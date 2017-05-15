Prep baseball: Kalida wins share of PCL title

PANDORA — Kalida led 6-2 after three innings, then broke it open with a seven-run fourth and claimed a share of the 2017 Putnam County League baseball crown with a 13-2 romp over Pandora-Gilboa.

The Wildcats, who improved to 11-9 overall and 6-1 in the PCL, split the league crown with Miller City and Leipsic. All three teams will be action in the Division IV distirct semifinals at Ottawa’s Memorial Park on Wednesday, with Kalida facing McComb at 2 p.m. and Leipsic and Miller City squaring off in the second game (4 p.m.)

Trent Siebeneck paced Kalida’s offense going 4 for 5 with three singles, a double and two RBIs. Braden Decker (2-1B) and winning pitcher Jeffrey Knueve (1B) each drove in two runs and Kevin Hamburg singled, doubled and drove in a run.

Drew Johnson and Ryan Shartell each drove in a run for the Rockets (3-17, 1-5), who also scored a 10-2 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Cory-Rawson earlier in the day.

Kalida 240 70 — 13 11 0

Pandora-Gilboa 002 00 — 2 2 3

WP — Knueve. LP — Lee. top hitters: (Kal) Siebeneck 3-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Hamburg 1B, 2B, RBI; Decker 2-1B, 2 RBI; Lambert 2-1B; Knueve 1B, 2 RBI. (P-G) Johnson & Shartell RBI.

records: Kalida 11-9, 6-1 Putnam County League; Pandora-Gilboa 5-18, 1-5 PCL.

FOSTORIA 9

ELMWOOD 8

BLOOMDALE — Fostoria High School led 8-1 after three innings but had to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Elmwood 9-8 in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball action Saturday.

Winning pitcher Alex Sierra doubled, singled and plated a game-high four RBIs and Donovan Vogel had two doubles and two RBIs to back the Redmen (8-12, 2-8 NBC) who overcame six errors.

Josh Firsdon had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs for the Royals (7-12, 0-9).

Fostoria 503 000 1 — 9 9 6

Elmwood 010 223 0 — 8 8 1

WP — Sierra. LP — Minich. top hitters: (Fos) Vogel 2-2B, 2 RBI; Hickle 1B, RBI; Turner 2B, 1B, 2B, 1B, 4 RBI. (Elm) Curtis 1B, RBI; Cox 1B, RBI; Taft 1B, RBI Firsdon 2-1B, RBI.

records: Fostoria 8-12 overall, 2-8 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 7-12, 0-9.

ARCADIA 7

ARLINGTON 4

ARLINGTON — Alex Pessell and Darrin Seaburn each collected two singles and an RBI as Arcadia downed Arlington 7-4 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

The Redskins improved to 4-15 overall and 2-7 in the BVC, while the Red Devils dropped to 9-8 and 6-4.

Logan Speyer doubled and drove in two runs for Arlington, which also got a single and an RBI from Isaiah Dawson and a pair of singles from Matt Johnson.

Arcadia 202 012 0 — 7 8 5

Arlington 200 110 0 — 4 8 2

WP — Boes (1-2). LP — Insley. top hitters: (Arc) Pessell 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Seaburn 2-1B, RBI; Cramer 1B, 2 RBI. (Arl) Dawson 1B, RBI; Speyer 2B, 2 RBI; Johnson 2-1B.

records: Arcadia 4-15, 2-7 BVC; Arlington 9-8, 6-4 BVC.

MOHAWK 7

CAREY 2

SYCAMORE — Winning pitcher Austin Harper struck out 10 batters in a complete-game effort and also had three-run double to guide state-ranked Mohawk past Carey 7-2 in Northern 10 action.

Harper allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks on the hill for the Warriors (20-4, 13-3) who are ranked No. 5 in Division IV.

His bases-clearing double highlighted a five-run fifth inning right after the Blue Devils (10-9, 7-6) tied the game in the top half of the inning.

Trey Bame had an RBI single for Carey while Caden Owens was 2 for 3.

Carey 000 020 0 — 2 5 1

Mohawk 110 050 x — 7 8 1

WP — Harper. LP — Wentling. top hitters: (Car) Bame 1B, RBI; Owens 2-1B. (Moh) Harper 2B, 3 RBI; Widmer 2B, RBI; Cook 3-1B; Dietrich 2-1B, 2 RBI. Margraf RBI.

records: Carey 10-9 overall; 7-6 Northern 10 Conference; Mohawk 20-4, 13-3.

UPPER SANDUSKY 4

COLONEL CRAWFORD 3

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the second inning and went on to claim a season-ending 4-3 victory over Colonel Crawford in a Northern 10 Conference game.

Sam Musgrave and Jevon Dible each had a single and an RBI for the Rams, who finished their season with a record of 12-14 overall and 10-6 in the N10.

Losing pitcher Ethan Studer had three singles and an RBI and Noah Thoman added a pair of singles for the Eagles, who dropped to 13-11 and 8-8.

Colonel Crawford 110 010 0 — 3 6 2

Upper Sandusky 210 100 x — 4 4 4

WP — Schneider. LP — Studer. top hitters: (CC) Studer 3-1B, RBI; Thoman 2-1B. (US) Musgrave 1B, RBI; Dible 1B, RBI.

records: Colonel Crawford 13-11, 8-8 Northern 10 Conference; Upper Sandusky 12-14, 10-6.

SPENCERVILLE 16

ADA 0

ADA — Brady Nolan fanned 13 Ada batters and did not allow a run as Spencerville walloped the Bulldogs 16-0 in a Northwest Conference game.

Spencerville scored in every inning, including four and six runs in the second and fourth innings respectively, with 11 hits. The Bearcats improved to 13-11 overall and 5-3 in the NWC.

Ada (3-21, 0-8) tallied two hits with six errors as Alex Sweigart took the loss.

Spencerville 142 63 — 16 11 0

Ada 000 00 — 0 2 6

WP — Nolan. LP — Sweigart.

records: Spencerville 13-11, 5-3 Northwest Conference; Ada 3-21, 0-8.

MILLER CITY 17

PATRICK HENRY 2

HAMLER — Miller City used back-to-back seven-run innings to put Patrick Henry away in five innings for a 17-2 nonconference win.

The Wildcats, who improved to 16-4 overall, piled on seven runs in both the third and fourth innings and were led by Bryce Riepenhoff’s four singles. Kelvin Stechschulte allowed two runs, both unearned, with three strikeouts across all five innings for the win. Jacob Kuhlman and Mark Kuhlman both singled twice.

The Patriots fell to 12-8 with the loss.

Miller City 117 71 — 17 11 1

Patrick Henry 002 00 — 2 2 3

WP — Stechschulte. LP — Petersen. top hitters: (MC) Riepenhoff 4-1B; J. Kuhlman & M. Kuhlman 2-1B.

records: Miller City 16-4; Patrick Henry 12-8.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 7

ST. WENDELIN 3

FOSTORIA — Fremont St. Joseph led just 3-2 over St. Wendelin through six innings before the Crimson Streaks put up four runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for a 7-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win over the Mohawks at Foundation Park.

Nick Holman had a pair of hits ans drove in a run while Luke Volkmer added a hit and drove in two runs to lead the Mohawks (2-16 overall, 0-11 SBC River) at the plate.

Isaac Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs and Dylan Filliater and Alex Black had two hits and an RBI for St. Joseph (9-9, 6-3).

Fremont St. Joseph 120 000 4 — 7 10 4

St. Wendelin 020 000 1 — 3 6 3

WP — Black. LP — Smith. top hitters: (SW) Holman 2-1B, RBI; Volkmer 1B, 2 RBI. (FSJ) Jimenez 2-1B, 2 RBI; Filliater 2-1B, RBI; Black 2-1B, RBI; Price 2-1B.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 9-9 overall, 6-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; St. Wendelin 2-16, 0-11.

VAN BUREN 16

VANLUE 0

VAN BUREN — Van Buren raced to a 10-0 lead after two innings and coasted to a 16-0 win over Vanlue on Saturday in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball matchup.

Brandon Bell allowed just one hit, a third-inning single by Caleb Bonham, in earning the win. Bell struck out eight and walked three in 42/3 inning work.

Bell also went 3 for 4 in the leadoff spot, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Jaden Tabler (2-1B, 4 RBI), Angel Garcia (1B, 2B) and Landon Forsyth (2-1B, RBI) added two hits each and Kade Stevenson and Cody Word had RBI doubles.

Van Buren improved to 12-10 overall and ended BVC play with an 8-3 league record. Vanlue fell to 2-14 overall, 2-7 in the BVC.

Vanlue 000 00 — 0 1 4

Van Buren 372 4x — 16 14 0

WP — Bell. LP — Price. top hitters: (Van) Bonham 1B. (VB) Bell 3-1B, 2 RBI; Stevenson 2B, RBI; Overmyer 1B, 2 RBI; Warren 1B, RBI; Garcia 1B, 2B; Tabler 2-1B, 4 RBI; Saltz 1B, RBI; Word 2B, RBI; Forsyth 2-1B, RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-14, 2-7; Van Buren 12-10, 8-3 BVC.

