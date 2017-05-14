Sectional Tennis Roundup: Findlay sweeps top spots at sectional

Singles player Drew Swisher and the doubles team of Alec Kagy and Kyle Hennessy claimed championships for Findlay High School by defeating teammates in the Division I sectional boys tennis tournament on the FHS Courts on Saturday.

The top four singles players and doubles team qualify for next week’s Division I district tournament, which begins Wednesday at Bowling Green State University’s Keefe Courts.

Swisher downed Matt Munoz 6-2, 6-3 for the singles title after reaching the championship match with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over teammate Sam Giedeman.

Munoz advanced to the title match with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Bowling Green’s Andrew Slembarski.

Giedeman earned third place by topping Slembarski 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles action, the Trojans’ Kyle Hennessy and Alec Kagy won the sectional doubles crown by beating teammates Andrew Hoffman and Logan Tichenor 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Hennessy and Kagy topped Defiance’s Drew Klausing and Zachary Tettenhorst 6-0, 6-1 in their semifinal match. Hoffman and Tichenor beat Bowling Green’s Preston Morman and Alex Messenger 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to advance to the final.

Bluffton’s Justin Haggard advanced to Thursday’s Division II district tournament at BGSU by finishing third in singles play at the University of Northwestern Ohio Sectional.

Haggard, the top seed, dropped a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 decision to Lima Shawnee’s Jackson Schaaf in the semifinals. He rebounded to knock off Lima Central Catholic’s Ben Brinkman 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 in the third-place match.

Ada’s Zach Beaschler and Cade Mullins advanced in singles play at the Division II district tournament at Defiance College.

A returning state qualifier and defending district champ, Beaschler whipped Ottawa Hills’ Sam Assi 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals before falling in a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Ottawa Hills’ Tyler Gargas in the semifinals.

Mullins, a freshman who was unseeded, fell to Gargas 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and ended up third when he knocked off Assi 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match.

