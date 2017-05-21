District Softball: Old Fort falls to No. 1-ranked Gibsonburg

By SCOTT COTTOS

OAK HARBOR — Coach Jason Ward was well aware that his Old Fort softball team’s early 1-0 lead against Gibsonburg would not be nearly enough to win.

The Golden Bears, ranked No. 1 in the final Division IV state coaches poll, can flat-out hit. And that’s exactly what they did, as they quickly overcame that early deficit and went on to whip the ninth-ranked Stockaders 10-3 in Saturday’s district championship game at Oak Harbor High School.

Abby Cantrell collected four hits and drove in three runs on the day and Libby Henderson belted a three-run homer to help seal the deal in the sixth inning as Gibsonburg improved to 24-0 and gained a spot in Wednesday’s 5 p.m. regional semifinal at Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds.

The Golden Bears’ semifinal opponent will be the winner of Monday’s Elida district championship game between Antwerp and defending state champion Convoy Crestview.

Peyton Miller’s two-out single off the glove of diving Gibsonburg shortstop Shylee Schmeltz sent Mackie Ward home for a 1-0 Old Fort lead in the top of the third inning. Almost all the way thereafter, though, it was all Golden Bears.

“Them getting the first run could have maybe given our girls a little bit more of a drive to get focused,” Gibsonburg coach Marty Brown said.

“Just like I said on Wednesday (after the Stockaders’ district semifinal win over New Riegel) — Gibsonburg’s a good club,” Jason Ward said. “Our girls came and they knew what they were faced against and they challenged them early and played well. Then Gibsonburg put some hits together and got some runs and they did what they were supposed to do. They did their jobs.

“Our girls have got heart. They stayed with it and didn’t give up, which is very appreciated. Tough loss because I’d like to see them go on. But the better team, Gibsonburg, did well. They hit the ball well.”

The Bears went in front for good with a two-out charge in the bottom of the third, as Cantrell singled in a run and, after an error, Keely Snyder knocked in two runs with a single for a 3-1 advantage.

Cantrell’s fifth-inning double to the left-center field fence off losing pitcher Sarah Hossler sent two runners home, and Henderson then greeted reliever Savannah McCoy with a run-scoring single to raise the count to 6-1.

Hossler re-entered to hit and launched a two-run homer to center against winning pitcher Aubrey Fleming to cut the lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth.

But Henderson extended Gibsonburg’s lead to 10-3 when she followed Marian Younker’s run-scoring double and Cantrell’s single with a bomb over the left-center field fence.

“Once the game was 6-3, in my opinion, that’s a new game,” Brown said. “We were able to stay focused and plate four more runs, and I think the girls have shown that they have the composure to do that at most any time.”

The loss marked the end of the high school athletic careers of Old Fort’s Miller, Mackie Ward, Alli Adelsperger, Sydney Clouse and Jordan Magers, who contributed to Sandusky Bay Conference River Division championships in volleyball, basketball and softball during their senior year.

“The girls have got heart,” Jason Ward said. “I’m sure they’re getting worn out, but they’ve still got heart. That’s all I asked from them. I told them to leave it all on the field today and I believe that they did. I used everybody I had in the dugout and everybody did what they were supposed to do.”

Old Fort 001 002 0 — 3 8 1

Gibsonburg 003 034 x — 10 10 1

WP — Fleming. LP — Hossler. top hitters: (OF) Ward 2B; Miller 2-1B, RBI; Hossler HR, 1B, 2 RBI; W. Bilger 2-1B; Gillett 2B. (Gib) Younker 2B, RBI; Cantrell 3-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Henderson HR, 1B, 4 RBI; Snyder 3B, 1B, 2 RBI; Lee 2B.

records: Old Fort 19-4, Gibsonburg 24-0.

