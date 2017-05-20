Division II District Track: O-G wins 3 events at Defiance

DEFIANCE — Ottawa-Glandorf got victories from Melissa Knott in the 100-meter intermediate hurdles, Ben Wischmeyer in the 800 and its girls 400 relay quartet Friday at the Division II district meet at Defiance High School.

O-G’s boys placed ninth as a team with 351/3 points, with Upper Sandusky 10th with 34 points. Napoleon won the boys team title with 82 points, ahead of Toledo Central Catholic (80) and Wauseon (75).

O-G’s girls were sixth with 58 points, and Upper Sandusky (43) placed eighth. Defiance won with 114 points, ahead of Napoleon (771/3) and Toledo Central Catholic (72).

Wischmeyer won the 800 in 1:59.11 to advance to next week’s regional meet at Lexington.

The top four individuals in each event qualified for regional competition.

Also advancing to the boys regional were Upper Sandusky’s Christian Omeonga, who was fourth in the 400 (53:11); Nate McMillan, who was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.22) and Shane Pack, who was second in the discus (161-1).

Knott advanced to the regional in three events. She won the 100 intermediate hurdles (15.73), was third in the 300 low hurdles (49.64) and joined Kirsten Siefker, Alaina Schimmoeller and Amanda Sahloff to win the 400 relay (51.92).

O-G’s Maggie Rump advanced by placing fourth in the 400 (1:03.10), and Upper Sandusky’s Madelyn Shasteen moved on with a third in the pole vault (9-6).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1) Napoleon 82. 2, Toledo Central Catholic 80. 3, Wauseon 75. 4, Lima Shawnee 671/3. 5, Van Wert 61. 6, Bryan 57. 7, St. Marys Memorial 48. 8, Swanton 47. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf 351/3. 10, Upper Sandusky 34. 11, Coldwater 29. 12, Otsego 191/3. 13, Kenton 16. 14, Lima Bath 10.

Winners & AREA BOYS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Meece (Nap) 180-11. 2, Pack (US) 161-1. 7, Kuhlman (O-G) 130-3. 8, Thompson (US) 126-3. HJ — 1, Henry (VW) 6-2. 5, Olds (O-G) 5-6. 110 HH — 1, Fisher (Nap) 15.46. 7, McMillan (US) 16.76. 100 — 1, Ford (Shaw) 11.26. 6, Rodney (O-G) 11.70. 800 RELAY — 1, Lima Shawnee 1:31.76. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf (Beverly, Rodney, Recker, Wischmeyer) 1:35.43. 8, Upper Sandusky (Ramos, Bills, McMillan, Omeonga) 1:37.95. 1,600 — 1, Fellers (Nap) 4:34.78. 8, Siefker (O-G) 4:52.34 400 rELAY — 1, Toledo Central Catholic 44.43. 6, Upper Sandusky (Ramos, Bills, Holloway, Verdugo) 46.73. 400 — 1, Griffin (TCC) 51.25. 4, Omeonga (US) 53.66. 8, Recker (O-G) 55.11. 300 IH — 1, Klosterman (Cold) 39.88. 4, McMillan (US) 41.22. 800 — 1, Wischmeyer (O-G) 1:59.11. 200 — 1, Ford (Shaw) 22.32. 6, Rodney (O-G) 24.09. 3,200 — 1, Vernot (Wau) 10:14.18. 7, Rosengarten (O-G) 10:51.88. 1,600 RELAY — 1, Bryan 3:27.60.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Defiance 114. 2, Napoleon 771/3. 3, Toledo Central Catholic 72. 4, Elida 60. 5, Van Wert 591/3. 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 58. 7, Wauseon 48. 8, Upper Sandusky 43. 9, Kenton 34. 10, St. Marys Memorial 33. 11, Lima Bath 281/3. 12, Bryan 20. 13, Otsego 13.

Winners & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Freeman (TCC) 37-5¼. LJ — 1, Braun (VW) 17-¼. 5, Sahloff (O-G) 16-2. 8, Wischmeyer (O-G) 15-2. PV — 1, Howard (Def) 10-4. 3, Shasteen (US) 9-6. 100 IH — 1, Knott (O-G) 15.73. 6, Hayden (US) 16.87. 100 — 1, Blair (Nap) 13.05. 5, Siefker (O-G) 13.36. 8, Sahloff (O-G) 13.88. 800 RELAY — 1, Defiance 1:49.54. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf (Siefker, A. Schimmoeller, Sahloff, Bockrath) 1:53.45. 6, Upper Sandusky (Hayden, Daughenbaugh, Taylor, Carey) 1:54.29. 1,600 — 1, Kovacs (TCC) 5:16.08. 8, Weininger (US) 5:55.01. 400 RELAY — 1, Ottawa-Glandorf (Siefker, A. Schimmoeller, Sahloff, Knott) 51.92. 7, Upper Sandusky (Daughenbaugh, Smith, Huston, Carey) 54.09. 400 — 1, Holland (Ken) 1:01.93. 4, Rump (O-G) 1:03.10. 6, Kail (US) 1:07.71. 300 LH — 1, Peckinpaugh (Nap) 46.18. 3, Knott (O-G) 49.64. 6, Hayden (US) 50.35. 800 — 1, Kovacs (TCC) 2:21.41. 7, Wischmeyer (O-G) 2:31.94. 200 — 1, Wallace (Bath) 26.96. 6, Taylor (US) 27.90. 3,200 — 1, Wilker (SMM) 11:43.38. 1,600 RELAY — 1, Toledo Central Catholic 4:11.99. 5, Upper Sandusky (Carey, Kail, Taylor, Hayden) 4:20.22. 7, Ottawa-Glandorf (Wischmeyer, B. Schimmoeller, Palmer, Rump) 4:28.66.

