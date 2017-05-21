District Track: Mohawk’s Oler qualifies for regionals in 4 events

BUCYRUS — Mohawk’s Destini Oler will be busy next week.

After helping the Warriors’ 3,200 relay team advance Wednesday, Oler advanced in two individual events and the 1,600 relay at Saturday’s Division III district track and field championships at Bucyrus.

The top four finishers in each girls race qualify for the Division III regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union, which gets underway on Wednesday.

The top four finishes in each boys race advance to Wednesday’s Division III regional at Tiffin.

Oler helped the Warriors finish 11th in the 17-team girls field with 32 points as New London topped Colonel Crawford 98-81½ for the district title.

Oler, a returning state qualifier in the 800, was second in the 800 (2:23.91), fourth in the 1,600 (5:32.76) and teamed with Anna Stillberger, Alexa Konkle and Madison Fredritz for third in the 1,600 relay (4:18.57).

Colonel Crawford and Ashland Crestview tied for the boys team crown with 86 points each. Mohawk (17) was 13th and New Riegel (11) finished 15th among the 18 teams competing.

New Riegel’s Dylan Reinhart doubled up in the hurdles as he was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.75) and fourth in the 110 high hurdles (16.59).

Billy Dunlap was fourth in the 800 (2:04.32) to advance for Mohawk.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Colonel Crawford & Ashland Crestview 86. 3, Western Reserve 69. 4, New London 67. 5, Wynford 53. 6, Bucyrus 52. 7, Seneca East 422/3. 8, Lucas 41. 9, Monroeville 352/3. 10, Willard 312/3. 11, Norwalk St. Paul 192/3. 12, Tiffin Calvert 18. 13, Mohawk 17. 14, South Central 14. 15, New Riegel 11. 16, Plymouth 10. 17, Crestline 6. 18, Mansfield St. Peter’s 31/3.

WINNERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Tinkey (CC) 151-6. HJ — 1, Robinson (Buc) 6-4. 110 HH — 1, Shifflet (AC) 15.72. 4, Reinhart (NR) 16.59. 100 — 1, Watson (Wyn) 11.38. 800 relay — 1, New London (Molnar, Moore, Logan, Woodmancy) 1:34.02. 7, Mohawk (Balliet, Dunlap, Stillberger, West) 1:36.76. 1,600 — 1, Johnson (CC) 4:12.09. 400 relay — 1, Tiffin Calvert (Keller, Conn, Fabrizio, Jones) 45.01. 400 — .1, Puder (WR) 52.16 300 ih — 1, Shifflet (AC) 40.83. 3, Reinhart (NR) 42.75. 800 — 1, Oswalt (WR) 2:00.80. 4, Dunlap (Moh) 2:04.32. 200 — 1, Watson (Wyn) 22.64. 3,200 — 1, Bauer (CC) 9:52.12. 6, Vargo (Moh) 10:35.79. 1,600 relay — 1, Ashland Crestview (Shifflet, Shriver, Durbin, Barber) 3:34.06. 7, Mohawk (Balliet, Dunlap, Stillberger, West) 3:40.74.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, New London 98. 2, Colonel Crawford 81½. 3, Norwalk St. Paul 77. 4, Western Reserve 44. 5, Seneca East 42½. 6, Mansfield St. Peter’s 39½. 7, Monroeville 38½. 8, Buckeye Central 35. 9, Mansfield Christian 34. 10, Wynford 33. 11, Mohawk 32. 12, South Central 30. 13, Bucyrus 25. 14, Ashland Crestview 21½. 15, Plymouth 15. 16, Lucas 13½. 17, Crestline 3.

WINNERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Orewiler (Buc) 35-8. LJ — 1, Luedy (NL) 16-¼. PV — 1, England (SE) 11-6. 100 IH — 1, Wade (MSP) 15.51. 100 — 1, Wade (MSP) 12.51. 800 relay — 1, Monroeville (Blackford, A. Barman, B. Barman, Smith) 1:50.96. 1,600 — 1, Trumpower (MC) 5:17.41. 4, Oler (Moh) 5:32.76. 6, Stillberger (Moh) 5:43.79. 400 relay — 1, Norwalk St. Paul (Baker, Hedrick, Scavuzzo, Powers) 51.71. 400 — 1, Smith (Mon) 1:00.04. 300 Lh — 1, Cathey (NL) 49.24. 800 — 2, Oler (Moh) 2:23.91. 200 — 1, Wade (MSP) 25.39. 3,200 — 1, Reynolds (MC) 11:23.23. 1,600 relay — 1, Norwalk St. Paul (Dowdell, Scavuzzo, Powers, Hedrick) 4:06.81. 3, Mohawk (Oler, Stillberger, Fredritz, Konkle) 4:18.57.

Comments

comments