56.38. 4, Lamb (HN) 11:37.28. 1,600 relay — 2, Hardin Northern (Rickenbacher, Sheldon, Morris, O. Bame) 3:50.33.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Waynesfield-Goshen 118. 2, Sidney Lehman 109. 3, Hardin Northern 81. 4, Ridgemont 79. 5, Temple Christian 56. 6, Upper Scioto Valley 41. 7, Perry 28. 8, Riverside 5.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 3, McCoy (HN) 31-8. 6, Bame (HN) 28-0. DISCUS — 3, McCoy (HN) 92-10. LJ — 8, Grindell (HN) 13-0. PV — 2, McMillion (HN) 8-6. 3,200 RELAY — 3, Hardin Northern (Bejarano, Pugh, Cook, Hopson) 11:29.70. 100 — 6, Grindell (HN) 14.21. 8, Morris (HN) 14.74. 800 relay — 2. Hardin Northern (Hopson, Bame, Morris, McMillion) 1:54.97. 1,600 — 3, Bejarano (HN) 6:18.08. 5, Pugh (HN) 6:37.81. 400 relay — 1, Hardin Northern (Grindell, Bame, McMillion, Morris) 54.69. 800 — 5, Hopson (HN) 2:54.49. 7, Herrod-Gonzalez (HN) 2:59.15. 3,200 — 2, Bejarano (HN) 13:44.63. 3, Cook (HN) 14:27.26. 1,600 relay — 1, Hardin Northern (McMillion, Bame, Grindell, Hopson) 4:30.28.

Elmwood’s Childress, King win titles

ROSSFORD — Jonah Childress and Jace Grossman finished first and third in the 400 to highlight a strong showing by the Elmwood boys at the Northern Buckeye Conference track and field meet Saturday at the Glenwood Athletic Complex.

Childress crossed first in 51.87 with Grossman close behind in 52.59.

The Royals finished in third place with 90 points, far behind team champion Eastwood which ran away with it 221-93 on runner-up Otsego.

Fostoria’s boys were last with 16 points.

Clay Stearns scored big points for the Royals with a runner-up in the 300 hurdles (42.90) and a fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.69).

Elmwood’s boys tallied four more third-place finishes.

Austin Murphy did so in the 800 (2:06.26) and while teaming with C.J. Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins and Garrett Wright in the 3,200 relay (8:49.54).

Wright, Childress, Grossman and Marcus Tienarend were also third in the 1,600 relay (3:37.01).

On the girls side, Katelyn King defended her discus crown with a winning toss of 124-7 as the Royals finished seventh (36) out of eight teams with Fostoria last (10).

King’s mark was just a hair better than the 124-4 that won her first NBC title a year ago.

Cherriyan Hatter was the top performer for the Redmen with a third in the 110 hurdles (16.01).

Corey Gavin aided Fostoria with a sixth in the 400 (54.35) and a seventh in the 1,600 (4:56.69).

For the Lady Red, Cashara Durst and Oriana Settles each took seventh in the 400 ( 1:07.33) and the long jump (14-8), respectively.

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Eastwood 221. 2, Otsego 93. 3, Elmwood 90. 4, Woodmore 861/2. 5, Rossford 621/2. 6, Genoa 46. 7, Lake 44. 8, Fostoria 16.

AREA Boys FINISHES

SHOT — 4, Arnold (Elm) 47-8. DISCUS — 7, Avery (Elm) 108-0. 3,200 RELAY — 3, Elmwood (C.J. Jenkins, D. Jenkins, Murphy, Wright) 8:49.54. 8, Fostoria (Twining, Cobb, Keller, Jordan) 10:29.54. 110 HH — 3, Hatter (Fos) 16.01. 4, Stearns (Elm) 16.69. 6, Tienarend (Elm) 18.64. 100 — 5, Gudger (Elm) 11.58. 800 relay — 4, Elmwood (Gudger, Childress, Wright, Grossman) 1:36.47. 1,600 — 5, C. Jenkins (Elm) 4:49.21. 7, Gavin (Fos) 4:56.68. 400 relay — 3, Elmwood (Gudger, Garner, Dicarlo, Wilhelm) 46.30. 8, Fostoria (Diaz, Hampton, Keller, Hatter) 48.22. 400 — 1, Childress (Elm) 51.87. 3, Grossman (Elm) 52.59. 6, Gavin (Fos) 54.35. 300 ih — 2, Stearns (Elm) 42.90. 800 — 3, Murphy (Elm) 2:06.26. 5, D. Jenkins (Elm) 2:11.13. 200 — 7, Grossman (Elm) 24.92. 8, Childress (Elm) 25.67. 3,200 — 7, C. Jenkins (Elm) 11:21.78. 1,600 relay — 3, Elmwood (Wright, Tienarend, Grossman, Childress) 3:37.01.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Eastwood 154. 2, Woodmore 123. 3, Lake 109. 4, Rossford 861/3. 5, Genoa 681/3. 6, Otsego 601/3. 7, Elmwood 36. 8, Fostoria 10.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 5, Mercer (Elm) 27-3¾. DISCUS — 1, King (Elm) 124-7. 3, Mercer (Elm) 102-2. LJ — 7, Settles (Fos) 14-8. PV — 7, Murray (Elm) 8-0. 3,200 RELAY — 6, Fostoria (Sheets, James, Durst, Hickle) 12:27.78. 100 IH — 5, Barnhisel (Elm) 16.67. 100 — 8, Henderson (Elm) 13.35. 400 — 7, Durst (Fos) 1:07.33. 300 Lh — 2, Barnhisel (Elm) 48.85. 800 — 8, Coleman (Elm) 2:43.33. 1,600 relay — Fostoria (Durst, James, Hickle, Sheets) 4:48.03.

