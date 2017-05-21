District Track: Ottoville’s Siefker wins three events at Spencerville

SPENCERVILLE — Ottoville’s Brendan Siefker won three events while the Big Green’s girls track team had three athletes advance to regionals in four events as area athletes competed in the Division III district track and field championships at Spencerville.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for this week’s regional meet at Troy.

Ottoville finished third in the girls team standings with 62 points, while Fort Jennings (3) was 15th. Minster cruised to the team title with 148.

Minster also won the boys team title with 103 points. Ottoville (37) placed eighth while Fort Jennings (34) was 10th.

Siefker swept the distance events as he won the 1,600 in a Spencerville district-record 4:23.91. He placed first in the 800 in 1:58.95 and the 3,200 in 9:56.47.

Ottoville’s girls team had three relay teams qualify for regionals. Lindsay Schweller, Madison Knodell, Alicia Honigford and Brooke Mangas teamed up to finish second in the 1,600 relay (4:10.24), third in the 800 relay (1:49.80) and fourth in the 400 relay (52.76).

Honigford also was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.36), while Knodell finished fourth in the 800 (2:25.78). Mangas, the two-time defending high jump state champ, will also compete in that event at regionals after tying her own meet record on Thursday (won with a 5-8).

Fort Jennings’ boys team had a pair of individual qualifiers as Kyle Maag was third in the 800 (2:02.47) and Ian Ricker placed fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.88). Maag was also part of the Musketeers’ winning 3,200 relay team on Thursday.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 103. 2, St. Henry 69. 3, Parkway 68½. 4, Spencerville 67½. 5, Marion Local 61. 6, Lincolnview 60. 7, Delphos Jefferson 41. 8, Ottoville 37. 8, New Bremen 37. 9, Fort Recovery & Fort Jennings 34. 12, Lima Temple Christian 26. 13, Delphos St. John’s 12. 14, Lima Central Catholic 8. 15, Convoy Crestview 3.

WINNERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Dircksen (ML) 147-1. HJ — 1, Hemmelgarn (NB) 6-0. 110 HH — 1, Worsham (LTC) 15.23. 5, Von Sossan (Otto) 17.02. 100 — 1, Wilson (Spen) 11.13. 6, Noriega (FJ) 11.91. 800 relay — 1, Spencerville (Johnson, Picker, Schroelucke, Wilson) 1:32.74. 1,600 — 1, Siefker (Otto) 4:23.91 (meet record). 5, Wiechart (FJ) 4:49.25. 400 relay — 1, Delphos Jefferson (Tyson, McKee, Reiss, Binkley) 44.90. 400 — 1, Rager (Lin) 51.59. 300 ih — 1, Worsham (LTC) 41.47. 6, Von Sossan (Otto) 45.31. 8, Ricker (FJ) 46.30. 800 — 1, Siefker (Otto) 1:58.95. 3, Maag (FJ) 2:02.47. 8, Wiechart (FJ) 2:10.38. 200 — 1, LeFevre (FR) 22.99. 3,200 — 1, Siefker (Otto) 9:56.47. 1,600 relay — 1, Lincolnview (Williams, Elick, Korte, Rager) 3:36.87. 5, Fort Jennings (Wieging, Finn, Maag, Hoersten) 3:43.50.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Minster 148. 2, New Bremen 79. 3, Ottoville 62. 4, Parkway 54. 5, Spencerville 53. 6, Coldwater 47½. 7, Lima Central Catholic 45. 8, Lima Temple Christian 40. 9, St. Henry 36. 10, Marion Local 35. 11, Lima Perry 22. 12, Delphos St. John’s 18. 13, Lincolnview & Fort Recovery 7. 15, Fort Jennings & New Knoxville 3. 17, Convoy Crestview 2½.

WINNERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Luthman (Min) 36-101/4. 5, Hanneman (Otto) 33-103/4. LJ — 1, Thobe (Min) 17-31/4. PV — 1, Goecke (Spen) 10-8. 100 IH — 1, Yingst (LTC) 14.88 (meet record). 4, Honigford (Otto) 15.97. 100 — 1, Yingst (LTC) 12.85. 800 relay — 1, Minster (Thobe, Prenger, Heitbrink, Francis) 1:49.25. 3, Ottoville (Schweller, Knodell, Honigford, Mangas) 1:49.80. 1,600 — 1, Watcke (Min) 5:07.44 (meet record). 400 relay — 1, Spencerville (Catlin, Goecke, McMichael, Burden) 5124. 4, Ottoville (Honigford, Knodell, Schweller, Mangas) 52.76. 400 — 1, Crouch (Park) 1:00.80. 8, Williams (Otto) 1:03.69. 300 Lh — 1, Yingst (LTC) 44.22 (meet record). 5, Schlagbaum (Ottio) 48.03. 800 — 1, Magoto (Min) 2:20.00. 4, Knodell (Otto) 2:25.78. 200 — 1, Yingst (LTC) 26.17. 3,200 — 1, Sreenan (LCC) 11:32.50. 1,600 relay — 1, Minster (Francis, Prenger, Magoto, Hirschfield) 4:08.34. 2, Ottoville (Schweller, Honigford, Knodell, Mangas) 4:10.24.

