District Baseball: O-G wins first district title in 36 years

ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf didn’t earn any of its four runs against Coldwater on Saturday.

But the Titans did earn their first district baseball title since 1981.

O-G scored runs on two of Coldwater’s three errors while winning pitcher Chase Schrieber got out of several Cavaliers’ scoring chances as the Titans won 4-1 in a Division III district final at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field.

“It’s a great feeling. We’ve been down here many a times and that team there (Coldwater) usually knocks us out or another good team in there with us,” O-G coach Nick Miller said. “It’s good to finally be on the right side of this one.”

The Titans, ranked No. 11 in the final coaches poll, won its third district title in school history (also won in 1979) and improved to 19-7. O-G will take on Clear Fork, a 9-2 winner over Margaretta in another district final, at 2 p.m. Thursday at Elida.

Coldwater, the No. 8-ranked team which won the Midwest Athletic Conference title for the 30th time, finished 19-8.

O-G trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Titans took control by scoring three runs on just one hit.

Coldwater starting pitcher Cole Frilling walked Austin Horstman on four pitches and hit Grant Fuerst on the next pitch to open the inning. After Logan Balbaugh’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, the Titans got the break they needed.

Nathan Arrington drilled a liner to center field. Coldwater’s Mitch Niekamp came charging in and dove for the ball, but it bounced off his glove.

Horstman and Fuerst scored on the error as the Titans took a 2-1 lead.

“We were very fortunate that that ball just scooted off his glove,” Miller said. “That actually proved to be enough runs for us, but we’ll take it any way we can get it.

“You could tell that it took a lot of pressure off our kids and they just went out and relaxed from then on and finished the game.”

“That’s the game of baseball,” Coldwater coach Brian Harlamert said. “It’s small and little things.”

Frilling walked Owen Hiegel two batters later to set up first and second with one out. After Dylan Brosher came in to replace Frilling on the mound, Mike Bowers smacked an RBI single down the left field line to score Ethan Alt (pinch running for Arrington) and extend O-G’s lead to 3-1.

“I’ve been struggling this postseason and I knew I just had to come up clutch,” said Bowers, who also had a double and two walks to lead O-G.

The Titans added a run in the sixth. Arrington was hit by Jacob Wenning’s pitch; Logan Miller laid down a sacrifice bunt and Coldwater catcher Jacob Hartings fired the throw over first baseman Dylan Thobe’s head, which allowed Arrington to score.

Schrieber pitched a complete game and allowed an earned run on six hits. He tallied seven strikeouts, including two in the first inning to get out of a two-on, one-out jam, and had two walks and a hit batter on 112 pitches (60 in the first three innings).

Wenning’s RBI groundout in the second inning scored Ryan Knapke for the Cavaliers’ only run of the game.

Overall, both teams stranded eight runners. Wenning led off the fifth with one of his two hits and Sam Broering followed him with a single down the left field line, but Schrieber forced a pair of flyouts and a fielder’s choice to get out of the jam.

“We knew we had to make plays behind him, and we’ve done it all year,” Nick Miller said. “This is a typical game for us, just find a way to scratch out a couple of runs and play good defense and our pitchers give us a chance to win every time out.”

Frilling took the loss, allowing three unearned runs in 32/3 innings with three strikeouts, four walks, a hit batter and a balk.

Coldwater 010 000 0 — 1 6 3

Ottawa-Glandorf 000 301 x — 4 4 1

WP — Schrieber. LP — Frilling. TOP HITTERS: (Cold) Wenning 2-1B, RBI. (O-G) Bowers 2B, 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Coldwater 19-8, Ottawa-Glandorf 19-7.

