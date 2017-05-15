Track and field honor roll

LOGIN-LOGOUT
e-COURIER
REWARDS
ACTIVATE DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE
APPS
— Top Menu —
LOGIN-LOGOUT
e-COURIER
REWARDS
ACTIVATE DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE
APPS
— Main Menu —
Home
News
- Local News
- News Updates
- Ohio News
- National News
- World News
- News Briefs
- Financial
- Entertainment
- Comics & Puzzles
- Courier Road Report
Sports
- Local Sports
- National Sports
- Sports Extra
- - MLB Highlights
- - PGA Tour
- - NASCAR Racing
- - NFL Talk
- - College Football
- - NBA Basketball
- Sports Buzz Ohio
- Blanchard River Buzz
- Orange & Black Attack
- NASCAR Racing
Life
- Life News
- Inside Editions
- - Weekend Edition
- - Clipper Coupons
- - Online Circulars
- - Today’s Obituaries
- - Parade
- - Findlay Bicentennial
- Celebrations Weekly
- Community Calendar
- City Directory
- Courier Bridal
Obituaries
- Published Obituaries
- Today’s Obituaries
Opinion
- Editorials
- Columns
- - Historical Highlights
- Letters to the Editor
- Feature Blogs
- Reader Polls
Weather
- School Delays
- Event Cancellations
- Traffic Conditions
- CourierCam
- Flood Portal
The Docket
Classifieds
- Search Classifieds
- Employment
- Real Estate
- Rentals
- For Sale
- Vehicles
- Garage Sales Map
- Open House Map
- Ad Rates
- Place Ad
- Credit Application
- Legal Notices
Media
- Photos
- - The Flood of 2007
- Video
- Photo Sales
- CourierCam
- SocialFindlay
- Broadcast
- - WFIN -1330 AM
- - WKXA -100.5 FM
- - 106.3 The Fox
Member Service
- Manage Account
- Member Guide 2016
- Member Rewards
- Sales Locations
- Courier Directory
- Submission Forms
- Ad Rates
Archives
News
Local News
News Updates
Ohio News
National News
World News
News Briefs
Financial
Entertainment
Comics & Puzzles
Courier Road Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Sports Extra
MLB Highlights
PGA Tour
NASCAR Racing
NFL Talk
College Football
NBA Basketball
Sports Buzz Ohio
Blanchard River Buzz
Orange & Black Attack
NASCAR Racing
Life
Life News
Inside Editions
Weekend Edition
Clipper Coupons
Online Circulars
Today’s Obituaries
Parade
Findlay Bicentennial
Celebrations Weekly
Community Calendar
City Directory
Courier Bridal
Obituaries
Published Obituaries
Today’s Obituaries
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Historical Highlights
Letters to the Editor
Feature Blogs
Reader Polls
Weather
School Delays
Event Cancellations
Traffic Conditions
CourierCam
Flood Portal
The Docket
Classifieds
Search Classifieds
Employment
Real Estate
Rentals
For Sale
Vehicles
Garage Sales Map
Open House Map
Ad Rates
Place Ad
Credit Application
Legal Notices
Media
Photos
The Flood of 2007
Video
Photo Sales
CourierCam
SocialFindlay
Broadcast
WFIN -1330 AM
WKXA -100.5 FM
106.3 The Fox
Member Service
Manage Account
Member Guide 2016
Member Rewards
Sales Locations
Courier Directory
Submission Forms
Ad Rates
Archives
Track and field honor roll
Posted On
Mon. May 15th, 2017
By :
The Courier
Comment: 0
Comments
comments
About the Author
Previous Story
Monday’s scoreboard
Next Story
Prep baseball: Kalida wins share of PCL title
Sports News and Scores
Sports BUZZ Ohio
Prep Baseball: Kalida wins share of PCL championship
Sat, May 13, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Prep Track: Bluffton boys, Grove girls run to NWC crowns
Sat, May 13, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Prep Softball Roundup: Findlay pounds Fremont Ross
Sat, May 13, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Prep Track Roundup: Hardin Northern’s Bame is NWCC boys MVP
Sat, May 13, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Sectional Tennis Roundup: Findlay sweeps top spots
Sat, May 13, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Login /Logout
SECTIONS
SECTIONS
Select Category
2015 Election Local
2015 Election Primaries
2015 Election State
2016 Election Local
2016 Election National
2016 Election State
An Ohio Life
Business News
CEE Promotions
Crossword
Entertainment
Feature Blogs
Schaadt in the Dark
Train blog
Historical Highlights
Inside Editions
Inside Sports
Life News
Life Extra
Local News
Flood Mitigation
Local Sports
md
Missing Category
National News
National Sports
News Briefs
News Updates
Newsletter
Newsletter Pics
Newsletter Video
Obituaries
Ohio News
Opinion
Columns
Courier’s View
Letters to the Editor
Progress 2016
Progress 2017
Public Records
Randy’s Seen
Sports Extra
Strange News
Sudoku
Top Stories
Trending Now
U.S. News
Uncategorized
WebDonuts
World News
LOGIN-LOGOUT
e-COURIER
REWARDS
ACTIVATE DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE
APPS
The Courier
P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of
The Findlay Publishing Company
Social Findlay
||
The Review Times
||
Sports BUZZ Ohio
||
Courier Bridal
||
Findlay Digital Design
WKXA
||
106.3 The Fox
||
WFIN
||
Please read our
Privacy Guidelines
and
Commenting Policies
All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company