College Roundup: ONU, Bluffton athletes earn league honors

WORTHINGTON — Ohio Northern seniors Ashley Borchers and Cully Gordon were honored as Ohio Northern’s Clyde Lamb Award winners for 2016-17 by the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The prestigious Clyde A. Lamb Scholar-Athlete Awards are presented annually to a single male and a single female from each of the league’s 10 institutions.

Criteria for the award include at least two years participation in an OAC-sponsored sport, senior status, a minimum grade point average of 3.00 and sportsmanlike conduct in a manner that has brought credit to the student-athlete and his or her institution.

Borchers was named second team All-America by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as a setter this season. She is a four-year letterwinner and is majoring in early childhood education.

Borchers is a three-time All-OAC honoree, was the 2016 OAC Player of the Year and was named First team All-Great Lakes Region twice.

Gordon is a four-year lettermen in both cross country and track and field and is majoring in mechanical engineering. He won the OAC title in the 10,000-meter run at the 2016 OAC Championships and is a two-time All-OAC honoree.

He ranks sixth all-time at ONU in the 10,000 and is the 18th fastest cross country in ONU history.

Gordon is also a three-time Academic All-Conference honoree and made the Dean’s List all eight semesters at ONU.

The award was founded in 1985 and is named in honor of Clyde A. Lamb.

Lamb organized the department of health and physical education at Ohio Northern University in 1929, and served as a coach, department chairman and athletics director at ONU from 1929-64.

He continued to teach full-time until his death in 1969.

All-OAC baseball

ADA — The Ohio Northern University baseball team had five players earn all-Ohio Athletic Conference honors for the 2017 season.

Junior T.J. Storer led the list as he earned first team all-OAC honors, junior Jordan Bostater was named second team all-OAC and junior Brandon Kasberg, sophomore Luke Klinehoffer and freshman Jack Schaller earned spots on the all-OAC third team.

Storer, a junior closer, led the conference and currently leads the nation with 14 saves. Storer led the pitching staff with a 1.69 ERA and currently owns the lowest all-time career ERA in Polar Bear history.

The Polar Bears posted their fourth consecutive winning season in 2017 as they finished 21-19 under 6th-year head coach Gene Stechschulte.

All-OAC women’s tennis

ADA — Four members of the Ohio Northern women’s tennis team were named all-Ohio Athletic Conference in voting conducted by the league’s nine head coaches.

Junior Lynn Kelly and sophomore Ashley Ochsenhirt were named first team all-OAC. Senior Christina Corbin and freshman Ola Latala made the all-OAC second team.

This season, Kelly went 5-2 at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and 8-3 at No. 1 doubles while battling a series of nagging injuries. In her career, Kelly is 39-11 in singles, 46-11 in doubles and 85-22 overall.

Ochsenhirt led the Polar Bears with a 23-4 singles record, including a 15-2 mark at No. 1 singles, in her first season at ONU. She was also a team-best 23-4 in doubles, going 13-3 at No. 1, and led the squad with a 46-8 overall record.

The Polar Bears posted a 22-5 record, finished second in the OAC regular season standings with a 7-1 mark and reached the finals of the OAC Tournament this season under 16th-year head coach Scott Wills.

BU’s McElroy honored

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University junior Josie McElroy has been named all-Central Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

This is the second year in a row that McElroy has been named all-Central Region.

McElroy batted .404 with a slugging percentage of .725, which ranks as third best on Bluffton’s single-season list. She also smacked 17 doubles with six home runs.

ONU wins all-sports title

ADA — Ohio Northern won the Ohio Athletic Conference women’s All-Sports Trophy for the 2016-17 season.

This marks the second consecutive title and the 11th crown overall for the Polar Bear women’s teams.

ONU edged Mount Union 80-79¼ on the strength of OAC titles in volleyball, soccer, basketball and outdoor track and field.

Ohio Northern also finished second in tennis and indoor track and field and was third in golf and swimming and diving.

Ohio Northern’s men finished third out of 10 teams with 78¾ points.

The Polar Bears captured the Conference title in cross country and runner-up finishes in soccer, basketball and indoor and outdoor track and field.

All-HCAC baseball

BLUFFTON — Four Bluffton University baseball players earned all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors.

Seniors Luke Hickey, Dyson Bowman and Jaylen Von Sossan (Ottawa-Glandorf) all received second team all-Heartland Conference awards. Dante D’Andrea made the HCAC honorable mention list.

Von Sossan finished the season with an ERA of 2.35, putting him ninth on Bluffton’s single-season list. Batters hit just .213 off Von Sossan, good for fifth on single-season list. Von Sossan was a workhouse during his Bluffton career, finishing fifth on the all-time list in games started with 31 and 12th in innings pitched with 1692/3.

In conjunction with the all-Heartland Conference awards, the conference has announced the all-HCAC Sportsmanship Team for the 2017.

Members of the All-HCAC Sportsmanship team are selected by the coaches and their teammates as individuals who demonstrate the ideals of positive sportsmanship both on and off the field/court of competition. Senior Blake Merrill earned the award for Bluffton.

All-OAC men’s tennis

ADA — Ohio Northern sophomores David Hayman and Tim Kargl were named all-Ohio Athletic Conference in men’s tennis for 2016-17 in voting conducted by the league’s nine head coaches.

Hayman was a second team selection and Kargl was an honorable mention honoree.

Hayman led the Polar Bears with a 17-6 singles record, playing primarily at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots. He was also one of three ONU players with 12 doubles wins and led the team with an overall record of 29-15.

The Polar Bears posted an 11-11 record and finished sixth in the OAC with a 3-5 record in 2016-17 under first-year head coach Mike Bonnell.

Goodchild all-district

ADA — Ohio Northern junior Zach Goodchild was named PING All-Great Lakes Region in men’s golf for 2016-17 by the National Golf Coaches Association.

Goodchild led the Polar Bears in scoring this season, averaging 74.4 strokes per round for 18 rounds.

In 56.5 career rounds, Goodchild has a 76.46 average.

He is also an academic all-Ohio Athletic Conference selection.

The Polar Bears posted a 49-33-1 overall record and were fourth at the OAC Championships tournament under fourth-year head coach Chad Bucci.

Curlis, Adolph shine

COLUMBUS — Findlay High graduate Connor Curlis pitched seven strong innings on Thursday and earned the win in Ohio State’s 7-4 Big Ten Conference win over Indiana.

Curlis gave up two runs on four hits, struck out four and walked one. The sophomore left-hander is 5-3 on the season, with eight starts among his 20 appearances for the Buckeyes (22-32).

Curlis is tied for the team lead in innings pitched (622/3) and leads the Buckeyes in strikeouts with 58.

Farther north, Van Buren graduate Ross Adolph is having a solid season with the University of Toledo baseball team.

Adolph has started all 51 games for the Rockets (15-36). The sophomore outfielder is fourth among UT regulars with a .250 batting average, and is among the team leaders in doubles (11), triples (4), home runs (5) and RBIs (19).

Comments

comments