NCAA Women's Golf: Barry takes lead after third round

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
Barry University shot a 305 Friday and took the team lead at the NCAA Division II women’s golf championships at the Findlay Country Club.
Barry leads with a team total of 921, three strokes ahead of Dallas Baptist and six ahead of Indianapolis. The tournament wraps up with today’s fourth round.
West Texas A&M is fourth at 934, followed by St. Mary’s (951), Henderson State (957), Lee (959), Arkansas Tech, Augustana (S.D.) and Rollins (962), Missouri-St. Louis (965) and Grand Valley (978).
St. Leo’s Marie Coors (74-75-75–224) pulled into a tie with Dallas Baptist’s Ann Parmenter (73-73-78) for the individual lead. Barry’s Charlotte Puts (75-76-76–227), Dallas Baptist’s Hannah Harrison (76-74-78–228) and Tarleton State’s Casey Wild (75-77-77–229) complete the top five.
The first group of golfers will tee off at 8:30 a.m. today.

