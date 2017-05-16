Prep softball: A dozen area squads set for districts

Twelve area prep softball teams remain in the OHSAA tournament and will be trying to move on to the regional level when they compete in district semifinal rounds beginning today.

Ten of the 12 area softball teams still alive in OHSAA tournament play are Division IV schools, the exceptions being Upper Sandusky in Division II and Patrick Henry in Division III.

It will be a reunion of sorts for Upper Sandusky today when the Rams (21-4) face Bellevue (21-5) at 5 p.m. in the Division II district semifinals at Edison High School. Both were long-time members of the Northern Ohio League until realignment shuffled a number of conferences. Upper Sandusky enters the game as the reigning Northern 10 Conference champion. Bellevue this season won a sixth straight Northern Ohio League title.

Clear Fork and Shelby will meet in the 5 p.m. lower bracket game at Edison on Thursday. The semifinal winners return at noon on Saturday for th district final.

Heavy hitting Patrick Henry is the lone Division III team remaining in the postseason. The No. 2-seeded Patriots (16-7), who are led by senior shortstop Natalie Herder — .549 batting average, an area-best 12 home runs and 40 RBIs — will take on top seeded Allen East (19-3), the Northwest Conference champion, in today’s 5 p.m. district semifinal at Lima Bath. The winner of that semifinal takes on the winner of Wednesday’s district semifinal between Green Meadows Conference champion Tinora (14-4) and Coldwater (15-8) in Friday’s 5 p.m. district final for a spot in next week’s regional at Findlay High School.

Ten area Division IV teams will be playing at five district sites scattered around Northwest Ohio.

At Fostoria High School, Columbus Grove (17-2) and Carey (13-4) will be looking to match up in the district final for the second straight year.

Columbus Grove will take on Hardin Northern in a battle of league champions in today’s 5 p.m. district semifinal. The Bulldogs, the top seed, won the Putnam County League championship while Hardin Northern (16-8) shared the Northwest Central Conference championship with Riverside.

Carey, which started the season 3-3, has won 10 of its last 11 games and is the defending district champion. The Blue Devils will take on Blanchard Valley Conference champ North Baltimore in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. district semifinal. The Tigers topped Carey 8-3 when the two teams met on April 27.

The district final at Fostoria is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.

New Riegel, Lakota and Old Fort will have to get past the state’s top-ranked Division IV team in Gibsonburg to win the Division IV district at Oak Harbor.

The top-seeded Golden Bears enter the district with a perfect 22-0 record and have already scored wins over New Riegel (9-0) and Old Fort (11-4) earlier this season. They’ve allowed just 22 runs all season.

Gibsonburg will square off against fourth-seeded Lakota (17-6) in today’s 5 p.m. semifinal.

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division rivals New Riegel (16-7) and Old Fort (18-3) will play in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. district semifinals. The two teams split their league games this season with New Riegel winning on the road 8-4 on April 8 and Old Fort scoring an 11-6 win on the Blue Jackets’ home field on April 24.

The semifinal winners will play at noon on Saturday for the district title and a spot in next week’s Division IV regional tournament at Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds.

Ada (12-10) will take on state-ranked and top-seeded Parkway in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. Division IV district semifinal at Wapakoneta. The Bulldogs, a 7-6 winner over Spencerville in Friday’s district quarterfinals, will face a tough task against the Panthers (20-1), the Midwest Athletic Conference champs and the No. 3 team in the latest softball coaches’ state rankings. Wednesday’s semifinal game features the MAC’s New Bremen (16-4) and Minster (16-9).

The winners play in the district final at 5 p.m. on Friday for the right to move on to the Division IV regional tournament at Greenville.

Fourth-seeded Mohawk will play No. 2 seed Monroeville in the 6 p.m. game today at the Division IV district tournament at Shelby.

The Warriors, who bowed out of the tournament in the district semifinals last season, have had an up-and-down season which has resulted in a 14-9 record. Monroeville is 16-5.

Top-seeded Lucas plays No. 3 Crestline in the other district semifinal at Shelby at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Shelby District final is set for 5 p.m. on Friday.

Seventh-seeded Continental (8-10) won’t play its district semifinal game at Elida until Wednesday at 5 p.m. when the Pirates face No. 2 seed Antwerp (12-6). The Archers scored a 7-4 win over the Pirates on March 27.

Hicksville (7-15), which went winless in Green Meadows Conference play, plays defending state champ Convoy Crestview (11-10) in the other district semifinal on Tuesday.

The district final will be at 5 p.m. on Friday.

