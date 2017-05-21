District Track: PH’s Johnson regional bound in four events

ARCHBOLD — Patrick Henry’s Donny Johnson is regional bound in four events after a strong showing in Saturday’s Division III district track meet at Archbold.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for next week’s regional meet at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium beginning Wednesday.

The Patriots finished third in the team standings with 80 points behind champion Archbold (119) and runner-up Liberty Center (92).

Johnson had wins in the 200 (22.44) and teamed with Mitch Bonner, Sean Norden and Alex Van de Bussche to win the 400 relay (44.49).

Johnson added a second in the 100 (11.23) and in the 1,600 relay with Norden, Bonner and Xavier Wensink (3:31.05).

Wensink also got out in the 800 by finishing third (2:01.31).

Nathan Bostelman qualified in both distance events, winning the 1,600 (4:34.36) and taking second in the 3,200 (9:57.53).

Joey Tanner rounded out the qualifications for PH with a fourth in the discus (147-9).

On the girls side, Continental freshman Katie Keller won a district title in the 300 hurdles (48.13) and narrowly missed out on another qualification with a fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.46).

Holgate edged Archbold 108-102 for the girls title while the Pirates tied for 13th (17).

Continental’s boys were 14th (12) out of 19 teams did not have any regional berths.

Christian Keller led the Pirates on Saturday with a sixth in the 400 (54.08)

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Archbold 119. 2, Liberty Center 92. 3, Patrick Henry 80. 4, Montpelier 58. 5, Fairview 54. 6, Ayersville 48. 7, Wayne Trace 47. 8, Hicksville 30. 9, Edgerton 25. 10, Edon 231/2. 11, Tinora 20. 12, Pettisville 15. 13, Hilltop 14. 14, Continental 12. t-15, Holgate 8. t-15, Paulding 8. 17, North Central 41/2. 18, Stryker 2. 19, Antwerp 1.

WINNERS AND AREA Boys FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Demaline (LC) 157-6. 4, Tanner (PH) 147-9. 110 HH — 1, Blair (Edo) 15.70. 7, Novak (PH) 16.97. 100 — 1, Miller (Aye) 11.08. 2, Johnson (PH) 11.23. 5, Bonner (PH) 11.58. 800 relay — 1, Archbold 1:32.35. 6, Patrick Henry (Bonner, Norden, Van de Bussche, Novak) 1:36.99. 1,600 — 1, Bostleman (PH) 4:34.36. 400 relay — 1, Patrick Henry (Bonner, Norden, Van de Bussche, Johnson) 44.49. 400 — 1, Fisher (Arc) 50.76. 6, Keller (Con) 54.08. 800 — 1, Blake (Mon) 2:00.18. 3, Wensink (PH) 2:01.31. 200 — 1, Johnson (PH) 22.44. 3,200 — 1, Fisher (Aye) 9:46.24. 2, Bostelman (PH) 9:57.53. 1,600 relay — 1, Archbold 3:28.66. 2, Patrick Henry (Norden, Bonner, Wensink, Johnson) 3:31.05.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Holgate 108. 2, Archbold 102. 3, Pettisville 71. 4, Ayersville 56. t-5, Wayne Trace 43. t-5, Hicksville 43. 7, Paulding 36. 8, Fairview 341/2.. 9, Montpelier 331/2. 10, North Central 24. 11, Edon 23. 12, Stryker 18. t-13, Edgerton 17. t-13, Continental 17. 15, Hilltop 12. 16, Fayette 10. 17, Tinora 8. 18, Antwerp 8.

WINNERS AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Stoller (WT) 36-63/4.100 IH — 1, Richardson (Arc) 15.78. 5, Keller (Con) 17.46. 100 — 1, Goings (WT) 12.28. 800 relay — 1, Archbold 1:44.26. 1,600 — 1, E. Willett (Hol) 5:10.46. 400 relay — 1, Archbold 51.66. 400 — 1, Stamm (Arc) 58.24. 300 Lh — 1, Keller (Con) 48.13. 800 — 1, Sauder (Pet) 2:20.87. 200 — 1, Goings (WT) 25.30. 3,200 — 1, A. Leppelmeier (Pet) 11:24.41. 1,600 relay — 1, Archbold (Arc) 4:08.40..

