Track Honor Roll

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
Boys Track
Shot Put
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 56-1 1/4
“2. Pack, Upper Sandusky 50-7 1/2
“3. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 50-6
“4. Stump, Liberty-Benton 49-3 1/2
“5. Crawford, North Baltimore 48-1
“6. Arnold, Elmwood 47-8
“7. Ham, Upper Sandusky 47-5 3/4
“8. Kuhlman, Ottawa-Glandorf 46-8
“9. Verhoff, Ottawa-Glandorf 46-0 1/2
10. Verhoff, Pandora-Gilboa 45-5
Discus
“1. Roney, Columbus Grove 167-5
“2. Pack, Upper Sandusky 158-3
“3. Tanner, Patrick Henry 151-11
“4. Tuttle, Cory-Rawson 148-8
“5. Agin, Ada 148-5
“6. Ridenour, Columbus Grove 137-10
“7. Hill, Arcadia 137-9
“8. Arnold, Elmwood 136-10
“9. Crawford, North Baltimore 135-8
10. Clymer, Columbus Grove 135-7
High Jump
“1. Montague, McComb 6-2
“1. Poling, Liberty-Benton 6-2
“3. Rader, Cory-Rawson 6-1
“3. Franjic, North Baltimore 6-1
“5. Johnson, Carey 6-0
“5. Troyer, Continental 6-0
“5. Tabler, Columbus Grove 6-0
“5. Letso, Riverdale 6-0
“5. Balliet, Mohawk 6-0
10. Recker, Continental 5-10
10. Olds, Ottawa-Glandorf 5-10
10. Nelson, Hopewell-Loudon 5-10
10. Jefferson, Bluffton 5-10
10. Riffle, Findlay 5-10
10. Turner, Van Buren 5-10
Long Jump
“1. Risner, Liberty-Benton 21-8
“2. Poling, Liberty-Benton 20-9 1/4
“3. Stallings, Findlay 20-8 1/2
“4. Schroeder, McComb 20-2 1/2
“4. Nartker, Kalida 20-2 1/2
“6. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 19-11 1/2
“7. Pearson, Lakota 19-10 1/2
“8. Case, McComb 19-8
“9. Brian, North Baltimore 19-7 3/4
10. Burner, Liberty-Benton 19-7 1/2
Pole Vault
“1. Keck, Van Buren 14-0
“2. Tabler, Columbus Grove 13-6
“2. Grothaus, Columbus Grove 13-6
“4. Bacon, Riverdale 13-0
“4. Kotey, Liberty-Benton 13-0
“6. Verdugo, Upper Sandusky 12-6
“7. Krendl, Continental 12-0
“8. Hillabrand, Lakota 11-4
“9. Rickenbacher, Hardin Northern 11-0
“9. Fersch, Kalida 11-0
100 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 11.00
“2. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 11.07
“3. Johnson, Patrick Henry 11.09
“4. Bassitt, Bluffton 11.10
“4. Stallings, Findlay 11.10
“6. Rodney, Ottawa-Glandorf 11.19
“7. May, Liberty-Benton 11.25
“8. Verhoff, Kalida 11.26
“9. Noriega, Fort Jennings 11.35
10. Saltzman, Van Buren 11.39
200 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 22.50
“2. Bassitt, Bluffton 22.85
“3. Verhoff, Kalida 22.90
“4. Johnson, Patrick Henry 23.10
“5. Evans, Riverdale 23.20
“6. Bair, Van Buren 23.32
“7. May, Liberty-Benton 23.41
“8. Stickley, Hopewell-Loudon 23.47
“9. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 23.53
10. Buck, McComb 23.60
400 Meters
“1. Warnimont, Cory-Rawson 50.23
“2. Bame, Hardin Northern 50.94
“3. Maag, Fort Jennings 51.22
“4. Verhoff, Kalida 51.41
“5. Kingsley, Bluffton 51.42
“6. Evans, Riverdale 51.47
“7. Woods, Carey 51.56
“8. Childress, Elmwood 51.87
“9. Brian, North Baltimore 52.07
10. Johnson, Patrick Henry 52.47
800 Meters
“1. Bame, Hardin Northern 1:57.91
“2. Wischmeyer, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:59.94
“3. Harnish, Bluffton 2:00.35
“4. Siefker, Ottoville 2:01.40
“5. Wensink, Patrick Henry 2:02.16
“6. Halliday, Findlay 2:04.30
“7. Burner, Liberty-Benton 2:04.34
“8. Murphy, Elmwood 2:05.48
“9. Dunlap, Mohawk 2:05.59
10. Beck, Arlington 2:05.98
1,600 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 4:21.15
“2. Bame, Hardin Northern 4:25.78
“3. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 4:32.27
“4. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 4:37.33
“5. Andreas, Bluffton 4:38.77
“6. Halliday, Findlay 4:39.09
“7. Smith, Old Fort 4:43.07
“8. Cook, Carey 4:43.74
“9. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 4:45.24
10. Sansalone, Liberty-Benton 4:46.12
3,200 Meters
“1. Siefker, Ottoville 9:54.08
“2. Na. Bostelman, Patrick Henry 9:58.64
“3. DeHaven, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10:08.11
“4. Cook, Carey 10:17.69
“5. P. Brubaker, Columbus Grove 10:24.72
“6. Hoorman, Cory-Rawson 10:27.59
“7. Renteria, Riverdale 10:28.42
“8. Sansalone, Liberty-Benton 10:29.12
“9. Seitz, Van Buren 10:35.57
10. Hellman, Findlay 10:36.62
110 Meter High Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 14.20
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 15.22
“3. Pryor, Findlay 15.63
“4. Saltzman, Van Buren 15.70
“5. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 16.01
“5. Hatter, Fostoria Senior 16.01
“7. Rider, Findlay 16.27
“8. Stearns, Elmwood 16.57
“9. Letso, Riverdale 16.80
10. Scarberry, Ottawa-Glandorf 16.90
10. Endicott, Van Buren 16.90
300 Meter Inter. Hurdles
“1. Bassitt, Bluffton 39.50
“2. Risner, Liberty-Benton 41.27
“3. McMillan, Upper Sandusky 41.30
“4. Pryor, Findlay 42.35
“5. LaRue, McComb 42.60
“6. Patton, Carey 42.82
“7. Stearns, Elmwood 42.90
“8. Streaker, Lakota 42.97
“9. Saltzman, Van Buren 43.01
10. Rath, Liberty-Benton 43.22
400 Meter Relay
“1. Patrick Henry 44.35
“2. Liberty-Benton 44.60
“3. Findlay 44.89
“4. Bluffton 45.10
“5. Kalida 45.60
“6. Hopewell-Loudon 45.95
“7. Van Buren 45.96
“8. McComb 46.05
“9. Upper Sandusky 46.10
10. Pandora-Gilboa 46.15
800 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 1:33.03
“2. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:34.47
“3. Kalida 1:34.50
“4. McComb 1:34.97
“5. Hopewell-Loudon 1:35.01
“6. Patrick Henry 1:35.21
“7. Findlay 1:35.46
“8. Columbus Grove 1:36.18
“9. Elmwood 1:36.20
10. Van Buren 1:36.44
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 3:30.92
“2. Patrick Henry 3:31.98
“3. Riverdale 3:32.72
“4. Bluffton 3:33.68
“5. Carey 3:35.83
“6. Elmwood 3:37.01
“7. Cory-Rawson 3:37.99
“8. Van Buren 3:38.01
“9. Findlay 3:38.12
10. Kalida 3:39.30
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Bluffton 8:28.84
“2. Columbus Grove 8:29.30
“3. Hardin Northern 8:30.04
“4. Riverdale 8:32.50
“5. Fort Jennings 8:33.46
“6. Patrick Henry 8:37.11
“7. Findlay 8:40.56
“8. Ottawa-Glandorf 8:41.83
“9. McComb 8:44.96
10. Mohawk 8:46.15
Girls Track
Shot Put
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 49-8
“2. G. Rigel, Leipsic 45-0
“3. Neal, Findlay 42-9 1/2
“4. Pauley, Riverdale 41-8 1/2
“5. Watkins, Arcadia 38-11 1/2
“6. Nelson, Ada 38-2 1/2
“7. Brooker, North Baltimore 36-9
“8. Metzger, Bluffton 36-6 1/2
“9. Clouse, Liberty-Benton 35-10
10. Klausing, Kalida 35-7 1/2
Discus
“1. Leppelmeier, McComb 171-5
“2. Neal, Findlay 149-11
“3. Pauley, Riverdale 145-5
“4. Watkins, Arcadia 128-0
“5. Caudill, Columbus Grove 127-8 1/2
“6. King, Elmwood 124-7
“7. G. Rigel, Leipsic 123-5
“8. Miller, Liberty-Benton 122-9
“9. H. Hoersten, Ottoville 122-3
10. Nichols, Arlington 121-5
High Jump
“1. Mangas, Ottoville 5-8
“2. L. Willow, Arlington 5-4 1/4
“3. H. Willow, Arlington 5-4
“3. Herder, Patrick Henry 5-4
“5. L.Bishop, Liberty-Benton 5-0
“5. Nunez, Leipsic 5-0
“5. Conley, Upper Sandusky 5-0
“5. Keck, Van Buren 5-0
“5. Ferguson, Pandora-Gilboa 5-0
10. Layne, Findlay 4-11
Long Jump
“1. Siefker, Leipsic 17-3
“2. Inbody, Arlington 16-7
“3. Watson, Lakota 16-5
“4. A. Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa 16-4 1/2
“5. Jameson, Hopewell-Loudon 16-1 1/2
“6. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 16-1
“7. Johnson, Findlay 16-0 1/2
“8. H. Willow, Arlington 15-9 3/4
“9. L. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 15-8 1/2
10. Parker, Findlay 15-7 1/2
Pole Vault
“1. Swisher, Liberty-Benton 11-0
“2. Gier, Upper Sandusky 10-6
“3. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 10-0
“3. Baker, Bluffton 10-0
“5. Bucher, North Baltimore 9-6
“6. Gallegos, Riverdale 9-0
“6. Crawford, Arlington 9-0
“6. West, Patrick Henry 9-0
“6. Jones, Liberty-Benton 9-0
“6. Dellifield, Ada 9-0
“6. Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon 9-0
100 Meters
“1. Baker, Bluffton 12.72
“2. Norden, Carey 12.77
“3. Sybert, Columbus Grove 12.78
“4. Inbody, Arlington 13.04
“5. A. Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa 13.06
“6. Sahloff, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.09
“7. Palos, Lakota 13.10
“7. Smith, Vanlue 13.10
“9. Siefker, Ottawa-Glandorf 13.12
10. Daughenbaugh, Upper Sandusky 13.21
200 Meters
“1. Sybert, Columbus Grove 26.54
“2. Baker, Bluffton 26.72
“3. Norden, Carey 26.89
“4. Smith, Vanlue 27.08
“5. Brubaker, Arcadia 27.17
“6. Lykins, Carey 27.29
“7. Mangas, Ottoville 27.35
“8. Current, Findlay 27.44
“9. Kintner, Liberty-Benton 27.50
10. Palos, Lakota 27.70
400 Meters
“1. Baker, Bluffton 1:01.25
“2. Lykins, Carey 1:01.69
“3. Smith, Vanlue 1:01.80
“4. Kintner, Liberty-Benton 1:02.00
“5. Rump, Ottawa-Glandorf 1:02.35
“6. Doepker, Kalida 1:02.65
“7. Recker, Liberty-Benton 1:02.91
“8. Schweller, Ottoville 1:02.96
“9. Arnold, Elmwood 1:03.27
10. Kail, Upper Sandusky 1:03.60
800 Meters
“1. Oler, Mohawk 2:22.26
“2. Recker, Liberty-Benton 2:22.83
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 2:25.21
“4. Short, Findlay 2:26.58
“5. Doepker, Kalida 2:27.30
“6. Knodell, Ottoville 2:27.43
“7. Myerholtz, Columbus Grove 2:29.17
“8. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 2:29.37
“9. Lucke, Kalida 2:30.00
10. Palmer, Ottawa-Glandorf 2:30.05
1,600 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 5:11.22
“2. Oler, Mohawk 5:17.68
“3. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 5:29.18
“4. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:30.57
“5. Lucke, Kalida 5:34.15
“6. Corbin, Findlay 5:34.78
“7. Malsam, Columbus Grove 5:37.26
“8. Kin, Liberty-Benton 5:40.01
“9. A. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 5:40.60
10. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 5:41.32
3,200 Meters
“1. Volpe, Fostoria St. Wendelin 10:57.51
“2. Bartel, Liberty-Benton 11:46.15
“3. Kin, Liberty-Benton 11:58.54
“4. Lucke, Kalida 12:11.40
“5. Corbin, Findlay 12:20.07
“6. T. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 12:22.36
“7. A. Ellerbrock, Columbus Grove 12:25.52
“8. Weininger, Upper Sandusky 12:29.68
“9. J. Collier, Riverdale 12:38.51
10. Shasteen, Upper Sandusky 12:42.13
100 Meter Interm. Hurdles
“1. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.13
“2. Ramsey, Findlay 15.54
“3. Bockrath, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.69
“4. C. McCluer, Columbus Grove 15.78
“5. Norden, Liberty-Benton 15.93
“6. Watson, Lakota 16.20
“7. Barnhisel, Elmwood 16.27
“8. Honigford, Ottoville 16.40
“9. L. Willow, Arlington 16.42
10. Bower, Patrick Henry 16.58
300 Meter Low Hurdles
“1. Ramsey, Findlay 47.09
“2. Clouse, Old Fort 47.48
“3. Knott, Ottawa-Glandorf 48.12
“4. Keller, Continental 48.58
“5. Barnhisel, Elmwood 48.85
“6. Norden, Liberty-Benton 49.09
“7. Waltz, Cory-Rawson 49.22
“8. E. Bishop, Liberty-Benton 50.02
“9. Pfeiffer, Ada 50.57
“9. Gambrell, Bluffton 50.57
400 Meter Relay
“1. Ottawa-Glandorf 51.76
“2. Van Buren 52.26
“3. Carey 52.28
“4. Columbus Grove 52.35
“5. Pandora-Gilboa 52.63
“6. Findlay 52.88
“7. Bluffton 53.07
“8. Ottoville 53.08
“9. Upper Sandusky 53.45
10. Arlington 53.66
800 Meter Relay
“1. Findlay 1:47.90
“2. Columbus Grove 1:50.17
“3. Ottawa-Glandorf 1:50.63
“4. Carey 1:50.79
“5. Hopewell-Loudon 1:51.41
“6. Pandora-Gilboa 1:52.05
“7. Bluffton 1:52.16
“8. Van Buren 1:52.33
“9. Upper Sandusky 1:52.95
10. Ottoville 1:53.57
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Ottoville 4:11.97
“2. Findlay 4:12.27
“3. Liberty-Benton 4:15.90
“4. Ottawa-Glandorf 4:17.00
“5. Upper Sandusky 4:20.95
“6. Mohawk 4:21.86
“7. Pandora-Gilboa 4:24.18
“8. Bluffton 4:25.73
“9. Kalida 4:25.90
10. Patrick Henry 4:25.98
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Liberty-Benton 9:47.60
“2. Kalida 9:53.19
“3. Findlay 9:57.87
“4. Ottawa-Glandorf 10:04.11
“5. Mohawk 10:04.65
“6. Columbus Grove 10:10.68
“7. Leipsic 10:20.12
“8. Bluffton 10:24.76
“9. Riverdale 10:26.22
10. Upper Sandusky 10:28.58

