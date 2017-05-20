UF athletes headed to Division II nationals

A trio of former Liberty-Benton prep standouts are among the nine University of Findlay athletes who have qualified for the NCAA Division II national track and field championships May 25-27 at the IMG Sports Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Throwers dominate the list of qualifiers for the Oilers.

Liberty-Benton products Alex DeVincentis qualified in both the women’s shot put (6th seed, 15.24 meters) and discus (10th, 50.52) while Liz Streacker (9th, 59.28) will compete in the women’s hammer throw.

The third L-B grad, Austin Combs, has the seventh-best toss in the nation in the men’s hammer throw at 61.92 meters.

Tynelle Gumbs will compete in both the hammer throw (8th, 59.30) and discus (7th, 51.43), and Erica King has the fourth-best mark in the hammer throw at 61.34 meters heading into the NCAA meet.

Trevia Gumbs qualified as the No. 17 seed in the shot put (14.61).

Ben Hahler will represent UF’s men’s team in the shot put as the fourth seed with a throw of 18.10.

Two track athletes qualified for the Oilers.

Lenell Shelby III advanced in the men’s 400 hurdles with a time of 52.30 seconds while Milani Glass has the 16th-fastest time in the women’s 100 hurdles.

UF’s NCAA qualifiers also earned all-region honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

In addition to the team’s NCAA qualifiers, the Oilers’ George Effah, Kurt Grieger, Shelby and Jaye Williams earned all-region honors in the 1,600 relay, Effah netted a spot on the all-region team in the 400 and Derek Spindler was an honoree in the pole vault.

To make the all-region team, an athlete had to be ranked in the top five in the region in his or her respective event or be a member of a relay team that was ranked in the top three in the region.

Two other former area prep field event athletes have also qualified to compete at nationals.

Liberty-Benton grad Dylan Cornwell is ranked fifth in the pole vault for Tiffin with a season-best jump of 5.2 meters.

Patrick Henry alumnus Marcus Myers ranks fourth in the men’s hammer throw for Walsh with a toss of 64.24 meters.

