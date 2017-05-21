District Baseball: New Riegel cruises past Calvert for district title

By ANDY WOLF

CLYDE — New Riegel had to wait out some rain to get to Lorain.

A steady downpour put a “to be continued” on Friday’s Division IV district baseball finals with the Blue Jackets leading Tiffin Calvert 7-1.

When play resumed Saturday morning, New Riegel finished the job with an 11-1 victory in five innings to secure its second district title in three years.

“It’s crazy,” New Riegel coach Gregg Hughes said. “It’s like an emotional roller coaster, you know. We come out last night and get ahead, get shut down and come back in today. I tell you what, they came to play.”

New Riegel (20-5) advances to meet Warren John F. Kennedy (17-4), winner of the Fairport Harbor District at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals at the Lorain Pipe Yard Field.

The game was not only called in the middle of an inning, but during Brandon Arbogast’s at-bat with an 0-2 count and Blue Jackets on first and third with one out.

New Riegel had put seven runs on the scoreboard the previous inning and was hungry for more.

“I definitely think with having to restart, there could’ve been a little stop in the momentum,” Arbogast, who had two hits and two RBIs total, said. “But we picked up right where we left off and that’s what carried us over for this win.”

Arbogast had almost 24 hours to think the at-bat over.

He blooped the first pitch he saw into center field for an RBI single, scoring Alex Theis.

“I wasn’t really nervous,” Arbogast said. “I think I hit better with two strikes. You just get the mentality that ‘I’ve got to hit this ball’ and I think that’s the mentality you’ve got to go in with that kind of count.”

Two batters later, Calvert reliever Nolan Wuescher balked in Michael Kirian from third base to give New Riegel a 9-1 lead.

The Blue Jackets tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth to force the run rule as Theis doubled in Brian Hughes and came around to score on an error.

“Once we get momentum going, there’s no stopping it,” Arbogast said. “Our lineup feeds off each other. When one guy starts it, everybody else follows. That’s a great thing for us.”

Meanwhile, New Riegel’s Cole Noftz came on to pitch two innings of scoreless relief since starter Alec Zoeller reached the one-day limit in pitches on Friday.

But the Senecas made him work.

Noftz allowed consecutive singles to Jaron Gase and Kaden Wuescher to start the fourth.

He then struck out the next batter, got Gase at third on a fielder’s choice and leadoff man Grant Vera to ground out to end the inning.

In the next inning, Noftz quickly erased his leadoff walk with a sharp pickoff move.

He fanned the next two batters looking to end the game.

In all, Tiffin Calvert stranded seven runners on base.

“The ole adage of ‘get ’em on, get ’em over and get ’em in,'” Tiffin Calvert coach Brian Rothrock said. “We were getting them on; we weren’t getting them in. I just think inexperience caught up to us a little bit.”

The Senecas got their only run in the first inning but Zoeller left the bases loaded to get out of what could’ve been a crooked inning.

With its first two batters reaching base via walk (Vera) and error (Trenton Cooper), a wild pitch by Zoeller put both runners in motion.

Catcher Dylan Smith’s errant throw went by Arbogast at third base and was overran by left fielder Ben Dryfuse.

Vera scored but Cooper was called out advancing to third without touching second base.

“Momentum right there, especially the way (our starter Conner Kennedy) comes out and goes through four batters,” Rothrock said of the first inning. “…The footing here was not great yesterday but the baserunning mistake at second, the big inning right there was knocked out. The two next guys walked.”

Because of the shuffling of district winners, the Blue Jackets won’t potentially have to face No. 4-ranked Berlin Center Western Reserve until the regional finals.

The Blue Devils (22-4), which defeated New Riegel 2-0 in the 2015 regional semis, have made the regional finals in three of the last four seasons and the state tournament in 2014 and 2015 (runner-up).

Hughes said getting back to regionals had been a goal for them all season long.

“We started 8-5 and were kind of not playing good sometimes,” Hughes said. “We preached to them all year long, if we stick together and play together as a team we can be really, really good.”

Since then the Blue Jackets have won 12 in a row.

They’ll have seven letterwinners with regional experience when they take the field Thursday.

“Being back here feels amazing,” Arbogast said. “Being a senior, it’s just really great to be able to help bring my team back to this spot.

“We’re playing the best we’ve played all season. We had a little bit of a rough start but we really came together and now we’re playing some great baseball. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”

New Riegel 007 22 — 11 8 4

Tiffin Calvert 100 00 — 1 2 2

WP — Zoeller. LP — Kennedy. top hitters: (NR) Theis 2B, RBI; Kirian 1B, 2 RBI; Arbogast 2-1B, 2 RBI; Dryfuse 1B, RBI; Hughes 2-1B, 2 RBI. (TC) Gase 1B; K. Wuescher 1B.

records: New Riegel 20-5; Tiffin Calvert 12-10.

