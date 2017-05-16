Prep baseball: Archbold ekes out 1-0 win over Ottawa-Glandorf

ARCHBOLD — Brandon Miller’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning produced the game’s only run as Archbold edged Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 on Monday in a nonleague matchup between two top-flight Division III baseball teams.

Archbold, champion of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, improved to 18-6. Ottawa-Glandorf, ranked 11th in the state in the final coaches poll released Monday, fell to 17-7.

Bryan Taylor and Rigo Ramos combined on a four-hit shutout for the Blue Streaks, who could face O-G in a tournament rematch if Archbold, the No. 2-seed in the Division III district field at Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf, the No. 1-seeded team in the Elida District, can each pull off three tournament wins.

Ottawa-Glandorf 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Archbold 000 100 x — 1 8 1

WP — Taylor (4-1). LP — White. TOp hitters: (Arch) Walker 3-1B; Miller 1B, RBI.

records: Ottawa-Glandorf 17-7, Archbold 18-6.

FREMONT ROSS 5

FINDLAY 4

FREMONT — Fremont Ross rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to beat Findlay 5-4 on Monday in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference baseball matchup.

Jacob Paxson had two hits and Cole Druckenmiller had a two-run single for the Little Giants (9-13, 3-8 TRAC), who trailed 4-0 as they went to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Druckenmiller also earned the win, scattering nine hits and allowing three earned runs while striking out eight.

Tyler Lydick took the loss for Findlay (7-16, 4-9 TRAC), giving up just four hits and striking out nine over six innings.

Todd Federici (2-1B, 3B, RBI) and Avery Wirt (1B, 3B, RBI) had triples and Aaron DeMuth singled in a run for the Trojans, who outhit Fremont 9-4.

Findlay 200 002 0 — 4 9 4

Fremont Ross 000 005 x — 5 4 1

WP — Druckenmiller. LP — Lydick. TOp hitters: (Fin) T. Federici 2-1B, 3B, RBI; DeMuth 1B, RBI; Wirt 1B, 3B, RBI. (FR) Paxson 2-1B; Druckenmiller 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Findlay 7-16 overall, 4-9 TRAC; Fremont Ross 9-13, 3-8.

LAKE 7

FOSTORIA 5

MILLBURY — Fostoria’s rally in the top of the seventh inning came up just short as the Redmen fell to Lake 7-5 in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.

Gabriel Turner singled twice and drove in a run to lead the Redmen (8-13, 2-9 NBC), who scored three runs in the seventh. Jesus Garcia added two hits.

Luke Walsh doubled among his three hits and drove in a run for Lake (17-6, 8-3 NBC). Jarrod Hornyak doubled, singled and drove in a run as well.

Fostoria 010 100 3 — 5 6 3

Lake 102 202 x — 7 9 2

WP — O’Quinn. LP — Yates. TOP HITTERS: (Fos) Turner 2-1B, RBI; Garcia 2-1B. (Lake) Walsh 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Hornyak 2B, 1B, RBI; Knieriem 2B, 2 RBI; O’Quinn 1B, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: Fostoria 8-13 overall, 2-9 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 17-6, 8-3.

PANDORA-GILBOA 10

VANLUE 8

VANLUE — Pandora-Gilboa took a 10-6 lead with four runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on to beat Vanlue 10-8 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Ryan Lee doubled among his three hits and had an RBI for P-G (6-18, 2-9 BVC), while Drew Johnson tripled, doubled and drove in a run.

J.J. Miller had three hits for Vanlue (4-13, 2-8 BVC). Quin Creager and Treg Price combined for three hits and five RBIs.

Pandora-Gilboa 011 112 04 — 10 14 1

Vanlue 000 501 02 — 8 11 3

WP — R. Shartell (4-6). LP — Wingate (1-3). TOP HITTERS: (P-G) Lee 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Johnson 3B, 2B, RBI; J. Shartell 2-1B, 2 RBI. (Van) Miller 3-1B; Reed 2B, 1B, RBI; Creager 2-1B, 2 RBI; Price 1B, 3 RBI.

RECORDS: Pandora-Gilboa 6-18 overall, 2-9 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 4-13, 2-8.

NORTH BALTIMORE 11

ARCADIA 8

ARCADIA — North Baltimore rallied late to overcome an 8-4 deficit and chalk up an 11-8 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Arcadia.

Alex Pessell had three hits and drove in two runs and Hayden Rader had a single and a double in helping Arcadia (4-16, 2-8 BVC) take a 5-4 lead in the second inning and 8-4 lead after four. North Baltimore started its comeback with a lone run in the top of fifth inning, then went ahead to stay with three-run rallies in the sixth and seventh.

David Patterson earned the win for North Baltimore (12-12, 5-6 BVC), striking out seven over the final 32/3 innings. Chase Naugle sparked the Tigers’ offense, driving in three runs with three singles and a double. Alex Snyder had a single, double and two RBI and Patterson (2-1B) and Levi Gazarek (2-1B) added two hits each in North Baltimore’s final game of the 2017 season.

North Baltimore 400 013 3 — 11 14 3

Arcadia 140 300 x — 8 9 6

WP — Patterson. LP — Palmer (2-6). TOp hitters: (NB) Naugle 3-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Gazarek 2-1B; Flores 1B, RBI; Snyder 1B, 2B, RBI. (Arc) Pessell 3-1B, 2 RBI; Rader 1B, 2B; Palmer 1B, RBI.

records: North Baltimore 12-12 overall, 5-6 BVC; Arcadia 4-16, 2-8

CONTINENTAL 7

FORT JENNINGS 2

FORT JENNINGS — Cole Bowers had two hits and drove in four runs while Brady Dockery allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings pitched as Continental knocked off Fort Jennings 7-2 in a Putnam County League game.

Trevor Williamson added a pair of hits and scored three runs for the Pirates (6-16, 1-6 PCL).

Aaron Sealts and Logan Hardeman both had a pair of hits to lead Fort Jennings (6-15, 0-6 PCL). Hardeman had 10 strikeouts and allowed seven runs (one earned) in 62/3 innings pitched in a losing effort on the mound.

Continental 022 102 0 — 7 10 1

Fort Jennings 002 000 0 — 2 9 5

WP — Dockery. LP — Hardeman (1-2). TOP HITTERS: (Con) Bowers 2-1B, 4 RBI; Williamson 2-1B. (FJ) Sealts & Hardeman 2-1B; Wehri 2B.

RECORDS: Continental 6-16 overall, 1-6 Putnam County League; Fort Jennings 6-15, 0-6.

LINCOLNVIEW 4

KALIDA 1

KALIDA — Lincolnview plated four unearned runs in the fifth inning and that proved to be the difference as the Lancers beat Kalida 4-1 in nonleague action.

Ethan Kemler doubled and drove in a run for Lincolnview (10-14). Gavin Carter allowed an earned run on four hits in seven innings pitched to get the win.

Kevin Hamburg’s double and single led Kalida (11-10), while Jeffrey Knueve singled with an RBI.

Lincolnview 000 040 0 — 4 5 0

Kalida 000 100 0 — 1 4 3

WP — Carter. LP — Laudick. TOP HITTERS: (Lin) Kemler 2B, RBI. (Kal) Hamburg 2B, 1B; Knueve 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Lincolnview 10-14, Kalida 11-10.

MCCOMB 9

PATRICK HENRY 6

HAMLER — McComb outscored Patrick Henry 4-1 over the final two innings to post a 9-6 nonleague baseball win on Monday.

Justin Wasson had two hits and two RBIs for McComb (17-4), while Grahm LaRue also had two hits and an RBI.

J.J. Rettig had a solo home run among his two hits and added two RBIs for Patrick Henry (12-9). Jarrett Maas singled and drove in two runs.

McComb 023 002 2 — 9 12 0

Patrick Henry 011 121 0 — 6 10 2

WP — K. Wasson (1-0). LP — Shanks (5-2). TOP HITTERS: (McC) J. Wasson 2-1B, 2 RBi; LaRue 2-1B, RBI; T. Schroeder, Wenzinger & K. Wasson 2-1B; Bommarito 1B, RBI. (PH) Rettig HR, 1B, 2 RBI; Petersen 3B, 2 RBI; Maas 1B, 2 RBI; Shanks & Moore 2-1B.

RECORDS: McComb 17-4, Patrick Henry 12-9.

MILLER CITY 3

AYERSVILLE 2

AYERSVILLE — Miller City’s Corbin Niese hit a home run while Mark Kuhlman allowed a run on four hits in five innings pitched to earn the win as the Wildcats edged Ayersville 3-2 in nonleague action Monday.

Bryce Riepenhoff added a double for Miller City (17-4). Kuhlman improved to 3-0 on the mound and had four strikeouts.

Ayersville slipped to 13-11.

Miller City 102 000 0 — 3 5 1

Ayersville 100 000 1 — 2 8 1

WP — M. Kuhlman (3-0). LP — Williams. TOP HITTERS: (MC) C. Niese HR; Riepenhoff 2B. (Ayer) Nicely & Martinez 2-1B.

RECORDS: Miller City 17-4, Ayersville 13-11.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 6

VAN BUREN 5

TIFFIN — Van Buren scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but Tiffin Columbian responded with six runs in the bottom half as the Tornadoes held on for a 6-5 nonleague win.

Tony Szablewski doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Tornadoes.

Angel Garcia’s two hits and two RBIs led the Black Knights (12-11). Kade Steveson also had a pair of hits.

Van Buren 201 200 0 — 5 8 2

Tiffin Columbian 600 000 x — 6 6 1

WP — Sendelbach. LP — Seitz. TOP HITTERS: (VB) Garcia 2-1B, 2 RBI; Steveson 2-1B; Bell, Warren & Leonard 1B, RBI. (TC) Szablewski 2B, 2 RBI; Krupp & Smith 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Van Buren 12-11.

GALION 9

MOHAWK 1

GALION — Galion jumped ahead early and kept the pressure on late in posting a 9-1 nonleague baseball win over Mohawk on Monday.

Galion starter Mac Spears limited Mohawk to four hits and a single run. Caden Emshoff had two of those hits, and Austin Harper had an RBI single.

Garrett Kuns (1B, 2B, 3 RBI) Ryan Talbott (1B, 2B) and Will Donahue (2-1B, RBI) led Galion.

Mohawk 000 100 0 — 1 4 0

Galion 400 221 x — 9 9 0

WP — Spears. LP — Widmer. TOp hitters: (Moh) Harper 1B, RBI; Emshoff 2-1B. (Gal) Talbott 1B, 2B; Kuns 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Spears 1B, RBI; Donahue 2-1B, RBI.

records: Mohawk 20-5.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 6

LAKOTA 2

KANSAS — Fremont St. Joseph ace Zach Militello allowed just four hits and struck out 13 in pitching the Crimson Streaks to a 6-2 win over Lakota on Monday in a Sandusky Bay Conference/River Division game.

Militello also had three base hits for the Streaks (9-8, 6-2 SBC/RD). Josh Kagy had a pair of singles for Lakota (11-8, 6-5 SBC/RD).

Fremont St. Joseph 105 000 0 — 6 6 1

Lakota 001 001 0 — 2 4 6

WP — Militello. LP — Randolph. TOp hitters: (FSJ) Militello 3-1B, RBI; Hartley 2-1B. (Lak) Kagy 2-1B.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 9-8 overall, 6-2 Sandusky Bay Conference/River Division; Lakota 11-8, 6-5 SBC/RD.

Comments

comments