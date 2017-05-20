Division II District Track: L-B girls place 2nd at Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR — Liberty-Benton’s girls swept the distance races Friday and finished second as a team in the Division II district track meet at Oak Harbor High School.

Leah Recker won the 800 (2:21.50), Meghan Bartel took the 1,600 (5:29.00) and Chloe Kin captured the 3.200 (12:05.17) as the Eagles finished with 1281/2 team points.

Oak Harbor won the district with 1331/2 points. Fostoria was 10th with 2 points.

Lexington won the boys meet with 113 points, followed by Edison (74) and Liberty-Benton (70). Fostoria tied for 17th with 1 point.

The top four finishers in each event final qualified for next week’s regional meet at Lexington.

For L-B’s girls, Bartel also advanced with a fourth in the 800 (2:31.17). Audrey Murphy gave L-B two runners in the 3,200 with a fourth-place finish (13:08.47).

Sophie Norden was fourth in the 100 intermediate hurdles (16.50), Lily Kintner was third in the 400 (1:02.91) and Lindsey Bishop tied for third in the high jump (5-1). Bishop, Kintner, Recker and Norden were second in the 1,600 relay (4:13.95).

Liberty-Benton’s Evan Stump won the shot put with a heave of 50-81/2. Justin Risner advanced for L-B’s boys in both hurdles races. He was second in the 110 highs (15.14) and third in the 300 intermediates (41.39). Austin May advanced with a fourth in the 100 (11.39) and Will Poling qualified with a fourth in the high jump (5-8).

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Lexington 113. 2, Edison 74. 3, Liberty-Benton 70. 4, Oak Harbor 61. 5, Bellevue 59. 6, Galion 57. 7, Shelby 53. 8, Huron 40. 9, Genoa 31. 10, Ontario 26. 11, Clear Fork 20. 12, Clyde 18. 13, Port Clinton 14. 14, Rossford 8. 15, Lake 6. 16, Toledo Scott 3. t-17, Fostoria 1. t-17, Vermillion 1.

WINNERS & AREA Boys FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Stump (L-B) 50-8½. HJ — 1, Stine (She) 6-1. 4, Poling (L-B) 35-8. 110 HH — 1, Ostheimer (Edi) 14.78. 2, Risner (L-B) 15.14. 8, Hatter (Fos) 18.83. 100 — 1, Jefferson (OH) 11.05. 4, May (L-B) 11.39. 800 relay — 1, Galion 1:31.05. 6, Liberty-Benton (Burner, Poling, Rath, May) 1:34.12. 1,600 — 1, Johnston (Lex) 4:29.74. 400 relay — 1, Oak Harbor 44.03. 400 — VanCauwenber (Hur) 50.80. 300 ih — 1, Ostheimer (Edi) 40.33. 3, Risner (L-B) 41.39. 800 — 1, Friebel (She) 1:59.64. 7, Burner (L-B) 2:07.69 . 200 — 1, McPeak (Bel) 22.66. 5, May (L-B) 23.59. 3,200 — 1, Brown (She) 9:35.86. 5, Sansalone (L-B). 8, Rosenber (L-B) 10::28.34. 1,600 relay — 1, Lexington 3:26.02. 5, Liberty-Benton (Rath, Risner, Burner, May) 3:30.58.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Oak Harbor 133½. 2, Liberty-Benton 128½. 3, Eastwood 110. 4, Bellevue. 5, Lake 71. 6, Rossford 66. 7, Port Clinton 36. 8, Genoa 28. 9, Toledo Scott 4. 10, Fostoria 2.

WINNERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Wolf (OH) 39-21/2. 5, Smelcer (L-B) 34-71/2. 6, Clouse (L-B) 34-11/2. HJ — 1, Meyer (Eas) 5-4. 100 IH — 1, Meyer (Eas) 15.89. 4, Norden (L-B) 16.50. 100 — 1, Clark (Ros) 12.80. 800 relay — 1, Oak Harbor 1:47.51. 5, Liberty-Benton (E. Bishop, Kintner, Lenhart, Norden) 1:52.77. 1,600 — 1, Bartel (L-B) 5:29.00. 5, Stump (L-B) 5:54.20. 400 relay — 1, Eastwood 51.68. 6, Liberty-Benton (Bell, Lenhart, Masterlasco, Warrington) 54.64. 400 — 1, Clay (Ros) 1:00.92. 5. Kintner (L-B) 1:02.51. 6, Brown (L-B) 1:07.27. 300 Lh — 1, Reesman (Bel) 49.13. 5, Norden (L-B) 51.16. 8, E. Bishop (L-B) 52.47. 800 — 1, Recker (L-B) 2:21.50. 4, Bartel (L-B) 2:31.17. 200 — 1, Clay (Ros) 26.26. 6, Kintner (L-B) 28.00 3,200 — 1, Kin (L-B) 12:05.17. 4, Murphy (L-B) 13:08.47. 1,600 relay — 1, Rossford 4:12.05. 2, Liberty-Benton (L. Bishop, Kintner, Recker, Norden) 4:13.95. 7, Fostoria (Durst, Hickle, James, Sheets) 4:42.93.

Comments

comments