Findlay’s Ramsey wins D-I district title

TIFFIN — In the 300 hurdles, it’s a thin line between love and hate.

Just ask Findlay senior Mikaela Ramsey, a returning 300 low hurdles state qualifier.

Ramsey was Findlay’s lone district champ as she won her specialty at Friday’s Division I district track and field championships at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

The top four finishers in each event at Tiffin earned a spot in next week’s Division I regional meet at Amherst Steele.

Ramsey won’t be the only Trojan making the trip east.

As a team, Findlay’s girls squad added three individual qualifiers and a relay to the two individuals and one relay that advanced on Wednesday.

Findlay will be represented in the boys field events only at Amherst. Javon Stallings advanced in the long jump on Wednesday (20-4) and Robbie Riffle qualified in the high jump by finishing third with a leap of 6-0 for the Trojans.

Overall, it was a strong day for FHS’ girls squad as the Trojans were third with 69½ points, finishing behind only Lima Senior (112) and Celina (103½).

Ramsey claimed gold in the 300 hurdles, as she out-leaned Ashland senior Lynsey Plues at the finish line to win the race in 47.97 seconds.

“I hate the 300 hurdles, but I love the 300 hurdles,” Ramsey said. “I just do it because I’m good at it. I’ve grown to love it since I first started running it my freshman year. It’s fun and yet it’s awful at the same time.”

Ramsey took the lead early in the race and held off a hard-charging Plues in the final 15 meters for the win.

“I felt like it was an OK race,” Ramsey said. “When we came around the corner the wind really hits you in the face and it slowed everyone down. I was hoping to get my PR (44.50 seconds), but hopefully I can get it next week at regionals.”

She doubled up for the Trojans. Despite running one of the slowest qualifying times and starting the finals in lane 8, Ramsey was able to advance in the 100 hurdles by finishing third in 16.04.

Getting to regionals in the 100 hurdles was gravy for Ramsey.

“Honestly, I’m just looking to get my PR next week in the 100s and see what happens,” she said. “It’s going to be hard to make it out. Some of the girls in that race are crazy good.”

Ramsey also teamed with Maddie Parker, Mia Johnson and Claire Short to advance in the 1,600 relay with a fourth-place showing in 4:13.94.

Findlay senior Zaresha Neal, who won a district title in the discus on Wednesday, was perhaps the unluckiest athlete in the entire meet.

Neal led the girls shot put with a toss of 41-8¾ heading into the finals. Everyone, except Neal, got their first throws of the finals in before the meet was suspended for an hour when a thunderstorm rumbled through the region.

In fact, Celina’s Paige Sutter had just stepped into the circle for her first throw of the finals when the PA announcer said the meet was suspended. She was allowed to throw and took the lead with her toss of 42-10.

When the meet resumed, Neal had to make all of her finals throws in a drizzle on a wet circle. She fell, but was still able to get off her best throw of the day, 42-6¼, on her first attempt of the finals.

Despite the rain, Neal was still confident she could uncork a district winner.

“During the delay I was just thinking I’ll be OK, I’m just going to put my best foot forward out there,” she said with a smile.

“For me it’s not all about winning. It’s about doing better than I did yesterday and to keep progressing. I was blessed to be here today. I’m just going to keep working and praying,” added the Bowling Green State University-bound Neal.

Short was the only other FHS performer to advance Friday night as she raced to third place in the 800 (2:25.58). She’ll compete in three races at Amherst after earning a spot on the Trojans’ 3,200 relay team on Wednesday.

Several other FHS athletes placed but came up short of a spot at regionals.

• Parker was fifth in the long jump (15-7½).

• Cassidy Pruitt placed eighth in the 100 (13.99).

• Katie Corbin finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:34.17).

• The 800 relay team of Parker, Pruitt, Tia Current and Ramsey was fifth in 1:50.01 and the 400 relay team of Taylor Jones, Current, Lauren Reitman and Pruitt placed eighth in 53.38.

• In the boys meet, Jacob Sellers was seventh in the 1,600 (4:54.43) and Jordan Halliday was seventh in the 3,200 (10:13.08).

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lima Senior 122. 2, Celina 103½. 3, Findlay 69½. 4, Ashland 67½. 5, Fremont Ross 55. 6, Wapakoneta 51. 7, Mansfield Senior 50. 8, Tiffin Columbian 45. 9, Lima Shawnee 38. 10, Mansfield Madison 27. 11, Bowling Green 25½. 12, Norwalk 27. 13, Maumee 4.

WINNERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Sutter (Cel) 42-10. 2, Neal (Fin) 42-6¼. LJ — 1, Jones (TC) 16-4½. 5, Parker (Fin) 15-7½. PV — 1, Sutton (Wap) 10-6. 100 IH — 1, Grose (MS) 15.10. 3, Ramsey (Fin) 16.04. 100 — 1, Henderson (LS) 12.51. 8, Pruitt (Fin) 13.99. 800 RELAY — 1, Lima Senior (Austin, Henderson, McDonald-Gordon, Brown) 1:42.81. 5, Findlay (Parker, Pruitt, Ramsey, Current) 1:50.01. 1,600 — 1, McDonough (Cel) 5:17.42. 5, Corbin (Fin) 5:34.17. 400 RELAY — 1, Mansfield Senior (Brown, Alaya Grose, Alaysia Grose, Franklin) 48.92. 8, Findlay (Jones, Current, Reitman, Pruitt) 53.38. 400 — Brown (LS) 59.49. 300 LH — 1, Ramsey (Fin) 47.97. 800 — 1, Jackson (Cel) 2:19.71. 3, Short (Fin) 2:25.58. 200 — 1, Henderson (Fin) 24.91. 3,200 — McDonough (Cel) 11:28.10. 1,600 RELAY — 1, Lima Senior (Brown, McDonald-Gordon, Austin, Henderson) 4:06.93. 4, Findlay (Parker, Johnson, Short, Ramsey) 4:13.94.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland 95½. 2, Sandusky Perkins 92. 3, Mansfield Senior 69½. 4, Fremont Ross & Bowling Green 65. 6, Sandusky 44. 7, Tiffin Columbian & Norwalk 42. 9, Elida 33½. 10, Celina 32. 11, Maumee 21. 12, Findlay 19. 13, Lima Senior 15. 14, Wapakoneta 12½. 15, Mansfield Madison 11.

WINNERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Amstutz (Ash) 169-4. HJ — 1, Ellis (MS) 6-2. 3, Riffle (Fin) 6-0. 110 HH — 1, McDaniel (Ash) 15.22. 100 — 1, Cook (BG) 11.37. 800 RELAY — 1, Fremont Ross (Kuyken, Starkweather, Grine, Spencer) 1:31.70. 1,600 — 1, Duffield (SP) 4:31.54. 7, Sellers (Fin) 4:54.43. 400 RELAY — 1, Mansfield Senior (Long, Ellis, Chapman, Manns) 43.57. 400 — Spencer (FR) 49.74. 300 IH — McDaniel (Ash) 39.68. 800 — 1, Brown (SP) 1:56.19. 200 — 1, Ellis (MS) 22.35. 3,200 — 1, Kirk (Mau) 9:11.89. 7, Halliday (Fin) 10:13.08. 1,600 RELAY — 1, Fremont Ross (Ellis, Fox, Kuyken, Spencer) 3:27.51.

