Track Honor Roll
Boys Track
Shot Put
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 56-1 1/4
“2. Pack, Upper Sandusky 50-7 1/2
“3. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 50-6
“4. Stump, Liberty-Benton 49-3 1/2
“5. Crawford, North Baltimore 48-1
“6. Arnold, Elmwood 47-8
“7. Ham, Upper Sandusky 47-5 3/4
“8. Kuhlman, Ottawa-Glandorf 46-8
“9. Verhoff, Ottawa-Glandorf 46-0 1/2
10. Verhoff, Pandora-Gilboa 45-5
Discus
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 167-5
“2. Pack, Upper Sandusky 158-3
“3. Tanner, Patrick Henry 151-11
“4. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 148-8
“5. Agin, Ada 148-5
“6. Ridenour, Columbus Grove 137-10
“7. Hill, Arcadia 137-9
“8. Arnold, Elmwood 136-10
“9. Crawford, North Baltimore 135-8
10. Clymer, Columbus Grove 135-7
High Jump
“1. Montague, McComb 6-2
“1. Poling, Liberty-Benton 6-2
“3. Rader, Cory-Rawson 6-1
“3. Franjic, North Baltimore 6-1
“5. Johnson, Carey 6-0
“5. Troyer, Continental 6-0
“5. Tabler, Columbus Grove 6-0
“5. Letso, Riverdale 6-0
“5. Balliet, Mohawk 6-0
10. Recker, Continental 5-10
10. Olds, Ottawa-Glandorf 5-10
10. Nelson, Hopewell-Loudon 5-10
10. Jefferson, Bluffton 5-10
10. Riffle, Findlay 5-10
10. Turner, Van Buren 5-10
Long Jump
“1. Risner, Liberty-Benton 21-8
“2. Poling, Liberty-Benton 20-9 1/4
“3. Stallings, Findlay 20-8 1/2
“4. Schroeder, McComb 20-2 1/2
“4. Nartker, Kalida 20-2 1/2
“6. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 19-11 1/2
“7. Pearson, Lakota 19-10 1/2
“8. Case, McComb 19-8
“9. Brian, North Baltimore 19-7 3/4
10. Burner, Liberty-Benton 19-7 1/2
Pole Vault
“1. Keck, Van Buren 14-0
“2. Tabler, Columbus Grove 13-6
“2. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 13-6
“4. Bacon, Riverdale 13-0
“4. Kotey, Liberty-Benton 13-0
“6. Verdugo, Upper Sandusky 12-6
“7. Krendl, Continental 12-0
“8. Hillabrand, Lakota 11-4
“9. Rickenbacher, Hardin Northern 11-0
“9. Fersch, Kalida 11-0
100 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 11.00
“2. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 11.07
“3. Johnson, Patrick Henry 11.09
“4. Bassitt, Bluffton 11.10
“4. Stallings, Findlay 11.10
“6. Rodney, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.19
“7. May, Liberty-Benton 11.25
“8. Verhoff, Kalida 11.26
“9. Noriega, Fort Jennings 11.35
10. Saltzman, Van Buren 11.39
200 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 22.50
“2. Bassitt, Bluffton 22.85
“3. Verhoff, Kalida 22.90
“4. Johnson, Patrick Henry 23.10
“5. Evans, Riverdale 23.20
“6. Bair, Van Buren 23.32
“7. May, Liberty-Benton 23.41
“8. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 23.47
“9. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 23.53
10. Buck, McComb 23.60
400 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 50.23
“2. Bame, Hardin Northern 50.94
“3. Maag, Fort Jennings 51.22
“4. Verhoff, Kalida 51.41
“5. Kingsley, Bluffton 51.42
“6. Evans, Riverdale 51.47
“7. Woods, Carey 51.56
“8. Childress, Elmwood 51.87
“9. Brian, North Baltimore 52.07
10. Johnson, Patrick Henry 52.47
800 Meters
“1. Bame, Hardin Northern 1:57.91
“2. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:59.94
“3. Harnish, Bluffton 2:00.35
“4. Siefker, Ottoville 2:01.40
“5. Wensink, Patrick Henry 2:02.16
“6. Halliday, Findlay 2:04.30
“7. Burner, Liberty-Benton 2:04.34
“8. Murphy, Elmwood 2:05.48
“9. Dunlap, Mohawk 2:05.59
10. Beck, Arlington 2:05.98
1,600 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 4:21.15
“2. Bame, Hardin Northern 4:25.78
“3. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 4:32.27
“4. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 4:37.33
“5. Andreas, Bluffton 4:38.77
“6. Halliday, Findlay 4:39.09
“7. Smith, Old Fort 4:43.07
“8. Cook, Carey 4:43.74
“9. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 4:45.24
10. Sansalone, Liberty-Benton 4:46.12
3,200 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 9:54.08
“2. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 9:58.64
“3. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10:08.11
“4. Cook, Carey 10:17.69
“5. P. Brubaker, Columbus Grove 10:24.72
“6. Hoorman, Cory-Rawson 10:27.59
“7. Renteria, Riverdale 10:28.42
“8. Sansalone, Liberty-Benton 10:29.12
“9. Seitz, Van Buren 10:35.57
10. Hellman, Findlay 10:36.62
110 Meter High Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 14.20
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 15.22
“3. Pryor, Findlay 15.63
“4. Saltzman, Van Buren 15.70
“5. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 16.01
“5. Hatter, Fostoria Senior 16.01
“7. Rider, Findlay 16.27
“8. Stearns, Elmwood 16.57
“9. Letso, Riverdale 16.80
10. Scarberry, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.90
10. Endicott, Van Buren 16.90
300 Meter Inter. Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 39.50
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 41.27
“3. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 41.30
“4. Pryor, Findlay 42.35
“5. LaRue, McComb 42.60
“6. Patton, Carey 42.82
“7. Stearns, Elmwood 42.90
“8. Streaker, Lakota 42.97
“9. Saltzman, Van Buren 43.01
10. Rath, Liberty-Benton 43.22
400 Meter Relay
“1. Patrick Henry 44.35
“2. Liberty-Benton 44.60
“3. Findlay 44.89
“4. Bluffton 45.10
“5. Kalida 45.60
“6. Hopewell-Loudon 45.95
“7. Van Buren 45.96
“8. McComb 46.05
“9. Upper Sandusky 46.10
10. Pandora-Gilboa 46.15
800 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 1:33.03
“2. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:34.47
“3. Kalida 1:34.50
“4. McComb 1:34.97
“5. Hopewell-Loudon 1:35.01
“6. Patrick Henry 1:35.21
“7. Findlay 1:35.46
“8. Columbus Grove 1:36.18
“9. Elmwood 1:36.20
10. Van Buren 1:36.44
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 3:30.92
“2. Patrick Henry 3:31.98
“3. Riverdale 3:32.72
“4. Bluffton 3:33.68
“5. Carey 3:35.83
“6. Elmwood 3:37.01
“7. Cory-Rawson 3:37.99
“8. Van Buren 3:38.01
“9. Findlay 3:38.12
10. Kalida 3:39.30
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Bluffton 8:28.84
“2. Columbus Grove 8:29.30
“3. Hardin Northern 8:30.04
“4. Riverdale 8:32.50
“5. Fort Jennings 8:33.46
“6. Patrick Henry 8:37.11
“7. Findlay 8:40.56
“8. Ottawa-Glandorf 8:41.83
“9. McComb 8:44.96
10. Mohawk 8:46.15
Girls Track
Shot Put
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 49-8
“2. G. Rigel, Leipsic 45-0
“3. Neal, Findlay 42-9 1/2
“4. Pauley, Riverdale 41-8 1/2
“5. Watkins, Arcadia 38-11 1/2
“6. Nelson, Ada 38-2 1/2
“7. Brooker, North Baltimore 36-9
“8. Metzger, Bluffton 36-6 1/2
“9. Clouse, Liberty-Benton 35-10
10. Klausing, Kalida 35-7 1/2
Discus
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 171-5
“2. Neal, Findlay 149-11
“3. Pauley, Riverdale 145-5
“4. Watkins, Arcadia 128-0
“5. Caudill, Columbus Grove 127-8 1/2
“6. King, Elmwood 124-7
“7. G. Rigel, Leipsic 123-5
“8. Miller, Liberty-Benton 122-9
“9. H. Hoersten, Ottoville 122-3
10. Nichols, Arlington 121-5
High Jump
“1. Mangas, Ottoville 5-8
“2. L. Willow, Arlington 5-4 1/4
“3. H. Willow, Arlington 5-4
“3. Herder, Patrick Henry 5-4
“5. L.Bishop, Liberty-Benton 5-0
“5. Nunez, Leipsic 5-0
“5. Conley, Upper Sandusky 5-0
“5. Keck, Van Buren 5-0
“5. Ferguson, Pandora-Gilboa 5-0
10. Layne, Findlay 4-11
Long Jump
“1. Siefker, Leipsic 17-3
“2. Inbody, Arlington 16-7
“3. Watson, Lakota 16-5
“4. A. Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa 16-4 1/2
“5. Jameson, Hopewell-Loudon 16-1 1/2
“6. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 16-1
“7. Johnson, Findlay 16-0 1/2
“8. H. Willow, Arlington 15-9 3/4
“9. L. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 15-8 1/2
10. Parker, Findlay 15-7 1/2
Pole Vault
“1. Swisher, Liberty-Benton 11-0
“2. Gier, Upper Sandusky 10-6
“3. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 10-0
“3. Baker, Bluffton 10-0
“5. Bucher, North Baltimore 9-6
“6. Gallegos, Riverdale 9-0
“6. Crawford, Arlington 9-0
“6. West, Patrick Henry 9-0
“6. Jones, Liberty-Benton 9-0
“6. Dellifield, Ada 9-0
“6. Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon 9-0
100 Meters
“1. Baker, Bluffton 12.72
“2. Norden, Carey 12.77
“3. Sybert, Columbus Grove 12.78
“4. Inbody, Arlington 13.04
“5. A. Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa 13.06
“6. Sahloff, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.09
“7. Palos, Lakota 13.10
“7. Smith, Vanlue 13.10
“9. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.12
10. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 13.21
200 Meters
“1. Sybert, Columbus Grove 26.54
“2. Baker, Bluffton 26.72
“3. Norden, Carey 26.89
“4. Smith, Vanlue 27.08
“5. Brubaker, Arcadia 27.17
“6. Lykins, Carey 27.29
“7. Mangas, Ottoville 27.35
“8. Current, Findlay 27.44
“9. Kintner, Liberty-Benton 27.50
10. Palos, Lakota 27.70
400 Meters
“1. Baker, Bluffton 1:01.25
“2. Lykins, Carey 1:01.69
“3. Smith, Vanlue 1:01.80
“4. Kintner, Liberty-Benton 1:02.00
“5. Rump, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:02.35
“6. Doepker, Kalida 1:02.65
“7. Recker, Liberty-Benton 1:02.91
“8. Schweller, Ottoville 1:02.96
“9. Arnold, Elmwood 1:03.27
10. Kail, Upper Sandusky 1:03.60
800 Meters
“1. Oler, Mohawk 2:22.26
“2. Recker, Liberty-Benton 2:22.83
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 2:25.21
“4. Short, Findlay 2:26.58
“5. Doepker, Kalida 2:27.30
“6. Knodell, Ottoville 2:27.43
“7. Myerholtz, Columbus Grove 2:29.17
“8. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 2:29.37
“9. Lucke, Kalida 2:30.00
10. Palmer, Ottawa-Glandorf 2:30.05
1,600 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 5:11.22
“2. Oler, Mohawk 5:17.68
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 5:29.18
“4. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:30.57
“5. Lucke, Kalida 5:34.15
“6. Corbin, Findlay 5:34.78
“7. Malsam, Columbus Grove 5:37.26
“8. Kin, Liberty-Benton 5:40.01
“9. A. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:40.60
10. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 5:41.32
3,200 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10:57.51
“2. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 11:46.15
“3. Kin, Liberty-Benton 11:58.54
“4. Lucke, Kalida 12:11.40
“5. Corbin, Findlay 12:20.07
“6. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 12:22.36
“7. A. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 12:25.52
“8. Weininger, Upper Sandusky 12:29.68
“9. J. Collier, Riverdale 12:38.51
10. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 12:42.13
100 Meter Interm. Hurdles
“1. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.13
“2. Ramsey, Findlay 15.54
“3. Bockrath, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.69
“4. C. McCluer, Columbus Grove 15.78
“5. Norden, Liberty-Benton 15.93
“6. Watson, Lakota 16.20
“7. Barnhisel, Elmwood 16.27
“8. Honigford, Ottoville 16.40
“9. L. Willow, Arlington 16.42
10. Bower, Patrick Henry 16.58
300 Meter Low Hurdles
“1. Ramsey, Findlay 47.09
“2. Clouse, Old Fort 47.48
“3. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 48.12
“4. Keller, Continental 48.58
“5. Barnhisel, Elmwood 48.85
“6. Norden, Liberty-Benton 49.09
“7. Waltz, Cory-Rawson 49.22
“8. E. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 50.02
“9. Pfeiffer, Ada 50.57
“9. Gambrell, Bluffton 50.57
400 Meter Relay
“1. Ottawa-Glandorf 51.76
“2. Van Buren 52.26
“3. Carey 52.28
“4. Columbus Grove 52.35
“5. Pandora-Gilboa 52.63
“6. Findlay 52.88
“7. Bluffton 53.07
“8. Ottoville 53.08
“9. Upper Sandusky 53.45
10. Arlington 53.66
800 Meter Relay
“1. Findlay 1:47.90
“2. Columbus Grove 1:50.17
“3. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:50.63
“4. Carey 1:50.79
“5. Hopewell-Loudon 1:51.41
“6. Pandora-Gilboa 1:52.05
“7. Bluffton 1:52.16
“8. Van Buren 1:52.33
“9. Upper Sandusky 1:52.95
10. Ottoville 1:53.57
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Ottoville 4:11.97
“2. Findlay 4:12.27
“3. Liberty-Benton 4:15.90
“4. Ottawa-Glandorf 4:17.00
“5. Upper Sandusky 4:20.95
“6. Mohawk 4:21.86
“7. Pandora-Gilboa 4:24.18
“8. Bluffton 4:25.73
“9. Kalida 4:25.90
10. Patrick Henry 4:25.98
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 9:47.60
“2. Kalida 9:53.19
“3. Findlay 9:57.87
“4. Ottawa-Glandorf 10:04.11
“5. Mohawk 10:04.65
“6. Columbus Grove 10:10.68
“7. Leipsic 10:20.12
“8. Bluffton 10:24.76
“9. Riverdale 10:26.22
10. Upper Sandusky 10:28.58