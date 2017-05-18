Prep roundup: Archers shoot down Continental

ELIDA — Carlie Hanes handcuffed Continental to just one hit as she pitched Antwerp to a 6-1 win over the Pirates in a Division IV district semifinal softball game at Elida’s Dorothy Edwards Field.

Hanes fanned 18 batters and walked just one as the Archers (13-6) advanced to Friday’s 5 p.m. district final against defending state champ Convoy Crestview.

Hanes helped her own cause with a double. Emily Phillips, Lindsay Bok, Book Hatlevig, Callie Perry and Carson Brunett all singled for Antwerp off of Continental starter Amber Logan.

Jessica Stauffer got the lone hit for Continental (8-11).

Continental 100 000 0 — 1 1 0

Antwerp 002 211 x — 6 7 0

WP — Hanes. LP — Logan. top hitters: (Ant) Hanes 2B; Devore 1B; Emily Phillips 1B; Bok 1B; Hatlevig 1B; Perry 1B; Brumett 1B. (Cont) Stauffer 1B.

records: Antwerp 13-6, Continental 8-11.

VANLUE 13

CORY-RAWSON 3

RAWSON — Vanlue’s softball team cracked a pair of home runs on Wednesday as the Wildcats whipped Cory-Rawson 13-3 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

Vanlue’s Emma Biller homered driving in three runs and Maliah Snook added a home run and single driving in a pair of runs. Olivia Kliesch singled twice driving in two runs and Amyiah Brenneman doubled and singled driving in four runs for the Wildcats (8-8 overall, 5-6 BVC).

Brittney Roth stroked a two-run single and Ariel Meyer added an RBI single to lead the Hornets (2-16, 2-8).

Prep Baseball

RIVERDALE 8-19

ARCADIA 3-1

ARCADIA — Riverdale finished off an 8-3 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Arcadia before taking a 19-1 nonconference win over the Redskins in baseball action on Wednesday.

Wayne Frey went seven innings to get the win in the first game as the Falcons scored five times in the top of the seventh to snap a 3-3 tie.

Austin VandenBosch drove in a pair of runs and Frey added a pair of singles to lead the Falcons at the plate.

Trey Miller went 42/3 innings to get the win in the second game. He also hit an inside-the-park home run and added a triple and single with six RBIs.

Evan McKee tripled, doubled and singled driving in a pair, VandenBosch, who played all nine positions in the game, recorded two doubles, a single and drive in three runs while Cody Mason added two singles and two RBIs for Riverdale (11-12 overall, 4-6 BVC).

Hayden Rader and Dom Guillen both had two singles for the Redskins (4-18, 2-9).

FIRST GAME

Riverdale 001 002 5 — 8 6 0

Arcadia 000 300 0 — 3 3 4

WP — Frey. LP — Martinez. top hitters: (Arc) Palmer 1B; Metzger 1B; Cramer 1B. (Riv) Frey 2-1B; VandenBosch 2 RBI; Loveridge 1B, RBI.

SECOND GAME

Riverdale 220 69 — 19 19 1

Arcadia 000 10 — 1 2 2

WP — Miller. LP — Boes. top hitters: (Arc) Rader 2-1B; Guillen 2-1B. (Riv) McKee 3B, 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Miller HR, 3B, 1B, 6 RBI; VandenBosch 2-2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Mason 2-1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 4-18 overall, 2-9 Blanchard Valley Conference; Riverdale 11-12, 4-6.

FORT JENNINGS 4

PANDORA-GILBOA 1

FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings scored three in the first inning and Austin Luebrecht allowed just four hits over five innings as the Musketeers topped Pandora-GIlboa 4-1 in Wednesday’s Putnam County League action.

Luebrecht struck out five and allowed one run and added a double at the plate as Fort Jennings improved to 7-15 overall and claimed its first PCL win at 1-6.

Logan Hardeman singled, doubled and drove in a game-high two runs for the Musketeers and Derek Luersman singled twice.

Drew Johnson, despite allowing 10 hits and four runs in taking the loss, led the Rockets (6-19, 1-6 PCL) at the plate with a single and a double. Ryan Lee singled and drove in P-G’s only run.

Pandora-Gilboa 001 000 0 — 1 4 1

Fort Jennings 300 010 x — 4 10 1

WP — Luebrecht (5-1). LP — Johnson. top hitters: (P-G) Johnson 1B, 2B; Lee 1B, RBI. (FJ) Hardeman 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Luersman 2-1B; Norbeck 2B, RBI; Luebrecht 2B.

records: Pandora-Gilboa 6-19, 1-6 Putnam County League; Fort Jennings 7-15, 1-6 PCL.

ARLINGTON 3

LIBERTY-BENTON 2

Nathan Insley struck out eight in a complete-game performance for Arlington as the Red Devils closed their season with a 3-2 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Liberty-Benton.

Insley helped his own cause with a double. Nick Affholder doubled and singled and Logan Speyer had a pair of singles and an RBI for the Red Devils (10-8 overall, 7-4 BVC).

Wenzinger smacked three singles with an RBI and Wyatt Young doubled for Liberty-Benton (10-11, 8-3).

Arlington 101 000 1 — 3 8 1

Liberty-Benton 100 010 0 — 2 4 4

WP — Insley. LP — Wolford. top hitters: (Arl) Affholder 2B, 1B; Insley 2B; Speyer 2-1B, RBI. (L-B) Young 2B; Wenzinger 3-1B, RBI.

records: Arlington 10-8 overall, 7-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Liberty-Benton 10-11, 8-3.

ROSSFORD 9

ELMWOOD 2

BLOOMDALE — Rossford improved to 18-5 overall and 9-3 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 9-2 NBC win over Elmwood.

The win keeps the Bulldogs atop the NBC standings. Lake is 8-3, Eastwood 8-4 and Genoa 7-3 in league play.

Elmwood fell to 7-14 and 0-11 in the league with the loss.

VANLUE 11

CORY-RAWSON 1

RAWSON — Vanlue picked up its third conference win of the season as the Wildcats whipped Cory-Rawson 11-1 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

The Wildcats improved to 3-15 overall and 3-8 in the BVC. Cory-Rawson fell to 2-17 overall and finished last in the conference at 1-10.

No information was reported.

