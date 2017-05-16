Prep softball: Findlay routs Ross, chalks up 18th win

Findlay High School’s softball team pounded out 21 hits in Monday’s 16-5 Three Rivers Athletic Conference win over Fremont Ross, and the Trojans five seniors went out in style by earning a school-record 18th win in their final game of the 2017 season.

Findlay finished TRAC play at 9-5, fourth in the league standings. The Trojans were 18-7 overall, matching the 2004 team (18-11) for most wins in the program’s history.

Senior centerfielder Kirsten Paris capped a record-breaking season with a 5 for 5, 6-RBI performance. Paris, who established career records for batting average and doubles and a single-season mark for runs-batted in (47), had a two-run double in the first, a solo home run in the third, another RBI double in the fourth and RBI singles in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Taylor Steinke, who set a single-season record for home runs (7) and career marks for triples, RBI and runs scored, had a double and two base hits in Monday’s win. Kallie Kramer (2-1B, HR, 4 RBI) and Kayla Laube (3-1B, RBI) also had three hits each and Kelly Coleman (2-1B) had two.

Senior pitcher Macy Bowling earned the win, going the first three innings, then returning to the circle to finish it up in the sixth.

Fremont Ross 004 001 — 5 8 1

Findlay 303 235 — 16 21 3

WP — Bowling (5-1). LP — England. TOp hitters: (FR)Taylor 2B, 2 RBI; Swaisgood 1B, RBI. (Fin) Paris 2-1B, 2-2B, HR, 6 RBI; Steinke 2-1B, 2B; Laube 3-1B; Kramer 2-1B, HR, 4 RBI; Coleman 2-1B; Langstaff 1B, RBI.

records: Fremont Ross 6-20 overall, 2-10 TRAC; Findlay 18-7, 9-5 TRAC.

NORTH BALTIMORE 17

ARCADIA 3

ARCADIA — North Baltimore clinched its second-straight outright Blanchard Valley Conference softball title in style as the Tigers blasted four home runs in a 17-3 win over Arcadia on Monday.

North Baltimore improved to 18-5 and 10-0 in the BVC, while Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) finished second in the league. The Tigers can complete an undefeated run through the BVC with a win over Cory-Rawson today.

Jasmine McNett blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, added two singles and drove in six runs to lead North Baltimore. Winning pitcher Katelyn Weinandy (13-1) was a triple away from the cycle with five RBIs while Makayla Light homered, singled and drove in two runs.

Karly Renz hit two singles to lead Arcadia (12-7, 8-3 BVC).

North Baltimore 610 145 — 17 21 1

Arcadia 000 300 — 3 3 2

WP — Weinandy (13-1). LP — Peters. TOP HITTERS: (NB) McNett 2-HR, 2-1B, 6 RBI; Weinandy HR, 2B, 1B, 5 RBI; M. Light HR, 1B, 2 RBI; Thompson 3-1B, 2 RBI; A. Light 3-1B; Boyer 2-1B, RBI; Cook 2-1B. (Arc) Renz 2-1B.

RECORDS: North Baltimore 18-5 overall, 10-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 12-7, 8-3.

ELMWOOD 10

GENOA 0

GENOA — Mattison Hillard and Jaela Kynard combined for six hits and two RBIs while Makenna Benschoter fired a two-hit six-inning shutout in the circle as Elmwood blanked Genoa 10-0 in Northern Buckeye Conference softball action Monday.

Hillard doubled among her four hits, while Kynard also had a double. Jill Hannah singled as well for Elmwood (16-8, 6-5 NBC) and drove in two runs.

Genoa fell to 6-14 overall and 5-7 in the NBC.

Elmwood 220 114 — 10 12 0

Genoa 000 000 — 0 2 3

WP — Benschoter. LP — Tuchouski. TOP HITTERS: (Elm) Hillard 2B, 3-1B, RBI; Kynard 2B, 1B, RBI; Hannah 1B, 2 RBI; Drees, Hall & Marsh 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Elmwood 16-8 overall, 6-5 Northern Buckeye Conference; Genoa 6-14, 5-7.

VANLUE 11

PANDORA-GILBOA 1

VANLUE — Vanlue’s Olivia Kliesch fired a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts while smacking a home run and a triple at the plate as the Wildcats beat Pandora-Gilboa 11-1 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game Monday.

Kliesch drove in three runs as well and improved her record in the circle to 6-6. Emma Biller, Sydney Ellerbrock and Grace Wagner each had two hits and combined for six RBIs for the Wildcats (7-8, 4-6 BVC).

Brittany Reigle’s fourth-inning solo home run was the lone hit for P-G (1-16, 0-10 BVC).

Pandora-Gilboa 000 10 — 1 1 2

Vanlue 523 01 — 11 14 0

WP — Kliesch (6-6). LP — Mullins. TOP HITTERS: (P-G) Reigle HR. (Van) Kliesch HR, 3B, 3 RBI; Biller 2-1B, 3 RBI; Ellerbrock 2-1B, 2 RBI; Snook 3B, 2 RBI; Wagner 2-1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Pandora-Gilboa 1-16 overall, 0-10 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 7-8, 4-6.

ARLINGTON 15

RIVERDALE 5

ARLINGTON — Arlington finished what it started in identical fashion on Monday when the Red Devils beat Riverdale 15-5 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball matchup.

Two-run innings helped Arlington take a 4-0 lead on Riverdale before the game was halted by bad weather earlier this season. The Red Devils used two more two-run innings to complete the suspended game on Monday.

Addy Laffety drove in four runs with three base hits as Arlington improved to 10-11 overall and completed its BVC schedule at 5-6. Emily Berry earned the pitching win and had a two-run double, with Ryanne Miller, Courtney Fox and Sara Solt adding RBI singles to the attack.

Brooke Kuenzli, Justine Messmer and Cayley Trutt all had two hits for Riverdale (3-16, 0-10 BVC).

Riverdale 001 40 — 5 9 5

Arlington 227 22 — 15 10 1

WP — Berry (7-5). LP — Taylor. TOp hitters: (Riv) Kuenzli 2-1B; Messmer 2-1B; Trutt 2-1B. (Arl) Berry 2B, 2 RBI; Lafferty 3-1B, 4 RBI; Miller 1B, 2 RBI; Fox 1B, RBI; Solt 1B, RBI.

records: Riverdale 3-16 overall, 0-10 BVC; Arlington 10-11, 5-6.

PATRICK HENRY 7

LIBERTY CENTER 4

LIBERTY CENTER — Patrick Henry’s softball team scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back as the Patriots topped Liberty Center 7-4 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League finale for both teams Monday.

Natalie Herder doubled among her three hits and drove in a run to lead the Patriots (18-7, 3-4 NWOAL). Chloe Seedorf doubled, singled and drove in a run while Erin Diem added a pair of hits and RBIs.

Meghan Skeens’ three hits and two RBIs led Liberty Center (8-17, 1-6 NWOAL).

Patrick Henry 500 101 0 — 7 9 1

Liberty Center 000 030 1 — 4 10 1

WP — Diemer (8-6). LP — M. Weaver. TOP HITTERS: (PH) Herder 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Seedorf 2B, 1B, RBI; Diem 2-1B, 2 RBI. (LC) Skeens 3-1B, 2 RBI; Ball 2-1B.

RECORDS: Patrick Henry 18-7 overall, 3-4 Northwest Ohio Athletic League; Liberty Center 8-17, 1-6.

LAKE 12

FOSTORIA 5

MILLBURY — Five errors and a six-run third inning for Lake doomed Fostoria’s softball team on Monday as the Redmen fell 12-5 in a Northern Buckeye League game.

Tatum Miller had three singles to lead Lake (12-7, 7-4 NBC).

Losing pitcher Alex Talley tripled for the Redmen (7-16, 3-9 NBC). Tyriana Settles and Jennaleigh McCumber both doubled.

Fostoria 400 010 0 — 5 7 5

Lake 036 030 x — 12 8 0

WP — Behlmer. LP — Talley. TOP HITTERS: (Lake) Miller 3-1B. (Fos) Talley 3B; Settles & McCumber 2B.

RECORDS: Fostoria 7-16 overall, 3-9 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 12-7, 7-4.

BELLEVUE 12

NEW RIEGEL 7

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Julia Reinhart had three hits while Brianna Gillig smacked two doubles with an RBI, but Bellevue picked up the win as the Redmen used a four-run seventh inning to pull away for a 12-7 nonleague victory.

Maycie Buckner’s two singles and two RBIs led Bellevue. The Redmen had five players record a double.

Lindsay Bouillon added a single and two RBIs for New Riegel (16-8).

Bellevue 202 004 4 — 12 11 1

New Riegel 002 005 x — 7 10 5

WP — Seamon. LP — Lininger. TOP HITTERS: (Bell) Buckner 2-1B, 2 RBI; Mohr & Weider 2B, 1B, RBI; Fiske, Smith & Pressler 2B, RBI. (NR) Reinhart 3-1B; Gillig 2-2B, RBI; Bouillon 1B, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: New Riegel 16-8.

