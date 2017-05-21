District Softball: Carey beats Grove for regional berth

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Staff Writer

FOSTORIA — Carey stranded nine runners in Saturday’s district final, more than that of its counterpart and top-seeded Columbus Grove.

But it was the Blue Devils who made it out of Fostoria with its second Division IV district title in as many years earning a trip to Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds for a regional semifinal after a 7-3 win over the Bulldogs.

So after scoring six runs in the first three innings including a three-run second inning, Carey staved off every Bulldogs comeback, turned two crucial double plays and got out of two bases-loaded jams for a win after being rained out on the same field on Friday a day earlier.

“We told the girls you gotta jump on them early, put it to ’em, get runs early, and then put the pressure on them and take the pressure off us,” Carey coach Teresa Gillig said.

Carey, after beating Grove in the same district final last season, improved to 16-5 overall and again advances to a regional semifinal to play the Monday’s winner between Hilltop and North Central at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs bow out of the tournament at 18-3.

While Columbus Grove stranded just eight runners, one fewer than Carey, it stranded a higher percentage of its 14 base runners and compounded the misfortune by making three additional outs at bases, including one at home plate on a passed ball which halted a one-out bases-loaded opportunity.

The Bulldogs aren’t responsible for all of the blame, though.

Grove hitters struck out just three times, routinely putting the ball in play, but the defense behind Dani Berardinelli-Clark and later Hannah Lonsway was as superb as it has been all season.

If there was any doubt, the Blue Devils made its presence felt with an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play to end the first inning following a leadoff walk.

“Double plays were big momentum boosters for us,” Gillig said.

“They had bases loaded on us a couple times and we just went out and were able to pull through on defense and shut down the runs.”

Carey flashed the leather again in the sixth inning.

After Tori Warnecke and Jenny Ellerbrock led off the frame with a single and a walk respectively, Jenna Hardeman — who belted a big two-RBI double to right-center to get Grove on the board in the fourth — again made hard contact to opposite field but this time second baseman Emma Wagner snared the ball on a line and doubled off Ellerbrock at first to get two quick outs in an inning which Grove eventually stranded the bases loaded.

“We just couldn’t get that ball to drop. We hit it hard, I felt like we hit it hard, it was just right at ’em,” Grove coach Travis Gallmeier said.

“We had some spots where we had a chance to get some runs and just couldn’t get that key hit. I thought we hit the ball pretty hard today, what do they call them, atoms? Right at-ems? It didn’t matter where we hit it, it was right at ’em. They made plays, they made plays when they needed to.”

Carey’s ace Berardinelli-Clark, who sports a sub-3 ERA and is fifth in the Northern 10 Conference in strikeouts per inning, wasn’t a stranger to the stage, either.

After firing a two-hit shutout in last season’s 5-0 district final win over Grove, she allowed just four hits in the rematch.

“Being in the district finals really pushes me to pitch perfect and I know the defense is there,” she said.

And that defense, led by freshman shortstop Hailey Niederkohr who Grove’s coach Gallmeier described as “athletic as all get out” is a great fall-back option that nearly any pitcher would welcome.

“I just know I can rely on them, even if I mess up a pitch or something, then they’re right there behind me,” she added of the defense that helped her also strand the bases loaded in the second inning.

Berardinelli-Clark (2-1B) helped herself early singling for the first hit of the game before Felicite Smith (2-1B, 2 RBIs) followed her with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Devils really got going in the second when Caitie Carter drew a seven-pitch walk, Sydney Ferguson (2-2B, RBI) doubled, Bridget Mulholland reset the order with an RBI single and Bryanna Curlis (1B, 2-BB, 2 RBIs) lined a two-RBI single into the second base gap.

“That team hits the ball pretty hard,” Gallmeier said. “It’s a good team. They’re here for a reason.”

Carey 132 001 0 — 7 10 2

Columbus Grove 000 200 1 — 3 4 3

WP — Berardinelli-Clark. LP — Sautter. top hitters: (Car) Ferguson 2-2B, RBI; Smith 2-1B, 2 RBI; Berardinelli-Clark 2-1B; Curlis 1B, 2 RBI; Lonsway 2B. (CG) Hardeman 2B, 2 RBI; Watt, Warnecke & Birkemeier 1B.

RECORDS: Carey 16-5; Columbus Grove 18-3.

