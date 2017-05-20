NCAA Women’s Golf: Barry takes lead after third round

Barry University shot a 305 Friday and took the team lead at the NCAA Division II women’s golf championships at the Findlay Country Club.

Barry leads with a team total of 921, three strokes ahead of Dallas Baptist and six ahead of Indianapolis. The tournament wraps up with today’s fourth round.

West Texas A&M is fourth at 934, followed by St. Mary’s (951), Henderson State (957), Lee (959), Arkansas Tech, Augustana (S.D.) and Rollins (962), Missouri-St. Louis (965) and Grand Valley (978).

St. Leo’s Marie Coors (74-75-75–224) pulled into a tie with Dallas Baptist’s Ann Parmenter (73-73-78) for the individual lead. Barry’s Charlotte Puts (75-76-76–227), Dallas Baptist’s Hannah Harrison (76-74-78–228) and Tarleton State’s Casey Wild (75-77-77–229) complete the top five.

The first group of golfers will tee off at 8:30 a.m. today.

